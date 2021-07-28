Advertisement
Television

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul send love to Bob Odenkirk after he collapsed on set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul.”
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Fans and Hollywood figures alike are rallying for Bob Odenkirk’s recovery after the beloved “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” star collapsed on set Tuesday and was rushed to a local hospital in New Mexico.

Odenkirk’s condition and the cause of the collapse have not been disclosed since The Times confirmed the incident Tuesday night.

According to Variety, crew members phoned for an ambulance after the actor went down while filming “Better Call Saul,” a hit spinoff of the seminal AMC drama “Breaking Bad” centering on Odenkirk’s character, Saul Goodman.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning,” wrote Bryan Cranston, who starred opposite Odenkirk in “Breaking Bad” as chemist-turned-drug kingpin Walter White.

“My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. ... Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

In both “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk portrays a scheming lawyer who ends up doing dirty work for the masterminds of a massive crystal meth-trafficking operation in New Mexico.

Odenkirk, 58, has received multiple Emmy nominations for his performance in the AMC prequel series, which is shooting its sixth and final season.
Odenkirk’s onscreen brother in “Better Call Saul,” Michael McKean, also sent love to his costar, as did Aaron Paul, who played drug manufacturer and dealer Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad.”

“You got this brother,” McKean tweeted.

Among the first to respond to Odenkirk’s health scare was actor and comedian David Cross, who co-created and co-starred with the Emmy-winning TV writer and actor in their sketch comedy series “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” which ran for four seasons from 1995 to 1998.

“I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually,” Cross wrote on Twitter. “He WILL get through this.”

See more online support for Odenkirk below.

