What’s on TV Friday: Anthony Ramos in ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) helps make over the Brooklyn home of Sara Steinweiss, the drama teacher who first recognized his potential and helped change the trajectory of his life, in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Anthony Ramos revealed what Lin-Manuel Miranda, who originated his ‘In the Heights’ character, told him behind the scenes.
Charmed (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the IPO, she and Liam (Adam Huber) make some startling discoveries in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Grant Show and Daniella Alonso also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Icon: Music Through the Lens The premiere of this documentary series examines iconic images shot by some of music photography’s greatest. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Cellmate Secrets: Shayna Hubers This new episode features an extended interview with Holly Nivens, the former cellmate of Shayna Hubers, who was convicted in the fatal 2012 shooting of her boyfriend, Ryan Poston. Angie Harmon narrates. (N) 9 p.m. Lifetime
Shark Attack Files This new episode documents multiple instances of sharks attacking humans in pairs. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Dateline NBC Chicago police search for a killer after a nightclub owner is gunned down in his home. 10 p.m. NBC
Great Performances The new episode “Roots of Latin Jazz” features performances by Richard Bona and Anaadi. Sheila E. hosts. 10 p.m. KOCE
SurrealEstate Tim Rozon (“Wynonna Earp,” “Schitt’s Creek”) returns to TV in this new supernatural series, starring as a real estate agent whose team specializes in “metaphysically engaged properties” (haunted houses). In the premiere, a new employee (Sarah Levy, another “Schitt’s Creek” alum) is welcomed to the firm. 10 p.m. Syfy
Betty (season finale) 11 p.m. HBO
SHARK WEEK
Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising Scientists and shark experts Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens and Hap Fatzinger discuss three species they have discovered off Alaska, near New York beaches and lurking in shipwrecks off North Carolina, that have developed unique, efficient and deadly skills. 8 p.m. Discovery
Monster Sharks of Andros Island Shark researchers Tristan and Annnie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carola travel to Andros Island in the Bahamas to study whether this has become a new hotspot for hammerhead activity. 9 p.m. Discovery
Mystery of the Black Demon Shark In Mexico, there are legends about El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has allegedly cut a swath of terror among local fishermen and tourists. American adventurer Forrest Galante visits the Baja Peninsula in search of definitive answers. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
The Dodgers have issues with their rotation and the offense has been inconsistent. Still, they open play after the All-Star break only two games out of first.
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Guadeloupe versus Jamaica, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Suriname versus Costa Rica, 6 p.m. FS1
2021 British Open Third round, from Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England, Saturday, 3 a.m. Golf and 4 a.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Billie Joe Armstrong; Pete Wentz; Rivers Cuomo; Fall Out Boy and Weezer perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key (“Schmigadoon!”); 3-year-old Mensa member Kashe Quest. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Colin Farrell; Tim Gunn. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); Kate the Chemist performs science experiments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tom Cavanagh; Darren Barnet; Jerry O’Connell; Victor Cruz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Texas Democratic legislators leave the state; the infrastructure deal; the Delta variant causes a rise in COVID-19 cases: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune; Jasmine Wright, CNN. Protests in Cuba: Freelance journalist Ed Augustin, from Cuba. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Riley Keough; Modest Mouse performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Seth Rogen; Winston Duke; Gucci Mane performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Bill Cowher; Carmen Christopher; Brendan Buckley performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Ben Schwartz; Foo Fighters perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Body Heat Lawrence Kasdan wrote and directed this 1981 film-noir drama starring William Hurt as Florida lawyer Ned Racine who conspires with femme fatale Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner) in a murder scheme. Richard Crenna plays her ill-fated spouse. Ted Danson also stars. 6:45 p.m. TCM
Underwater Director William Eubank’s 2020 science-fiction horror film stars Kristen Stewart as a mechanical engineer on a research and drilling facility operating at the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. A strong earthquake cripples their work station, leaving them stranded in the depths and releases a horde of hostile and voracious creatures. Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and T.J. Miller also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 a.m. Showtime
First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 10 a.m. IFC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10 a.m. Showtime
Locke (2013) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:40 a.m. Epix
The Lost Boys (1987) noon AMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) noon FXX
Executive Suite (1954) noon TCM
Open Water (2003) 1:25 p.m. Epix
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 2 p.m. FXX
Scarface (1983) 2:45 and 10 p.m. IFC
Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Baby Face (1933) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Rollerball (1975) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Aviator (2004) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 5:30 p.m. BBC America
The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET
Ferdinand (2017) 6:10 p.m. Disney
The Lookout (2007) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Blades of Glory (2007) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Carlito’s Way (1993) 6:30 p.m. IFC
Bridesmaids (2011) 6:33 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 8 p.m. KCET
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Epix
Instant Family (2018) 8 p.m. FX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Pop
Creed (2015) 8 p.m. TBS
Moneyball (2011) 8 p.m. TMC
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 8:50 p.m. HBO
The Invisible Man (2020) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Accidental Tourist (1988) 10:10 p.m. KCET
Creed II (2018) 10:40 p.m. TBS
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. Pop
