What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on the CW; Tokyo Olympics

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Roswell, New Mexico As this rebooted science fiction series returns for a third season, aliens and their human allies are drawn back together by a threat from a stranger who seems familiar with a murder that has yet to happen. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Tyler Blackburn are among the returning cast joined by Steven Krueger, Michael Grant Terry and Gillian Vigman. 8 p.m. the CW

The Bachelorette Katie’s former suitors speak out as the men reunite for the first time since New Mexico in the traditional “Men Tell All” episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hoarders: Coming Clean (premiere) 8 p.m. A&E

The Republic of Sarah With newcomers petitioning to join Greylock’s newly formed government, the community’s congress considers a new immigration policy in this new episode. Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff and Forrest Goodluck star. 9 p.m. The CW

Getaway Driver (N) 9 p.m. Discovery

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes This six-part documentary series adapted from investigative reporter Ronan Farrow’s podcast concludes with two new episodes. In the first, David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni and fact checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh discuss verifying the details of the story while fending off legal threats from Weinstein’s camp. Then, in the finale undercover operative Igor Ostrovsky reveals how he was hired to gather potentially compromising information on Farrow and became a source for Farrow instead. 9 and 9:25 p.m. HBO

Celebrity IOU Josh Groban. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

The Celebrity Dating Game Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV Filmmaker David Osit’s entertaining, insightful and often funny 2020 documentary “Mayor” follows Musa Hadid, mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority, as he tries to keep the city running despite Israeli occupation of his home. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Beast Must Die Staying on as a houseguest, Frances (Cush Jumbo) continues her murderous plan while Strangeway (Billy Howle) is suspicious of how his predecessor handled the case. Jared Harris also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

SPORTS

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 2 p.m. MLB; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 9 p.m. MLB

Tokyo Olympics

Beach volleyball (Live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; group play (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; group play from Shiokaze Park (live) 8 p.m. USA

Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus Argentina (live) 6:50 a.m. USA; group A: Poland versus Italy from Ariake Arena (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP; group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s handball Pool play Egypt versus Denmark (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP; pool play Spain versus Norway (tape) 10:45 a.m. NBCSP

Archery Men’s team final (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds from Yumenoshima Park Archery Field (tape) 9 p.m. USA

Badminton Group play stage in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza (tape) 8:15 a.m. NBCSP

Table tennis, surfing Mixed doubles bronze and gold medal matches from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium; surf report (tape) 9 a.m. USA

Rowing Men’s and women’s single sculls quarterfinals, double sculls semifinals and four repechages from the Sea Forest Waterway (tape) 9:15 a.m. NBCSP

Canoe slalom, water polo, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming, beach volleyball Men’s canoe slalom final, group B water polo match: U.S. versus China, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming qualifying heats, beach volleyball (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Mountain biking Men’s cycling cross country mountain bike event from Izu MTB Course (tape) 10:15 a.m. USA

Women’s water polo Group A: Australia versus Netherlands (tape) noon NBCSP; group B: U.S. versus China (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting Women’s weightlifting 55kg finals from Tokyo International Forum (tape) 12:15 p.m. USA

Shooting Men’s and women’s skeet shooting (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA

Boxing, judo, taekwondo Men’s welterweight, and men’s and women’s featherweight boxing; repechage bracket and medal matches in women’s 67kg and men’s 80kg taekwondo; repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 57kg and men’s 73kg judo (live) 1:15 p.m. USA

Women’s Triathlon From Odaiba Marine Park (live) 2:30 p.m. USA and 8:30 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s basketball Argentina versus Slovenia (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP

Diving, gymnastics, women’s triathlon, swimming Men’s synchronized diving platform final, men’s gymnastics team final, women’s triathlon final, men’s 200-meter freestyle and women’s 100-meter backstroke finals (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. NBC

Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus South Africa (live) 6 p.m. CNBC

Rugby Pool play, from Tokyo Stadium (live) 7:10 p.m. CNBC

Fencing, rowing Women’s individual epee quarterfinals. Finals in the men’s and women’s quad sculls. (Live) 8 p.m. CNBC

Men’s rugby U.S. versus Ireland (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP; group stage (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; U.S. versus South Africa (tape) 10:30 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinals from Tokyo Stadium (live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP

Softball Bronze medal game from Yokohama Baseball Stadium (live) 9 p.m. CNBC; gold medal game (live) 4 a.m. Tuesday NBCSP

Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus China (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Women’s basketball Nigeria versus U.S. (live) 9:30 p.m. USA and 11:45 p.m. NBCSP

Diving Final round of women’s synchronized platform diving (live) 11 p.m. CNBC

Women’s beach volleyball Group play from Shiokaze Park (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP

Cycling Women’s cross-country mountain bike from Izu MTB Course (live) 11:30 p.m. USA

Canoe Women’s whitewater slalom (C-1), from the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre (live) midnight CNBC

3-on-3 basketball Preliminary rounds, including women’s game U.S. versus Japan (tape) 12:45 a.m. CNBC; preliminary rounds (tape) 3:30 a.m. Tuesday NBCSP; men’s and women’s quarterfinals (live) 5:30 a.m. Tuesday USA

Women’s soccer U.S. versus Australia (live) 1 a.m. USA

Swimming Men’s 100-meter freestyle, women’s 200-meter butterfly and more (live) 3 a.m. Tuesday. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Hannah Einbinder; William C. Rhoden; Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Allison Tolman (“Why Women Kill”); guest cohost Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Jen Lilley; chef Jet Tila. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Casey Wilson; Mariana Atencio and Jalen Rose guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Badgley Mischka; LeVar Burton. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Tips on getting better sleep; addiction to fast food. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Richard Branson; Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Arlo Parks performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Frances Ha (2012) 10:05 a.m. TMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 11 a.m. Sundance

Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) 11 a.m. TCM

Annie Hall (1977) 11:35 a.m. TMC

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Blockers (2018) 1:30 p.m. FX

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 1:43 p.m. Cinemax

Arachnophobia (1990) 1:45 p.m. Epix

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 1:47 p.m. Starz

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. Sundance

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Cool Hand Luke (1967) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Ray (2004) 3 p.m. BET

Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. Freeform

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:05 p.m. Syfy

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 3:15 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. Animal Planet

Johnny Belinda (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC

Now, Voyager (1942) 7 p.m. TCM

The Color Purple (1985) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. Freeform

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. POP

Blazing Saddles (1974) 8 p.m. Sundance

Casablanca (1942) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10 p.m. Sundance

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 11:05 p.m. TMC

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM

