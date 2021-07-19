What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Stateless’ on PBS; ‘Jeopardy!’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Robin Roberts begins her turn as guest host of the answers-and-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior The semifinals begin in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Everything seems to be going fine for Spencer (Daniel Ezra), until Billy (Taye Diggs) learns what he has been hiding from him. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Four men join Katie on an artistic exploration inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs compete in a tag-team relay. 8 p.m. Fox

Darcey & Stacey The first season of this unscripted series ended with Darcey getting engaged and her twin, Stacey, getting married. In the Season 2 premiere, Stacey wants to make her husband a father, but at her age conception is a challenge. Also, Darcey starts to have doubts about her fiancé. 8 p.m. TLC

The Republic of Sarah After a magazine article is written about her, Sarah (Stella Baker) realizes it’s time for the town to have a more representative government. With an election open to anyone, Danny, Maya, AJ and Corinne (Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway and Hope Lauren) run for open seats. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Getaway Driver This new competition series features 24 drivers — including drift champions, street racers and hot-shot YouTube personalities — racing in a nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Michelle Rodriguez from the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise hosts with Wyatt Knox. 9 p.m. Discovery

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes This six-part series derived from journalist Ronan Farrow’s podcast continues with two new episodes. In the first Rowena Chiu, a former staffer at Harvey Weinstein’s company, speaks candidly about her experiences with her ex-boss. In the second Rich McHugh discusses Farrow’s interview of Rose McGowan. 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO

Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Celebrity Dating Game Tyson Beckford; Carmen Electra. 10 p.m. ABC

POV Filmmaker Michele Stephenson chronicles the frustrating and poignant saga of some 200,000 Dominicans of Haitian descent who were stripped of their citizenship, nationality, identity and homeland by a ruling from the Dominican Republic Supreme Court. Attorney Rosa Iris is profiled. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dirty Rotten Cleaners (premiere) 10 p.m. A&E

The Beast Must Die (N) 10 p.m. AMC

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Model Yumi Nu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Danica McKellar; Alicia Witt. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Fashion icon Norma Kamali; Becca Tobin (“Turner & Hooch”); Jennifer Nettles performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Low-fat and low-sugar supermarket ice creams. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The new First Lady Association: Anita McBride. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Joshua Jackson; Swedish House Mafia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Shailene Woodley; Henry Winkler; Taku Hirano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden The Jonas Brothers; Leif Vollebekk performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

OLYMPICS IN MOVIES

TCM is running a marathon of Olympic movies. “XIV Olympiad: The Glory of Sport” (1948), recalling the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, 7:15 a.m.; “White Vertigo” (1957), the 1956 Winter Olympics in Italy, 10 a.m.; “Tokyo Olympiad,” the 1964 Summer Olympics, noon; “Visions of Eight” (1973), the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, 3 p.m.; “Games of the XXI Olympiad” (1977), the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, 5 p.m.; “16 Days of Glory” (1986), the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, 7:15 p.m.; “Marathon” (1992), the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona,12:15 a.m.

MOVIES

That’s Wild Michiel Thomas’ 2020 documentary follows three at-risk Atlanta teenagers whose lives are transformed by an after-school program that allows them to redirect their depression and frustration on a backpacking trip into the Colorado wilderness, where they attempt to scale four 12,000-foot-high snow-capped mountains. 10 p.m. Sundance

Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

As Good as It Gets (1997) 8:38 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Starz

The Truman Show (1998) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Idlewild (2006) 9:46 a.m. Cinemax

The Firm (1993) 10:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:30 a.m. Showtime; 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FX

’71 (2014) 11:20 a.m. Epix

Deep Cover (1992) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax

Selena (1997) Noon E!

Buried (2010) Noon FXX

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Slow West (2015) 12:40 p.m. TMC

Double Jeopardy (1999) 1 p.m. Sundance

Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX

A League of Their Own (1992) 1:35 p.m. Encore

Braveheart (1995) 3:36 p.m. Starz

Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. FS1

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4 p.m. FX

Out of the Furnace (2013) 4 p.m. TMC

A Most Wanted Man (2014) 4:15 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

A Better Life (2011) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax

Friday Night Lights (2004) 5:20 p.m. Encore

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

True Lies (1994) 7 and 11:03 p.m. AMC

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7:30 and 10:56 p.m. TNT

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP

Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. POP

Dark Waters (2019) 10:35 p.m. TMC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11 p.m. Ovation

I Love You, Man (2009) 11 p.m. Showtime

