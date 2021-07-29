What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; the Tokyo Summer Olympics continue
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish After learning that he has been expelled, Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is filled with dread at the prospect of breaking the news to his parents. In the aftermath of the debacle in Mexico, Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) dad (guest star Anthony Anderson) questions several of her recent choices. Diggy Simmons also stars in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform
What Not to Design (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (N) 8 p.m. MTV
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Outpost Garret (Jack Stormoen) is released but his freedom means he’ll have to serve a new ruler in this new episode. Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) discover a tragedy when they return to save the Blackbloods. Georgia May Foote also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
2021 NBA Draft NBA teams select the latest class of recruits at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Detroit Pistons choose first, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The first pick will likely be Oklahoma State guard/forward Cade Cunningham, with G League guard Jalen Green, USC center Evan Mobley and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs also expected to go early.5 p.m. ABC; 5 and 8 p.m. ESPN
Tokyo Olympics
Table tennis Women’s singles finals (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP; men’s singles semifinals (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA; men’s singles final (tape) Friday 5:45 a.m. USA
Beach volleyball Qualifying rounds: Men’s (Brazil versus Netherlands) and women’s (Brazil versus Canada) (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; women’s group play: Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands) (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; group play (tape) 7 p.m. USA; men’s pool play: Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) versus Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball Montenegro versus Norway (tape) 8:15 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) 11 a.m. NBCSP
Badminton Women’s doubles quarterfinals and men’s singles round of 16 (tape) 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; women’s singles quarterfinals (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC
Rowing, cycling BMX, water polo, volleyball, canoe slalom, swimming Rowing finals; cycling BMX racing quarterfinals; men’s water polo (U.S. versus Italy); women’s volleyball (U.S. versus Turkey), women’s whitewater canoe slalom finals; qualifying heats in swimming (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 10:15 a.m. NBCSP; women’s individual elimination rounds (tape) 9 p.m. USA
Men’s golf First round: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed are expected to compete 11 a.m. Golf; second round (live) 3:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. Golf
Fencing Women’s team foil final (tape) 11 a.m. USA
Rowing Men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B and single sculls finals (D-F) (tape) Noon NBCSP and 8:30 p.m. USA
Shooting Women’s trap final (tape) 12:15 p.m. USA
Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 78kg and men’s 100kg weight classes (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA
Women’s volleyball Group B: China versus Russia (tape) 1 and 11 p.m. NBCSP; Group B: U.S. versus Turkey (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP
Boxing Early-round bouts in the women’s flyweight, men’s featherweight and men’s middleweight divisions to decide quarterfinalists (tape) 1:15 p.m. USA
Canoe slalom Women’s whitewater (C-1) semifinal and final 2 p.m. USA
Women’s rugby Group play match (tape) 3 and 10 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) 1:30 a.m. USA
Men’s basketball Spain versus Argentina 3 p.m. USA
Gymnastics, swimming, track and field Women’s gymnastics all-around event, swimming finals in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 200-meter backstroke, women’s 100-meter freestyle and men’s 200-meter individual medley 5, 11:35 p.m. NBC
Men’s water polo U.S. versus Italy (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP
Track and field Men’s 400-meter hurdles; women’s 800m; men’s steeplechase; women’s 100-meter first rounds; men’s high jump qualifying and more (live) 5 p.m. USA
Rowing, women’s rugby Men’s and women’s eight finals and single sculls finals A-C; U.S. versus Australia (live) 6 p.m. CNBC
BMX racing Finals (live) 7 p.m. CNBC
Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus U.S. (live) 7:55 p.m. CNBC
Women’s rugby U.S. versus Australia (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Track and field, cycling BMX racing Track and field qualifying rounds, including men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 800m, men’s steeplechase, women’s 100-meter and men’s high jump; finals in cycling BMX racing (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Women’s basketball U.S. versus Japan (live) 9:30 p.m. USA
Trampoline gymnastics Qualifications and finals: compulsory and voluntary routines (live) 10 p.m. CNBC
Women’s water polo, archery Group B: U.S. versus Russia; women’s individual archery final (live) 11:30 p.m. CNBC
Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard preliminary round (live) 11:30 p.m. USA
Women’s soccer Quarterfinal (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) Friday 3 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) Friday 5 a.m. NBCSP
Swimming Heats in the 50-meter freestyle, men’s 1,500-meter freestyle and more (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA
Track and field Morning session (live) Friday 3:05 a.m. NBC
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 12:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qatar versus United States, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Mexico versus Canada, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Physician Elisabeth Rosenthal; Elizabeth Banks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Michael Phelps; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sofia Carson performs; Jack Whitehall; Old Dominion. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emily Mortimer (“The Pursuit of Love”); A Great Big World performs; guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Audra McDonald. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Sarah Michelle Gellar; Daymond John guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan Michael-Key; Tones And I perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Megan Fox; Jay Pharoah; Amorphous; Kelly Rowland. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Joy Downer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Mississippi Grind (2015) 9 a.m. TMC
Twins (1988) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:49 a.m. Starz
The Aviator (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Love Crazy (1941) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Hit! (1973) 11 a.m. TMC
In Good Company (2004) 11:09 a.m. Cinemax
Junior (1994) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Young Adult (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix
The Rover (2014) 1:15 p.m. TMC
Fashions of 1934 (1934) 2 p.m. TCM
Chaplin (1992) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Men of Honor (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Looper (2012) 3:26 p.m. Starz
The Breakfast Club (1985) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hangover (2009) 3:30 p.m. FX
Dear White People (2014) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Hell or High Water (2016) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix
The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. BET
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Fargo (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
Instant Family (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mid90s (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9 p.m. HBO
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO
Spring Breakers (2012) 9:30 p.m. TMC
GalaxyQuest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:33 p.m. Encore
