What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Eden: Untamed Planet’ on BBC America; Tokyo Olympics continue
SERIES
Eden: Untamed Planet Helena Bonham Carter narrates this new nature series, which visits the few remaining untouched lands that still teem with ample biodiversity. The premiere, “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” focuses on the rainforest island, home to 60,000 species of plants and animals, 6,000 of which are unique to this location. 8 p.m. AMC and BBC America
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized The staff scrambles to help a leopard cub that is struggling to walk in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Destination Fear (season premiere) 9 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Tig Notaro: Drawn The seasoned comic returns to HBO in a fully animated comedy special. 10 p.m. HBO
Tokyo Olympics
Volleyball, rowing, 3-on-3 basketball, cycling, swimming Men’s volleyball: U.S. men versus France; qualifying heats in rowing, the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball; men’s road race in cycling; qualifying heats in swimming (live) 6 and 10:30 a.m. NBC
3-on-3 basketball Men’s and women’s pool play (live) 6 a.m. USA; preliminary games for the U.S. women’s team (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC; men’s and women’s pool play rounds (tape) 1 a.m. NBCSP; pool play for 3-on-3 basketball with two games each in the men’s and women’s tournaments (tape) 1:20 a.m. USA
Women’s soccer Group F: Netherlands versus Brazil (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; New Zealand versus U.S. (tape) 3 p.m. USA; 11 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s water polo China versus Russia (tape) 7 a.m. USA; Group B: Japan versus U.S. 5 p.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball From Shiokaze Park (tape) 8 a.m. USA and 2 p.m. NBCSP; preliminary rounds, from Shiokaze Park (live) 2 a.m. USA
Table tennis Round 1: men’s and women’s, from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP and 2:15 p.m. USA; Day two: Mixed doubles quarterfinals, from Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium (tape) 9:15 p.m. CNBC
Men’s handball Germany versus Spain, from Yoyogi National Stadium (tape) 9 a.m. USA; Denmark versus Japan, from Yoyogi National Stadium (tape) 12:45 p.m. NBCSP
Equestrian Dressage grand prix team and individual competition, from Baji Koen Equestrian Park (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP
Fencing Women’s individual épée and men’s individual sabre finals, from Makuhari Messe Hall (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Badminton Men’s and women’s badminton singles, doubles and mixed doubles, from the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting, shooting Finals in the women’s weightlifting 87kg events, from Tokyo International Forum; men’s 50m rifle three positions finals, from Asaka Shooting Range (tape) Noon USA
Boxing, judo, taekwondo Boxing: men’s heavyweight, welterweight and light heavyweight; women’s featherweight. Also, women’s 48kg and men’s 60kg judo classes and women’s 49kg and men’s 58kg classes in taekwondo (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA
Men’s volleyball U.S. versus France (tape) 3 p.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball, gymnastics, 3-on-3 basketball, swimming Beach volleyball preliminary matches; men’s team competition in gymnastics; men’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament; men’s and women’s finals in 400m individual medleys (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3 a.m. NBC
Skateboarding Eight skaters perform two runs and five tricks as they compete for the first Olympic medals in men’s street skateboarding (live) 8:25 p.m. USA
Men’s skateboarding Street final (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Skateboarding, women’s volleyball Men’s street final in skateboarding; U.S. women’s volleyball versus Argentina (live) 9 p.m. NBC
Softball U.S. versus Australia, from Yokohama Stadium (tape) 9 p.m. NBCSP
Road cycling The women’s cycling road race, from Tokyo’s Musashinonomori Park and Shizuoka’s Fuji International Speedway (live) 9 p.m. USA
Men’s water polo U.S. versus Japan (live) 10 p.m. CNBC
Diving The final round of the women’s diving synchronized springboard (live) 11:10 p.m. CNBC
Archery Women’s team final (live) Midnight CNBC and 5:30 a.m. USA
Men’s soccer Group D: Brazil versus Cote d’Ivoire (live) 1:30 a.m. NBCSP; Japan versus Mexico (live) 3:30 a.m. Sunday, NBCSP
Swimming Men’s and women’s 100m backstroke and more (live) 3 a.m. USA Sunday,
Basketball, cycling, water polo, canoe/kayak, swimming, rowing The U.S. men’s basketball versus France. Women’s road race in cycling, water polo, canoe/kayak, swimming and rowing (live) 5 a.m. Sunday, NBC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Nikki Novak; Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Next-Door Nightmare A young couple receive a warm welcome when they move next door to a charming, charismatic older woman. Later that they discover that she is a disturbed psycho. Julia Borsellino, Mark Taylor, Deborah Grover and Marium Carvell star in this new TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Freaky Christopher Landon co-wrote and directed this 2020 slasher comedy, which puts a perverse spin on the body-switching comedy “Freaky Friday.” Kathryn Newton stars as a bullied teenager whose victim days are over after she unintentionally switches bodies with a middle-aged serial killer (Vince Vaughn). Katie Finneran and Alan Ruck costar. 8:15 p.m. HBO
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 8 a.m. FX
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. POP
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 8:05 a.m. Epix
Darkest Hour (2017) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Bugsy (1991) 8:38 a.m. Encore
Tarzan (1999) 9 a.m. Freeform
The Petrified Forest (1936) 9 a.m. TCM
Moneyball (2011) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
28 Days Later (2002) 9:55 a.m. Epix
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 10 a.m. FX
Mogambo (1953) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Wonder Boys (2000) 10:42 a.m. Cinemax
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 11 a.m. AMC
The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. POP
I, Tonya (2017) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Arrival (2016) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Die Hard (1988) Noon, 2:30, 5 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TBS
Raising Arizona (1987) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:34 p.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 12:35 p.m. HBO
The Misfits (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 1 p.m. VH1
Top Gun (1986) 1:27 and 6:35 p.m. Starz
World War Z (2013) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Carrie (1976) 1:30 p.m. TMC
We Were Soldiers (2002) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 2 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2 p.m. FX
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:15 p.m. HBO
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2:30 p.m. POP
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:45 p.m. TBS
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 3 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me (2010) 3:05 p.m. Freeform
Unstoppable (2010) 3:30 p.m. A&E
No Way Out (1987) 4 p.m. KCET
Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Comedy Central
Dazed and Confused (1993) 4:45 p.m. IFC
Men in Black (1997) 4:54 p.m. Starz
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 5:11 p.m. Encore
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Dances With Wolves (1990) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5:30 p.m. TBS
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 6 p.m. POP
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 and 10:04 p.m. Bravo
Almost Famous (2000) 7 p.m. IFC
Tom Thumb (1958) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8:50 p.m. POP
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 9 p.m. Encore
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Only the Brave (2017) 9:16 p.m. AMC
The Stranger (1946) 9:20 p.m. KVCR
Grease (1978) 10 p.m. IFC
Skyfall (2012) 10:15 p.m. Epix
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:53 p.m. Encore
