Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Pose’ cast celebrates Mj Rodriguez’s historic Emmy nomination: ‘About mf’n time’

Two smiling people face each other on a couch
Mj Rodriguez, left, as Blanca and Billy Porter as Pray Tell in Season 3 of “Pose.”
(Eric Liebowitz / FX)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

The category is: Emmys history.

The cast and creatives of “Pose” were quick to celebrate Mj Rodriguez Tuesday after the star of the critically acclaimed FX drama became the first transgender performer to land an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category.

Showrunner Steven Canals, director Janet Mock and actor Indya Moore were among the first to congratulate Rodriguez, who nabbed a nomination for lead actress in a drama series after years of getting snubbed in the category.

“This is for my community,” a jubilant Rodriguez said on Instagram shortly after the nominations were announced. “I feel good. I feel thankful. This is what representation looks like. This is what it looks like. ... And we ain’t gonna stop.”

Advertisement

For three seasons, Rodriguez portrayed protagonist Blanca Rodriguez, the compassionate queen mother of the House of Evangelista. On Instagram Live, the actor and singer declared that her groundbreaking nomination is “for us,” referring to all the Black, Latina and trans folks historically underrepresented in entertainment.

A women in a magenta body suit with long train at a ball

Television

‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez just made Emmys history. She told us what it means to her

Rodriguez becomes the first trans person nominated in a lead acting category for the final season of ‘Pose.’

“Its about mf’n time!” Moore, who plays Angel, wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Congratulations MJ! BRING IT HOME!!!!!! This lady is a hard working leading lady and she should be walking home away from this show with nothing less than all her things. Period!”

“MJ MOTHAF— RODRIGUEZ!!!!!” tweeted Mock, who directed several episodes of “Pose” and also earned a nomination Tuesday for writing the series finale. “Three seasons carrying a drama series on her slender yet mighty shoulders. Bask, sis. BAAAAASK.”

Despite centering on trans women of color navigating the New York City ballroom scene, “Pose” has never received an Emmy nomination for any of its trans cast members — until now.

Fellow “Pose” star Billy Porter became the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama category for his portrayal of ballroom emcee Pray Tell in 2019. (“I SEE YOU MICHAELA JAE!!!” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram in support of his costar.)

Billy Porter stars as - Pray Tell, and Mj Rodriguez portrays - Blanca, and Mother of the House of Evangelista in POSE

Awards

How Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter are saying goodbye to ‘Pose’

As Season 3 winds down toward the series finale, its stars look back on its heroic portrayal of the trans community.

Canals, who has long campaigned for Rodriguez’s Emmys glory, marked the landmark achievement Tuesday by posting a video of costars Rodriguez, Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson strutting down the streets of New York City.

Advertisement

“Holy s—!!” he tweeted. “@MjRodriguez7 just made HISTORY as the first Trans actress to ever be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series.”

In addition to the “Pose” squad, trailblazing trans actor Laverne Cox also praised Rodriguez for her milestone accomplishment on social media. In 2014, Cox became the first openly trans woman to receive an acting nomination at the Emmys for her work in “Orange Is the New Black.”

“My baby sis has done it,” Cox tweeted. “I’m so insanely proud.”

LOS ANGELES, CA a€" SEPTEMBER 7, 2017: Emmy Statuettes grace the engraving table where Emmy award winners will have their statue personalized at the exclusive Emmy after-party celebration on Sunday September 17 following the 69th Emmy Awards. During a preview Thursday guests could experience what awaits Emmy winners, nominees and television luminaries. All decor and food elements for the Governors Ball and Creative Arts Governors Ball events are either recyclable, repurposed or bio-degradable, " added Ed Fassl, Governors Ball Committee Co-Chair. "All elements will come together to create an inspiring and unforgettable experience for our guest." (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” dominate the 2021 Emmy nominations. Here are the honorees in the major categories.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, “Pose” racked up nine nominations, including a second nod for drama series and a third for Porter.

“At 40 yrs old, to not only have a seat at the table, but to have my peers acknowledge my contributions as a Producer, Writer, & Director to the TV landscape is beyond measure or words,” Canals, who also scored a nomination for directing the series finale, wrote on Instagram.

“Together we told a story of family, resilience, possibility, and love. I am forever grateful and humbled by the experience and this recognition.”

See more reactions to this year’s “Pose” nominations below.

Advertisement

Times intern Danielle Broadway contributed to this report.

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement