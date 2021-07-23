What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on the CW; Tokyo Olympics
SERIES
Roswell, New Mexico As this rebooted science fiction series returns for a third season, aliens and their human allies are drawn back together by a threat from a stranger who seems familiar with a murder that has yet to happen. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Tyler Blackburn are among the returning cast joined by Steven Krueger, Michael Grant Terry and Gillian Vigman. 8 p.m. the CW
The Bachelorette Katie’s former suitors speak out as the men reunite for the first time since New Mexico in the traditional “Men Tell All” episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hoarders: Coming Clean (premiere) 8 p.m. A&E
The Republic of Sarah With newcomers petitioning to join Greylock’s newly formed government, the community’s congress considers a new immigration policy in this new episode. Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff and Forrest Goodluck star. 9 p.m. The CW
Getaway Driver (N) 9 p.m. Discovery
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes This six-part documentary series adapted from investigative reporter Ronan Farrow’s podcast concludes with two new episodes. In the first, David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni and fact checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh discuss verifying the details of the story while fending off legal threats from Weinstein’s camp. Then, in the finale undercover operative Igor Ostrovsky reveals how he was hired to gather potentially compromising information on Farrow and became a source for Farrow instead. 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO
Celebrity IOU Josh Groban. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
The Celebrity Dating Game Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV Filmmaker David Osit’s entertaining, insightful and often funny 2020 documentary “Mayor” follows Musa Hadid, mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority, as he tries to keep the city running despite Israeli occupation of his home. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Beast Must Die Staying on as a houseguest, Frances (Cush Jumbo) continues her murderous plan while Strangeway (Billy Howle) is suspicious of how his predecessor handled the case. Jared Harris also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 2 p.m. MLB; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 9 p.m. MLB
Tokyo Olympics
Beach volleyball (Live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; group play (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; group play from Shiokaze Park (live) 8 p.m. USA
Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus Argentina (live) 6:50 a.m. USA; group A: Poland versus Italy from Ariake Arena (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s handball Pool play Egypt versus Denmark (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP; pool play Spain versus Norway (tape) 10:45 a.m. NBCSP
Archery Men’s team final (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds from Yumenoshima Park Archery Field (tape) 9 p.m. USA
Badminton Group play stage in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza (tape) 8:15 a.m. NBCSP
Table tennis, surfing Mixed doubles bronze and gold medal matches from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium; surf report (tape) 9 a.m. USA
Rowing Men’s and women’s single sculls quarterfinals, double sculls semifinals and four repechages from the Sea Forest Waterway (tape) 9:15 a.m. NBCSP
Canoe slalom, water polo, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming, beach volleyball Men’s canoe slalom final, group B water polo match: U.S. versus China, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming qualifying heats, beach volleyball (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Mountain biking Men’s cycling cross country mountain bike event from Izu MTB Course (tape) 10:15 a.m. USA
Women’s water polo Group A: Australia versus Netherlands (tape) noon NBCSP; group B: U.S. versus China (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting Women’s weightlifting 55kg finals from Tokyo International Forum (tape) 12:15 p.m. USA
Shooting Men’s and women’s skeet shooting (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA
Boxing, judo, taekwondo Men’s welterweight, and men’s and women’s featherweight boxing; repechage bracket and medal matches in women’s 67kg and men’s 80kg taekwondo; repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 57kg and men’s 73kg judo (live) 1:15 p.m. USA
Women’s Triathlon From Odaiba Marine Park (live) 2:30 p.m. USA and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s basketball Argentina versus Slovenia (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP
Diving, gymnastics, women’s triathlon, swimming Men’s synchronized diving platform final, men’s gymnastics team final, women’s triathlon final, men’s 200-meter freestyle and women’s 100-meter backstroke finals (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. NBC
Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus South Africa (live) 6 p.m. CNBC
Rugby Pool play, from Tokyo Stadium (live) 7:10 p.m. CNBC
Fencing, rowing Women’s individual epee quarterfinals. Finals in the men’s and women’s quad sculls. (Live) 8 p.m. CNBC
Men’s rugby U.S. versus Ireland (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP; group stage (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; U.S. versus South Africa (tape) 10:30 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinals from Tokyo Stadium (live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP
Softball Bronze medal game from Yokohama Baseball Stadium (live) 9 p.m. CNBC; gold medal game (live) 4 a.m. Tuesday NBCSP
Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus China (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Women’s basketball Nigeria versus U.S. (live) 9:30 p.m. USA and 11:45 p.m. NBCSP
Diving Final round of women’s synchronized platform diving (live) 11 p.m. CNBC
Women’s beach volleyball Group play from Shiokaze Park (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP
Cycling Women’s cross-country mountain bike from Izu MTB Course (live) 11:30 p.m. USA
Canoe Women’s whitewater slalom (C-1), from the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (live) midnight CNBC
3-on-3 basketball Preliminary rounds, including women’s game U.S. versus Japan (tape) 12:45 a.m. CNBC; preliminary rounds (tape) 3:30 a.m. Tuesday NBCSP; men’s and women’s quarterfinals (live) 5:30 a.m. Tuesday USA
Women’s soccer U.S. versus Australia (live) 1 a.m. USA
Swimming Men’s 100-meter freestyle, women’s 200-meter butterfly and more (live) 3 a.m. Tuesday. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Hannah Einbinder; William C. Rhoden; Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Allison Tolman (“Why Women Kill”); guest cohost Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Jen Lilley; chef Jet Tila. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Casey Wilson; Mariana Atencio and Jalen Rose guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Badgley Mischka; LeVar Burton. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Tips on getting better sleep; addiction to fast food. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Richard Branson; Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Arlo Parks performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Frances Ha (2012) 10:05 a.m. TMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 11 a.m. Sundance
Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 11 a.m. TCM
Annie Hall (1977) 11:35 a.m. TMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Blockers (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 1:43 p.m. Cinemax
Arachnophobia (1990) 1:45 p.m. Epix
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 1:47 p.m. Starz
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. Sundance
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Cool Hand Luke (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Ray (2004) 3 p.m. BET
Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. Freeform
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:05 p.m. Syfy
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 3:15 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. Animal Planet
Johnny Belinda (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC
Now, Voyager (1942) 7 p.m. TCM
The Color Purple (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. Freeform
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. POP
Blazing Saddles (1974) 8 p.m. Sundance
Casablanca (1942) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 p.m. Sundance
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 11:05 p.m. TMC
Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM
