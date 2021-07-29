What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; the Tokyo Summer Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Grown-ish After learning that he has been expelled, Vivek (Jordan Buhat) is filled with dread at the prospect of breaking the news to his parents. In the aftermath of the debacle in Mexico, Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) dad (guest star Anthony Anderson) questions several of her recent choices. Diggy Simmons also stars in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform

What Not to Design (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (N) 8 p.m. MTV

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Outpost Garret (Jack Stormoen) is released but his freedom means he’ll have to serve a new ruler in this new episode. Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) discover a tragedy when they return to save the Blackbloods. Georgia May Foote also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

2021 NBA Draft NBA teams select the latest class of recruits at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Detroit Pistons choose first, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The first pick will likely be Oklahoma State guard/forward Cade Cunningham, with G League guard Jalen Green, USC center Evan Mobley and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs also expected to go early.5 p.m. ABC; 5 and 8 p.m. ESPN

Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement

Table tennis Women’s singles finals (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP; men’s singles semifinals (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA; men’s singles final (tape) Friday 5:45 a.m. USA

Beach volleyball Qualifying rounds: Men’s (Brazil versus Netherlands) and women’s (Brazil versus Canada) (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA; women’s group play: Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands) (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; group play (tape) 7 p.m. USA; men’s pool play: Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) versus Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s handball Montenegro versus Norway (tape) 8:15 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) 11 a.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

Badminton Women’s doubles quarterfinals and men’s singles round of 16 (tape) 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; women’s singles quarterfinals (tape) 9 p.m. CNBC

Rowing, cycling BMX, water polo, volleyball, canoe slalom, swimming Rowing finals; cycling BMX racing quarterfinals; men’s water polo (U.S. versus Italy); women’s volleyball (U.S. versus Turkey), women’s whitewater canoe slalom finals; qualifying heats in swimming (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Archery Men’s and women’s individual preliminary rounds (tape) 10:15 a.m. NBCSP; women’s individual elimination rounds (tape) 9 p.m. USA

Men’s golf First round: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed are expected to compete 11 a.m. Golf; second round (live) 3:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. Golf

Advertisement

Fencing Women’s team foil final (tape) 11 a.m. USA

Rowing Men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B and single sculls finals (D-F) (tape) Noon NBCSP and 8:30 p.m. USA

Shooting Women’s trap final (tape) 12:15 p.m. USA

Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in the women’s 78kg and men’s 100kg weight classes (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Women’s volleyball Group B: China versus Russia (tape) 1 and 11 p.m. NBCSP; Group B: U.S. versus Turkey (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP

Boxing Early-round bouts in the women’s flyweight, men’s featherweight and men’s middleweight divisions to decide quarterfinalists (tape) 1:15 p.m. USA

Canoe slalom Women’s whitewater (C-1) semifinal and final 2 p.m. USA

Women’s rugby Group play match (tape) 3 and 10 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) 1:30 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Men’s basketball Spain versus Argentina 3 p.m. USA

Gymnastics, swimming, track and field Women’s gymnastics all-around event, swimming finals in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, men’s 200-meter backstroke, women’s 100-meter freestyle and men’s 200-meter individual medley 5, 11:35 p.m. NBC

Men’s water polo U.S. versus Italy (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

Track and field Men’s 400-meter hurdles; women’s 800m; men’s steeplechase; women’s 100-meter first rounds; men’s high jump qualifying and more (live) 5 p.m. USA

Rowing, women’s rugby Men’s and women’s eight finals and single sculls finals A-C; U.S. versus Australia (live) 6 p.m. CNBC

BMX racing Finals (live) 7 p.m. CNBC

Men’s volleyball Group B: Brazil versus U.S. (live) 7:55 p.m. CNBC

Advertisement

Women’s rugby U.S. versus Australia (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Track and field, cycling BMX racing Track and field qualifying rounds, including men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 800m, men’s steeplechase, women’s 100-meter and men’s high jump; finals in cycling BMX racing (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Women’s basketball U.S. versus Japan (live) 9:30 p.m. USA

Trampoline gymnastics Qualifications and finals: compulsory and voluntary routines (live) 10 p.m. CNBC

Advertisement

Women’s water polo, archery Group B: U.S. versus Russia; women’s individual archery final (live) 11:30 p.m. CNBC

Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard preliminary round (live) 11:30 p.m. USA

Women’s soccer Quarterfinal (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) Friday 3 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal (live) Friday 5 a.m. NBCSP

Swimming Heats in the 50-meter freestyle, men’s 1,500-meter freestyle and more (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA

Advertisement

Track and field Morning session (live) Friday 3:05 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 12:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qatar versus United States, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Mexico versus Canada, 7 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Physician Elisabeth Rosenthal; Elizabeth Banks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Michael Phelps; Keir Simmons. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sofia Carson performs; Jack Whitehall; Old Dominion. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emily Mortimer (“The Pursuit of Love”); A Great Big World performs; guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Audra McDonald. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Sarah Michelle Gellar; Daymond John guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keegan Michael-Key; Tones And I perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Megan Fox; Jay Pharoah; Amorphous; Kelly Rowland. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Tennant; Joy Downer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Mississippi Grind (2015) 9 a.m. TMC

Twins (1988) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:49 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Aviator (2004) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Love Crazy (1941) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Hit! (1973) 11 a.m. TMC

In Good Company (2004) 11:09 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Junior (1994) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Young Adult (2011) 12:35 p.m. Epix

The Rover (2014) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Fashions of 1934 (1934) 2 p.m. TCM

Chaplin (1992) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Men of Honor (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Looper (2012) 3:26 p.m. Starz

The Breakfast Club (1985) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 3:30 p.m. FX

Dear White People (2014) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Hell or High Water (2016) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. BET

Advertisement

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Fargo (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

Instant Family (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Mid90s (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9 p.m. HBO

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO

Spring Breakers (2012) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

GalaxyQuest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:33 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of July 25 - 31 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of July 25 - 31 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of July 25 - 31 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 25 - 31 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

