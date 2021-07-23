What’s on TV Friday: Season finale of ‘Charmed’ on the CW; Tokyo Olympics; ‘Dumbo’ on Disney
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Judge Judy The TV jurist hands down her final ruling after 25 seasons on the air in the series finale. 4:30 p.m. CBS
Secret Celebrity Renovation NBA All-Star Chris Paul surprises his grandparents with a transformation of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, home they have lived in for 50 years. 8 p.m. CBS
Charmed After an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) cast an ancient spell that leads to a series of epic adventures. Harry (Rupert Evans) realizes only a Whitelighter can save Macy, so he asks Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Celeste (guest star Kate Burton) for help in the season finale of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. The CW
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Icon: Music Through the Lens Photographers discuss traveling with bands to capture live performances and reveal what life was like on the tour bus and in the photo pit. 9 p.m. KOCE
Music Box “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Classic Albums “Queen — A Night at the Opera” (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Tokyo Olympics
Softball U.S. versus Canada, 7 a.m. NBCSP
Rowing Heats for the men’s and women’s single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls, 9 a.m. NBCSP; men’s and women’s four and lightweight double sculls heats, and single sculls and double sculls repechages in rowing, (Live) 4:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. USA
Women’s soccer China versus Brazil, 10:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Canada, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus U.S., 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; Sweden versus Australia (Live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP; New Zealand versus U.S. (Live) Saturday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP
Opening ceremony The Games of the XXXII Olympiad open in Tokyo with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations from Olympic Stadium. (Tape) 4:30, 9:10 p.m. and 2:10 a.m. NBC
Cycling Men’s cycling road race from Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park and Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway. (Live) 7 p.m. USA
3-on-3 basketball Coverage of the first day of 3-on-3 basketball pool play. (Tape) 9 p.m. NBCSP
Archery Elimination rounds for the archery mixed team event at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. (Tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s water polo Japan versus U.S. (N) (Live) 10 p.m. NBCSP
Archery, 3-on-3 basketball Coverage of the archery mixed team final and 3-on-3 basketball preliminary games. (Live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball Group play, from Shiokaze Park.(Live) 1:15 a.m. USA; (Live) Saturday, 5:30 a.m. USA.
Swimming The Olympic swimming program opens with heats in the men’s and women’s 400-meter individual medley, women’s 100-meter butterfly and more. (Live) Saturday, 3 a.m. USA.
Men’s handball France versus Argentina. (Tape) Saturday, 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
SPORTS
Baseball The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. BSW; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Golf LPGA tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, third round, Saturday, 5:30 a.m. CNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alessia Cara; U.S. Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Today Skateboarder Tony Hawk; skateboarder Nyjah Huston. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Beckinsale (“Jolt”); chef Bob Mannecke prepares St. Louis pork steak. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Julia Haart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Kevin Smith; Sarah Levy; Justin Baldoni and Mark McGrath. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week The House Capitol riot committee; the impact of the Delta variant on the Tokyo Olympics and inside the White House: Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, the Washington Post, Eva McKend, Spectrum; Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post. The panel also discusses Leonnig and Rucker’s new book “I Alone Can Fix It” which examines the final year of the Trump presidency. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt Damon; Jason Sudeikis; Camila Cabello performs; BTS. (N) 1:10 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Dumbo Director Tim Burton brings his visual flair to this 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1943 animated classic about a little circus elephant who discovers he can fly, thanks to his freakishly large ears. This reimagining of the story shifts the focus to the human family that runs the failing traveling circus where the action takes place, with Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito working alongside the CGI-created title character. 8 p.m. Disney
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 9 a.m. Cartoon Network
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Enter the Dragon (1973) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Contact (1997) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:30 a.m. and 6:53 p.m. Bravo
Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
48 Hrs. (1982) 11:45 a.m. IFC
Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Hell or High Water (2016) Noon AMC
The War of the Roses (1989) 12:22 p.m. Encore
Frances Ha (2012) 1:40 p.m. TMC
Cujo (1983) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 2 and 9:29 p.m. Bravo
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 2 p.m. IFC
Shrek 2 (2004) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Coming to America (1988) 2:40 p.m. VH1
Annie Hall (1977) 3:05 p.m. TMC
World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX
Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. IFC
The Color Purple (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 4:18 p.m. Bravo
Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. Discovery
The Hunger Games (2012) 5 p.m. POP
Blood Simple (1984) 5 p.m. TCM
Signs (2002) 5:05 p.m. Syfy
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Night Moves (1975) 7 p.m. TCM
8 Mile (2002) 7:05 p.m. HBO
No Way Out (1987) 8 p.m. KCET
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Dumbo (2019) 8 p.m. Disney
Arrival (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. IFC
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8:30 p.m. POP
Cutter’s Way (1981) 9 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 9:55 p.m. Starz
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 10 p.m. KCET
28 Days Later (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
Django Unchained (2012) 10 p.m. Showtime
Almost Famous (2000) 10:15 p.m. IFC
Just Mercy (2019) 10:20 p.m. Cinemax
Paranormal Activity (2007) 10:35 p.m. Encore
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC
TV highlights for July 18-24 include the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, a pre-Olympics special with the Jonas Brothers, and the NBA finals.
Movies on TV this week: July 18: ‘Jaws’ on Discovery; ‘Titanic’ on Starz; ‘The Terminator’ on Epix
Movies on TV for the entire week, July 18 - 24 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of July 18 - 24 in downloadable and printable PDF files
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.