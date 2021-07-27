What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘In Their Own Words Chuck Berry’ on PBS; the Tokyo Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

In Their Own Words This new episode of the documentary series profiles guitarist Chuck Berry and how his blend of hillbilly music and R&B helped create the music that became rock ‘n’ roll. 8 p.m. KOCE

Hail, hail Chuck Berry As someone who had the privilege of seeing Chuck Berry perform many times over the decades, I amend the traditional rest in peace sentiments to rock in peace!

America’s Top Dog (N) 8 p.m. A&E

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

American Masters The new episode “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away” profiles the Chicago musician who has been a major influence on many prominent guitarists including Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck and John Mayer. The program features interviews with Mayer, Carlos Santana and others. 9 p.m. KOCE

Music Buddy Guy to receive Americana Assn. Lifetime Achievement Award Veteran blues man Buddy Guy will add a lifetime achievement award from the Americana Music Assn. in September to his long list of awards and honors.

David Makes Man After David (Akili McDowell) revisits the past with Seren (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre), he announces his true plan for Homestead Village. Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. OWN

Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle (Taylor Hickson) brings Tally (Jessica Sutton) home to the Cession, where they struggle to make peace. Also, Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) is confronted with family pressure when Adil (Tony Giroux) accompanies her home. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Man vs. History This new episode explores the claim that John Henry out-drilled a steam-powered drill. 10 p.m. History

Miracle Workers Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) signs up for a buffalo hunt to prove his manhood. While he’s away Benny (Steve Buscemi) teaches Prudence (Geraldine Viswanathan) how to be a bandit. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Tokyo Olympics

Women’s beach volleyball Brazil (Agatha/Duda) takes on China (Wang/X.Y. Xia) (tape) 6:30 a.m. NBCSP; group play (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball U.S. versus China (tape) 3 and 10:30 p.m. NBCSP



Women’s handball France versus Spain (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s soccer U.S. versus Australia. 7 a.m. and 3 and 8:45 p.m. NBCSP; Canada versus Great Britain (tape) 9 a.m. USA

Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (live) 7:45 a.m. NBCSP

Badminton Group play stage in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP

Equestrian Equestrian dressage grand prix special and team final (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP

Canoe slalom, beach volleyball, mountain biking, diving, swimming, 3-on-3 basketball Women’s canoe slalom final; a beach volleyball group stage match; women’s cross-country mountain bike event; women’s synchronized diving platform final; swimming heats; 3-on-3 basketball quarterfinals (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Fencing Women’s team epee final (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s rugby Quarterfinal (tape) 11 a.m. USA

Softball Gold Medal Game. 11:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting Women’s 59kg and 64kg classes (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA

Judo, taekwondo, boxing Women’s 63kg and men’s 81kg weight classes in judo; women’s 67kg and men’s 80kg weight classes in taekwondo; men’s light heavyweight and women’s welterweight; round of 32 bouts in men’s lightweight in boxing (tape) Noon USA

Women’s basketball Nigeria versus U.S. 1:15 and 5 p.m.USA

Table tennis Men’s and women’s third round and round of 16 (tape) 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s singles quarterfinals (live) 6 p.m. USA

Surfing Men’s quarterfinals (tape) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s gymnastics, swimming Women’s gymnastics team final; swimming finals in the women’s 200-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter individual medley, women’s 1500-meter freestyle and men’s 4x200-meter freestyle (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC

Rowing Men’s and women’s four and double sculls finals; A-B, single sculls semifinals; A-B, and eight repechages (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Beach volleyball Group play (live) 5 p.m. USA

Men’s volleyball U.S. versus Tunisia (tape) 7 p.m. USA

Cycling Women’s time trial (live) 7:45 p.m. CNBC; time trial (live) 10 p.m. CNBC

Men’s rugby Semifinals (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA

Canoe/kayak Qualifying heats for whitewater canoe/kayak slalom; men’s kayak (K-1) and women’s canoe (C-1) (live) 9 p.m. NBC

Beach volleyball Qualifying round (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC

Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 9:30 p.m. USA

Cycling, water polo Women’s cycling time trial; women’s water polo group B: U.S. versus Hungary (live) 9:35 p.m. NBC

Canoe slalom Women’s canoe single; men’s kayak single races (live) 10 p.m. USA

Diving Men’s synchronized springboard final in diving (live) 11 p.m. USA

Canoe slalom Qualifying heats for the women’s canoe single and men’s kayak single. (live) Midnight USA; Whitewater canoe/kayak slalom heats, including women’s canoe (C-1) (tape) Wednesday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s soccer Group D: Germany versus Ivory Coast (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; Group B: Romania versus New Zealand (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. NBCSP; France versus Japan (live) Wednesday 4:30 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s 3-on-3 basketball Women’s 3-on-3 basketball, semifinal (live) 1 a.m. USA

Men’s rugby Men’s rugby gold and bronze medal matches (live) 1:30 a.m. USA

3-on-3 basketball (live) Wednesday 2:30 a.m. USA; medal rounds conclude (live) Wednesday 5:10 a.m. USA

Swimming Heats in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter backstroke and more (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning U.S. Olympic water polo team member Ashleigh Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; gymnast Aly Raisman; gymnast Simone Biles; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mena Suvari; Tyler Cameron; Abigail Breslin; Dolly Parton; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Robin Roberts; guest cohost Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. and 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Author Mena Suvari. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Holly Robinson Peete; chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Jake Johnson; Mariana Atencio and Jalen Rose guest co-host. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How to outsmart spammers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Jackman; Lorde performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson; Johnny Knoxville; Anthony Anderson hosts. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Dornan; Kelly Marie Tran. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Exception This 2016 wartime romance adapted from Alan Judd’s novel, “The Kaiser’s Last Kiss,” is a fictionalized account of the latter days of exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer). Jai Courtney also stars as a Wehrmacht officer dispatched to investigate concerns that a British spy has infiltrated the Kaiser’s residence in Holland and plans to assassinate him. Lily James and Janet McTeer also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

The End of the Tour (2015) 8:25 a.m. TMC

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Blockers (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 10:15 a.m. TMC

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 10:35 a.m. Syfy

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Seventh Veil (1945) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Darkest Hour (2017) 12:25 p.m. HBO

Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Men in Black (1997) 12:32 p.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Monterey Pop (1969) 2 p.m. TCM

American Gangster (2007) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Scrooged (1988) 2:55 p.m. Epix

Shoot the Piano Player (1960) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Martian (2015) 4 p.m. FX

The Color Purple (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 and 11:35 p.m. TMC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime

X-Men: First Class (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform

Hoosiers (1986) 7 p.m. FS1

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Apollo 13 (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Gay Divorcee (1934) 7 p.m. TCM

The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. IFC

Mogambo (1953) 9 p.m. TCM

Tombstone (1993) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Matrix (1999) 11:30 p.m. AMC

