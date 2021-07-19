What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Stateless’ on PBS; ‘Jeopardy!’ on ABC
SERIES
Jeopardy! Robin Roberts begins her turn as guest host of the answers-and-questions quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior The semifinals begin in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Everything seems to be going fine for Spencer (Daniel Ezra), until Billy (Taye Diggs) learns what he has been hiding from him. Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Four men join Katie on an artistic exploration inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs compete in a tag-team relay. 8 p.m. Fox
Darcey & Stacey The first season of this unscripted series ended with Darcey getting engaged and her twin, Stacey, getting married. In the Season 2 premiere, Stacey wants to make her husband a father, but at her age conception is a challenge. Also, Darcey starts to have doubts about her fiancé. 8 p.m. TLC
The Republic of Sarah After a magazine article is written about her, Sarah (Stella Baker) realizes it’s time for the town to have a more representative government. With an election open to anyone, Danny, Maya, AJ and Corinne (Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Nia Holloway and Hope Lauren) run for open seats. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Getaway Driver This new competition series features 24 drivers — including drift champions, street racers and hot-shot YouTube personalities — racing in a nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Michelle Rodriguez from the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise hosts with Wyatt Knox. 9 p.m. Discovery
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes This six-part series derived from journalist Ronan Farrow’s podcast continues with two new episodes. In the first Rowena Chiu, a former staffer at Harvey Weinstein’s company, speaks candidly about her experiences with her ex-boss. In the second Rich McHugh discusses Farrow’s interview of Rose McGowan. 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO
Duncanville (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Small Fortune (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Celebrity Dating Game Tyson Beckford; Carmen Electra. 10 p.m. ABC
POV Filmmaker Michele Stephenson chronicles the frustrating and poignant saga of some 200,000 Dominicans of Haitian descent who were stripped of their citizenship, nationality, identity and homeland by a ruling from the Dominican Republic Supreme Court. Attorney Rosa Iris is profiled. 10 p.m. KOCE
Dirty Rotten Cleaners (premiere) 10 p.m. A&E
The Beast Must Die (N) 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Model Yumi Nu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Danica McKellar; Alicia Witt. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Fashion icon Norma Kamali; Becca Tobin (“Turner & Hooch”); Jennifer Nettles performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Low-fat and low-sugar supermarket ice creams. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The new First Lady Association: Anita McBride. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Joshua Jackson; Swedish House Mafia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Shailene Woodley; Henry Winkler; Taku Hirano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden The Jonas Brothers; Leif Vollebekk performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
OLYMPICS IN MOVIES
TCM is running a marathon of Olympic movies. “XIV Olympiad: The Glory of Sport” (1948), recalling the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, 7:15 a.m.; “White Vertigo” (1957), the 1956 Winter Olympics in Italy, 10 a.m.; “Tokyo Olympiad,” the 1964 Summer Olympics, noon; “Visions of Eight” (1973), the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, 3 p.m.; “Games of the XXI Olympiad” (1977), the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, 5 p.m.; “16 Days of Glory” (1986), the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, 7:15 p.m.; “Marathon” (1992), the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona,12:15 a.m.
MOVIES
That’s Wild Michiel Thomas’ 2020 documentary follows three at-risk Atlanta teenagers whose lives are transformed by an after-school program that allows them to redirect their depression and frustration on a backpacking trip into the Colorado wilderness, where they attempt to scale four 12,000-foot-high snow-capped mountains. 10 p.m. Sundance
Lean on Pete (2017) 8 a.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
As Good as It Gets (1997) 8:38 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. Starz
The Truman Show (1998) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Idlewild (2006) 9:46 a.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 10:05 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:30 a.m. Showtime; 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FX
’71 (2014) 11:20 a.m. Epix
Deep Cover (1992) 11:48 a.m. Cinemax
Selena (1997) Noon E!
Buried (2010) Noon FXX
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Slow West (2015) 12:40 p.m. TMC
Double Jeopardy (1999) 1 p.m. Sundance
Sing (2016) 1:30 p.m. FX
A League of Their Own (1992) 1:35 p.m. Encore
Braveheart (1995) 3:36 p.m. Starz
Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. FS1
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 4 p.m. FX
Out of the Furnace (2013) 4 p.m. TMC
A Most Wanted Man (2014) 4:15 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
A Better Life (2011) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax
Friday Night Lights (2004) 5:20 p.m. Encore
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
True Lies (1994) 7 and 11:03 p.m. AMC
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 7:30 and 10:56 p.m. TNT
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. POP
Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. POP
Dark Waters (2019) 10:35 p.m. TMC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11 p.m. Ovation
I Love You, Man (2009) 11 p.m. Showtime
