‘Pose’ cast celebrates Mj Rodriguez’s historic Emmy nomination: ‘About mf’n time’

The cast and creatives of “Pose” were quick to celebrate Mj Rodriguez Tuesday after the star of the critically acclaimed FX drama became the first transgender performer to land an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category.

Showrunner Steven Canals, director Janet Mock and actor Indya Moore were among the first to congratulate Rodriguez, who nabbed a nomination for lead actress in a drama series after years of getting snubbed in the category.

“This is for my community,” a jubilant Rodriguez said on Instagram shortly after the nominations were announced. “I feel good. I feel thankful. This is what representation looks like. This is what it looks like. ... And we ain’t gonna stop.”

For three seasons, Rodriguez portrayed protagonist Blanca Rodriguez, the compassionate queen mother of the House of Evangelista. On Instagram Live, the actor and singer declared that her groundbreaking nomination is “for us,” referring to all the Black, Latina and trans folks historically underrepresented in entertainment.

“Its about mf’n time!” Moore, who plays Angel, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Congratulations MJ! BRING IT HOME!!!!!! This lady is a hard working leading lady and she should be walking home away from this show with nothing less than all her things. Period!”

“MJ MOTHAF— RODRIGUEZ!!!!!” tweeted Mock, who directed several episodes of “Pose” and also earned a nomination Tuesday for writing the series finale. “Three seasons carrying a drama series on her slender yet mighty shoulders. Bask, sis. BAAAAASK.”

Despite centering on trans women of color navigating the New York City ballroom scene, “Pose” has never received an Emmy nomination for any of its trans cast members — until now.

Fellow “Pose” star Billy Porter became the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama category for his portrayal of ballroom emcee Pray Tell in 2019. (“I SEE YOU MICHAELA JAE!!!” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram in support of his costar.)

Canals, who has long campaigned for Rodriguez’s Emmys glory, marked the landmark achievement Tuesday by posting a video of costars Rodriguez, Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson strutting down the streets of New York City.

“Holy s—!!” he tweeted. “@MjRodriguez7 just made HISTORY as the first Trans actress to ever be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.”

In addition to the “Pose” squad, trailblazing trans actor Laverne Cox also praised Rodriguez for her milestone accomplishment on social media. In 2014, Cox became the first openly trans woman to receive an acting nomination at the Emmys for her work in “Orange Is the New Black.”

“My baby sis has done it,” Cox tweeted. “I’m so insanely proud.”

On Tuesday morning, “Pose” racked up nine nominations, including a second nod for drama series and a third for Porter.

“At 40 yrs old, to not only have a seat at the table, but to have my peers acknowledge my contributions as a Producer, Writer, & Director to the TV landscape is beyond measure or words,” Canals, who also scored a nomination for directing the series finale, wrote on Instagram.

“Together we told a story of family, resilience, possibility, and love. I am forever grateful and humbled by the experience and this recognition.”

See more reactions to this year’s “Pose” nominations below.

MJ RODRIGUEZ - EMMY NOMINEE!!! @MjRodriguez7 — Ryan Jamaal Swain (@RyanJamaal) July 13, 2021

Times intern Danielle Broadway contributed to this report.