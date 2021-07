Movies on TV this week: ‘Jaws’ on Discovery; ‘Titanic’ on Starz

Movies on TV the week of July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of July 18 - 24, 2021

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Alien (1979) Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Aliens (1986) Syfy Wed. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Annie Hall (1977) TMC Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) Discovery Fri. 5 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) Encore Wed. 6:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:04 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sat. Noon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Syfy Tues. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Thur. 2:24 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:28 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of July 18 - 24, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 8 a.m.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006) ★★ Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:59 a.m. Bravo Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Bravo Thur. 9:58 a.m. Bravo Thur. 1:59 p.m.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 6:53 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:29 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:59 p.m.

Advertisement

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:05 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:15 p.m. BBC America Tues. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 9:16 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:04 p.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Tues. 9 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:20 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:35 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:40 a.m.

That’s Wild (2020) Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:37 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of July 18 - 24, 2021

Advertisement

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Syfy Wed. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:20 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:59 a.m. Bravo Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:40 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Starz Mon. 8:38 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:34 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ POP Mon. 10:30 p.m. POP Tues. 3 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3:01 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Wed. 11:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 6:53 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 2 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:29 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 4:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:59 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Mon. 3:36 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:41 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 7:05 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7:15 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:03 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:31 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ USA Tues. 3:30 p.m. USA Tues. 10:08 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ LOGO Thur. 2:30 a.m. LOGO Thur. 11:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ LOGO Thur. Noon LOGO Thur. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ MTV Tues. 2:05 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Fri. 8:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Discovery Fri. 5 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Discovery Fri. 8 p.m. Discovery Sat. Noon

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:40 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:35 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:48 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:54 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:57 p.m.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Fri. 9:55 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:54 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:54 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ MTV Wed. 10:30 a.m. MTV Wed. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:10 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:02 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 1:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:28 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:37 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:26 p.m.

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ E! Sun. 8 a.m. E! Sun. 11 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 3 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ MTV Tues. Noon MTV Tues. 5 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:05 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:20 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:35 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Tues. 2:31 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:48 a.m.

Advertisement

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Starz Fri. 2:47 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Syfy Tues. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Thur. 2:24 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:28 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Starz Sat. 1:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:03 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:08 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:22 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3:41 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ A&E Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

XXX (2002) ★★ Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of July 18 - 24 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of July 18 - 24 in downloadable and printable PDF files