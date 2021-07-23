What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Charmed’ on the CW; Tokyo Olympics; ‘Dumbo’ on Disney

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Judge Judy The TV jurist hands down her final ruling after 25 seasons on the air in the series finale. 4:30 p.m. CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation NBA All-Star Chris Paul surprises his grandparents with a transformation of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, home they have lived in for 50 years. 8 p.m. CBS

Charmed After an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell that leads to a series of epic adventures. Harry (Rupert Evans) realizes only a Whitelighter can save Macy, so he asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) for help in the season finale of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Icon: Music Through the Lens Photographers discuss traveling with bands to capture live performances and reveal what life was like on the tour bus and in the photo pit. 9 p.m. KOCE

Music Box “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Classic Albums “Queen — A Night at the Opera” (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Tokyo Olympics

Softball U.S. versus Canada, 7 a.m. NBCSP

Rowing Heats for the men’s and women’s single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls, 9 a.m. NBCSP; men’s and women’s four and lightweight double sculls heats, and single sculls and double sculls repechages in rowing, (Live) 4:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. USA

Women’s soccer China versus Brazil, 10:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Canada, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus U.S., 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus Australia (Live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP; New Zealand versus U.S. (Live) Saturday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP

Opening ceremony The Games of the XXXII Olympiad open in Tokyo with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations from Olympic Stadium. (Tape) 4:30, 9:10 p.m. and 2:10 a.m. NBC

Cycling Men’s cycling road race from Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park and Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway. (Live) 7 p.m. USA

3-on-3 basketball Coverage of the first day of 3-on-3 basketball pool play. (Tape) 9 p.m. NBCSP

Archery Elimination rounds for the archery mixed team event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. (Tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s water polo Japan versus U.S. (N) (Live) 10 p.m. NBCSP

Archery, 3-on-3 basketball Coverage of the archery mixed team final and 3-on-3 basketball preliminary games. (Live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball Group play, from Shiokaze Park.(Live) 1:15 a.m. USA; (Live) Saturday, 5:30 a.m. USA.

Swimming The Olympic swimming program opens with heats in the men’s and women’s 400-meter individual medley, women’s 100-meter butterfly and more. (Live) Saturday, 3 a.m. USA.

Men’s handball France versus Argentina. (Tape) Saturday, 3:30 a.m. NBCSP

SPORTS

Baseball The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. BSW; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Golf LPGA tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, third round, Saturday, 5:30 a.m. CNBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alessia Cara; U.S. Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Today Skateboarder Tony Hawk; skateboarder Nyjah Huston. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Beckinsale (“Jolt”); chef Bob Mannecke prepares St. Louis pork steak. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Julia Haart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Kevin Smith; Sarah Levy; Justin Baldoni and Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week The House Capitol riot committee; the impact of the Delta variant on the Tokyo Olympics and inside the White House: Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, the Washington Post, Eva McKend, Spectrum; Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post. The panel also discusses Leonnig and Rucker’s new book “I Alone Can Fix It” which examines the final year of the Trump presidency. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Jason Sudeikis; Camila Cabello performs; BTS. (N) 1:10 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Dumbo Director Tim Burton brings his visual flair to this 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1943 animated classic about a little circus elephant who discovers he can fly, thanks to his freakishly large ears. This reimagining of the story shifts the focus to the human family that runs the failing traveling circus where the action takes place, with Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito working alongside the CGI-created title character. 8 p.m. Disney

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO

Enter the Dragon (1973) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Contact (1997) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:30 a.m. and 6:53 p.m. Bravo

Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

48 Hrs. (1982) 11:45 a.m. IFC

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Hell or High Water (2016) Noon AMC

The War of the Roses (1989) 12:22 p.m. Encore

Frances Ha (2012) 1:40 p.m. TMC

Cujo (1983) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 2 and 9:29 p.m. Bravo

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 2 p.m. IFC

Shrek 2 (2004) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Coming to America (1988) 2:40 p.m. VH1

Annie Hall (1977) 3:05 p.m. TMC

World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX

Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. IFC

The Color Purple (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 4:18 p.m. Bravo

Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. Discovery

The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP

Blood Simple (1984) 5 p.m. TCM

Signs (2002) 5:05 p.m. Syfy

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax

Night Moves (1975) 7 p.m. TCM

8 Mile (2002) 7:05 p.m. HBO

No Way Out (1987) 8 p.m. KCET

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Dumbo (2019) 8 p.m. Disney

Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP

Cutter’s Way (1981) 9 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 9:55 p.m. Starz

The Magnificent Seven (1960) 10 p.m. KCET

28 Days Later (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime

Almost Famous (2000) 10:15 p.m. IFC

Just Mercy (2019) 10:20 p.m. Cinemax

Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:35 p.m. Encore

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

Movies on TV the week of July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of July 18 - 24 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of July 18 - 24 in downloadable and printable PDF files





