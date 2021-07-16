What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Zorba the Greek’ on TCM; Shark Week on Discovery
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized When a snow leopard suddenly falls ill, the staff scrambles to learn the cause. Also, a blue penguin chick is born and bee-eating birds find their new beehive. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Say Yes to the Dress (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan In this new episode of the children’s comedy, Dylan (Young Dylan) has a new track that he’s sure will get some attention, but he needs a female vocalist for the hook. After giving Rebecca (Celina Smith) the part she starts getting more notice than he does. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPECIALS
Project Angel Food Telethon This new special raises money for the nonprofit that helps feed the sick. Eric McCormack and Jessica Holmes host with Loni Love and Alec Mapa. Chefs Cat Cora, Stuart O’Keeffe and Duff Goldman will pay tribute to Project Angel Food chef Randy Nakamura, who died due to COVID-19. Jimmy Smits, Megan Hilty and Brad Garrett are scheduled to appear, with performances from Gloria Estefan, LeAnn Rimes, Andy Grammer, Jewel, Phillip Phillips, Vanessa Williams, Olivia Holt, Annie Lennox, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelly Clarkson. 7 p.m. KTLA and Hulu
Wild Tokyo The largest, busiest and most densely populated metropolitan area on Earth is home to a surprising array of wildlife. 8 p.m. BBC America
SHARK WEEK
Return to Shark Vortex As the annual phenomenon retreats in the fall, sharks compete in New England’s water. Experts Greg Skomal and Joe and Lauren Romeiro capture new footage and insight. 8 p.m. Discovery
Shark Week Best in Show This new special catches up with everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year, including viral videos, news stories and shark science. 9 p.m. Discovery
I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 Survivors who overcame life-and-death circumstances during horrific shark attacks tell their stories. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
X Games 10 a.m. ABC; 5 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the Toronto Blue Jays, noon MLB; the Cleveland Indians visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW and MLB
LPGA Tour Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Final, 1 p.m. CBS
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m. ESPN; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Real Salt Lake visit LAFC, 7:30 p.m. KCOP
2021 NBA Finals Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ABC
2021 British Open Final, Sunday, 4 a.m. NBC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tedeschi Trucks Band; chef Steven Satterfield. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Daryn Carp; the Wallflowers perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cedric The Entertainer. Hosted by Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Sunday Talk Show Guests, July 18: Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on “Face the Nation”; “This Week”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Zorba the Greek A Greek laborer (Anthony Quinn) teaches a staid British heir (Alan Bates) to loosen up and enjoy life in this 1964 adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis’ novel. The drama also stars Irene Papas and Lila Kedrova. 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Empty Man This supernatural horror film, directed and adapted from a graphic novel by David Prior, stars James Badge Dale as a cop on the trail of a missing girl when he stumbles upon a cult trying to raise a malevolent entity. Owen Teague also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Nobody Will Believe You After a difficult year a woman wants to make a new start for her teenage daughter, a promising pianist, who becomes more and more fragile, especially after someone hacks her phone and leaks some embarrassing photos. Jenna Rosenow, Emily Topper, John Wright and Lowrey Brown star in this 2021 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Natural (1984) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9 a.m. POP
Green for Danger (1946) 9 a.m. TCM
Fences (2016) 9 a.m. USA
Obvious Child (2014) 9:40 a.m. TMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Cinderella Man (2005) 11:10 a.m. HBO
Shrek (2001) 11:30 and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Pure Country (1992) Noon CMT
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX
Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon POP
Selma (2014) 12:05 p.m. USA
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 12:07 p.m. Encore
Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
The Terminator (1984) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1 and 7 p.m. MTV
The Man From Laramie (1955) 1 p.m. TCM
Shrek 2 (2004) 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Hitch (2005) 1:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 2:45 p.m. Freeform
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3 p.m. BET
Urban Cowboy (1980) 3 p.m. CMT
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3 p.m. POP
Bullitt (1968) 3 p.m. TCM
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3:30 p.m. TNT
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 3:45 p.m. KCET
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 3:47 p.m. Cinemax
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Color Purple (1985) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Ferdinand (2017) 5:40 p.m. Disney
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 6 p.m. AMC
Tombstone (1993) 6 and 9 p.m. CMT
Bridesmaids (2011) 6 and 9 p.m. E!
Pretty Woman (1990) 6:04 and 8:41 p.m. Bravo
Mean Girls (2004) 6:30 p.m. TBS
Finding Nemo (2003) 6:55 p.m. Freeform
Fright Night (2011) 7 p.m. TMC
Royal Wedding (1951) 8 p.m. KVCR
Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Friends With Benefits (2011) 8:15 p.m. IFC
Finding Dory (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 9:35 p.m. KVCR
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax
American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime
A Better Life (2011) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
Brewster McCloud (1970) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Zootopia (2016) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
Cliffhanger (1993) 11:50 p.m. Epix
