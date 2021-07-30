Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS How the Delta variant of COVID-19 threatens economic recovery: Author Paul Krugman (“Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future”). How to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots: Author Richard Thaler (“Nudge: The Final Edition”). Political turmoil in Tunisia: Tarek Masoud, Harvard. The need for a commission for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: Author Danielle Allen (“Living With Purpose: A One Foot Bible Study on Ephesians”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Stephen Miller, America First Legal; former Housing Secretary Ben Carson; Larry Lindsey. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases; Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.); Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of public health services. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Rick Klein; Donna Brazile; Rachael Bade, Politico; Reihan Salam, Manhattan Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.); Brian Deese, National Economic Council; Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Professional rock climber and adventurer Emily Harrington. Panel: Guy Benson; Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Does the CDC have a credibility problem: Dr. Celine Gounder, former member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID Advisory Board; author Robby Soave (“Tech Panic”). Covering COVID-19 in the states where infections are surging: Keisha Rowe, Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.); Leada Gore, Alabama Media Group; Emily Woodruff, Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate. The “cult” of Trump: Jonestown massacre survivor Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). Mike Lindell versus Fox News: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy”); Jared Holt, the Atlantic Council. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Mike Emanuel; author Ben Shapiro (“The Right Side of History”); Kat Timpf; Jim Gray. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Alzheimer’s activist Lisa Marshall. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Inside the dramatic missions to Mars by the tiny helicopter Ingenuity and the rover Perseverance. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
