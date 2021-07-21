What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ season finale on the CW; Tokyo Olympics

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS



Kung Fu In the season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. An emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis’ (Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck Contestants from Union City; Mission Viejo and Hacienda Heights. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Guest judge Jonathan Waxman challenges contestants with a California Mystery Box in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Married at First Sight (season premiere) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy and Mario Cantone. 9 p.m. ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen Host Joel McHale welcomes the season’s top two detective teams back into the kitchen for their final challenges in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV

Television ‘The Hills’ helped invent the social media influencer. Now what? On a balmy weeknight inside the nightspot formerly known as Les Deux — the reality TV landmark frequently featured in “The Hills” — Spencer Pratt is tending to his fidgety toddler.



Hunting Atlantis (premiere) (N) 9:10 p.m. Discovery

Match Game Celebrity panelists Mario Cantone, Vivica A. Fox, Antonio Brown, Hilaria Baldwin, Fred Armisen and Christie Brinkley. 10 p.m. ABC

The Encore With one fewer member, the 702 Ladies must try to build a cohesive brand and look for their group. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) starts to have second thoughts about allowing Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) to work for Kathleen (Constance Zimmer). Also, Gael (Tommy Martinez) has some major news for everyone, and Malika (Zuri Adele) opens up a bit about Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Emma and Dave (Christine Ko, Dave Burd) reminisce about their advertising days in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FXX

Younger (N) 10 p.m. TV Land

Fasten Your Seatbelt Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) hosts this new half-hour documentary series that recounts incredible moments in air travel. (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Joe Biden: CNN Presidential Town Hall CNN anchor Don Lemon moderates the live event in Cincinnati focusing on a wide range of issues including COVID-19 and the economy. (N) 5 and 8 p.m. CNN.

Destination Japan Frank Buckley tours some of Japan’s most famous attractions and appreciate the country’s natural beauty. 7 p.m. The CW

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers The band pursues an Olympic fantasy in this new one-hour special where they team up with renowned athletes to train and compete in a series of lighthearted challenges inspired by the events in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. 8 p.m. NBC

Tokyo Olympics



Women’s Soccer: China versus Brazil, 7:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Canada; 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Australia versus New Zealand, 11:15 a.m. NBCSP; U.S. versus Canada, 5 p.m. NBCSP

Events and coverage (Tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP and 10 p.m. NBCSP

Softball Japan versus Mexico, 8 p.m. NBCSP; Italy versus Australia, 11 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s Soccer New Zealand versus South Korea, 1 a.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus France, 1 a.m. USA; Egypt versus Spain, Thursday, 3 a.m. USA; Japan versus South Africa, Thursday, 4 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus Germany, Thursday, 4:30 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA and MLB

MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m. FS1; the LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. SportsNet; LAFC visits the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis, members of the U.S. Olympic soccer team; track and field star Allyson Felix. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jordan Windle; Chaunté Lowe; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Peck; Stomp; Glass Animals performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clarke (“M.O.M.”); Alessia Cara performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bill O’Reilly accuser Andrea Mackris; Stacy London, State of Menopause. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Nikki DeLoach; Weelicious founder Catherine McCord. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Bill Bellamy and Justin Baldoni cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; Mark Ronson; Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Bob Costas. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Margot Robbie; John Cena; James Gunn; PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lorde performs; Taku Hirano with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Ned Kelly (2003) 8:16 a.m. Encore

You Can Count on Me (2000) 8:59 a.m. Cinemax

The Lost Boys (1987) 9 a.m. AMC

Blue Jasmine (2013) 9:10 a.m. Showtime

The End of the Tour (2015) 9:10 a.m. TMC

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 9:13 a.m. Starz

Don’t Breathe (2016) 10 a.m. FX

The Aviator (2004) 10 a.m. HBO

Logan (2017) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. MTV

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:50 a.m. Showtime

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:37 a.m. Starz

A Quiet Place (2018) Noon FX

Mystic Pizza (1988) 12:10 p.m. Epix

About Last Night ... (1986) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 1:38 p.m. Encore

Revolutionary Road (2008) 1:55 p.m. Epix

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 1:57 p.m. Cinemax

Us (2019) 2 p.m. FX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Mississippi Grind (2015) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Clueless (1995) 2:55 p.m. HBO

The Millionaire (1931) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Ordinary People (1980) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Split (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Let Him Go (2020) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 5:35 p.m. Starz

Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

A League of Their Own (1992) 6:48 p.m. Encore

The Music Man (1962) 7 p.m. TCM

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 8 p.m. Showtime

Alien (1979) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Thing (1982) 9 p.m. Encore

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10:05 p.m. TMC

The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:15 p.m. KVCR

Fury (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Aliens (1986) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

