Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House.
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of Afghanistan: Former CIA director David Petraeus. Cuba street protests: Author Ada Ferrer (“Cuba: An American History”). Best friends of American presidents: Author Gary Ginsberg (“First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung (and Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Mark Levin. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Mayor Ken McClure (I-Springfield, Mo.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen; former director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Chris Krebs; David Becker, Center for Election Innovation & Research; Jill Schlesinger. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A former Facebook vice president discusses the platform’s polarization: Brian Boland. Interview with author Michael Wolff (“Landslide: the Final Days of the Trump Presidency”). Trumpism, Tuckerism and threats to America’s democracy: Perry Bacon Jr., the Washington Post; Charlotte Alter, Time. Coverage of COVID-19: Author Barry Glassner (“The Culture of Fear”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Mara Liasson; Steve Krakauer; Corey Lewandowski; Edward-Isaac Dovere, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Jo Koy. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Six teens who were shipwrecked on a deserted island in the South Pacific for 15 months. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement