What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ returns for a new season on The CW
SERIES
Big Brother (Tape) 8 p.m. CBS
Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman celebrate holidays a bit early, starting with handmade Halloween costumes that must have an optical illusion. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. the CW
When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren In this new episode, an otter mom is imagined to have had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, and a squirrel seems to have a terrible secret. 8 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish While they’re in Mexico, Zoey and Aaron (Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson) land in serious trouble after spending their first night out together as a couple. Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, Henri Esteve, Diggy Simmons and Luka Sabbat also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for city council as tensions rise between Nick and Rio (Ignacio Serricchio, Manny Montana). Retta, Mae Whitman and Reno Wilson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while an assassin seeks revenge. Georgia May Foote, Aaron Fontaine, Maeve Courtier-Lilley and Reece Ritchie also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. the CW
Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
CMT Campfire Sessions Keb’ Mo’ performs acoustic versions of “Oklahoma” and “Medicine Man.” (N) 9 p.m. CMT
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Families of the Mafia (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. MTV, Paramount and VH1
Top Chef Amateurs Top Chef alums Gregory Gourdet and Isaac Toups help a vegan chef and a former CIA agent get creative when cooking for the judges in a challenge voted on by fans. (N) 9:15 p.m. Bravo
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Black x Jewish This new special from Content for Change by filmmaker-journalist Lacey Schwartz Delgado explores the intersection of being Black and Jewish in America. 9 p.m. BET
Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale Marine scientists have noticed that orcas seem to have developed an addictive fondness for the livers of great white sharks, leading to escalating orca-on-great-white violence in the waters off California, South Africa and Australia. (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic
SHARK WEEK
Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash: Sharkmania Two of the largest sharks in existence have been roaming New Zealand waters. 7 p.m. Discovery
Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week Dr. Sandra Lee works with Dr. Austin Gallagher to study shark skin. 8 p.m. Discovery
Sharkadelic Summer 2 Snoop Dogg runs down reports on encounters between humans and sharks, as well as some of the wildest reactions to those incidents. 9 p.m. Discovery
Mega Jaws of Bird Island Great white sharks near South Africa seem to be on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there may be at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Haiti versus Canada, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Martinique versus United States, 7 p.m. FS1
2021 Tour de France Stage 18, 9 a.m., noon, 5 and 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 19: Mourenx to Libourne (Live) Friday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Chip and Joanna Gaines; Cecily Strong; Rick Rubin; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Tim Gunn; Heidi Klum; Reid Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Luenell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Yara Shahidi; Jerry O’Connell and Victor Cruz guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Wahlberg; Mark Hamill; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Jackman; Lorde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Cumming; Damian Lillard; Charlie Benante. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Venus Williams; Picture This performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Blood Father (2016) 8:15 a.m. Syfy
Joe Kidd (1972) 9 a.m. AMC
The Cooler (2003) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax
Naughty Marietta (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10 a.m. FX
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:20 a.m. HBO
First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. AMC
I Love You, Man (2009) 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime
Rose Marie (1936) 11 a.m. TCM
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FX
Blockers (2018) Noon FXX
1917 (2019) Noon and 10 p.m. TMC
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 12:06 p.m. Encore
Eighth Grade (2018) 12:25 p.m. Showtime
Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1:52 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
20th Century Women (2016) 2 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4 p.m. Showtime
Kajillionaire (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Blue Hawaii (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
American Gangster (2007) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Dark Waters (2019) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Goodfellas (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Lego Movie (2014) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Wonder Boys (2000) 9:47 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10 p.m. Syfy
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC
Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 11 p.m. TCM
American Honey (2016) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Let Him Go (2020) 11:40 p.m. HBO
