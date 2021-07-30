What’s on TV Friday: ‘Burden of Truth’ season premiere on the CW; Tokyo Olympics continue
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Singer-songwriter Eve returns to Philadelphia to help update the classic row house she grew up in and that her role-model mother still calls home. Nischelle Turner hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth In the season premiere of this legal drama, a mining company opens a previously dormant mine outside town and attorneys Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) — now new parents — step in to save a woman’s home from demolition. 8 p.m. The CW
Review: In ‘Burden of Truth,’ ‘Smallville’ star Kristin Kreuk returns to the CW as a big city lawyer
The Canadian import “Burden of Truth,” premiering Wednesday on the CW, begins as a group of high school girls in the fictional prairie town of Millwood start to manifest neurological symptoms — tics, seizures, balance difficulties, fuzziness of mind — that locals attribute to a vaccine against human papillomavirus.
Gold Rush Tony Beets gambles millions to overhaul his operation in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty As Dominique (Michael Michele) tries to launch her new fashion line, she and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) compete with each other, but nothing goes as planned for either of them. Sam and Culhane (Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley) run into an unusual roadblock as they continue their business partnership. Adam Huber and Elizabeth Gillies also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Icon: Music Through the Lens The evolution of album cover photography. 9 p.m. KOCE
Dino Hunters This documentary series about ranchers and cowboys searching for dinosaur fossils in the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas returns for a second season. 9 p.m. Discovery
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
One Week to Sell This new home improvement show premieres with two episodes featuring interior designer Taylor Spellman, who transforms sad, stale real estate listings into red-hot properties. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Classic Albums This new episode tells the story of the making of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album “Rumours,” which sold 15 million copies worldwide and was named album of the year at the 1978 Grammy Awards. 10 p.m. KOCE
Fleetwood Mac to reissue ‘Rumours’ ahead of 2013 tour
SurrealEstate (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.
Beach volleyball Men’s group play, including Gibb/Crabb (U.S.) versus Younousse Samba/Tijan (Qatar) (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; women’s group play, including Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) versus Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil) (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; women’s group play including Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands) (tape) 6:45 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s volleyball Group B: Russia versus France (live) 7 a.m. NBCSP; Brazil versus U.S. 9 a.m. USA and 11 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s soccer Quarterfinals: Canada versus Brazil 7 a.m. USA; Sweden versus Japan 3 p.m. NBCSP and 8:45 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball U.S. versus Israel (tape) 7:30 a.m. NBCSP; South Korea versus U.S. (live) Saturday 3 a.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball, swimming, water polo, rowing, cycling, diving Women’s beach volleyball, Ross/Klineman (U.S.) versus Keizer/Meppelink (Netherlands); swimming; women’s water polo (U.S. versus Russian Olympic Committee); rowing (finals); cycling BMX racing; diving (women’s springboard) (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Men’s handball France versus Spain (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s golf Second round 11 a.m. Golf; third round (live) 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 4 a.m. Golf
Men’s beach volleyball Pool play: Poland (Fijalek/Bryl) versus Brazil (Evandro/Bruno Schmidt) (tape) 11 a.m. USA
Badminton The mixed doubles gold medal match (tape) 11:15 a.m. NBCSP
Canoe slalom Semifinal and final of men’s whitewater kayak slalom (K-1) (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA
Equestrian Eventing dressage team and individual events (tape) 12:15 p.m. NBCSP
Archery Women’s individual final (tape) 12:30 p.m. USA; men’s individual elimination rounds (tape) 8:45 p.m. USA; men’s individual final (live) 11:45 p.m. CNBC
Judo Repechage, semifinal and medal matches in women’s 78kg and men’s 100kg weight classes (tape) 1 p.m. USA
Women’s basketball U.S. versus Japan (tape) 1:15 and 5 p.m. NBCSP
Boxing Quarterfinal bouts in the women’s welter and men’s welter, light heavy and heavyweight divisions; women’s lightweight round of 16 (tape) 1:30 p.m. USA
Women’s rugby Quarterfinal match 2 p.m. USA; semifinal match (live) 9 p.m. CNBC; gold and bronze medal matches (live) 1:30 a.m. USA; 10:30 p.m. NBCSP
Table tennis Men’s singles final 2:30 p.m. USA
Triathlon Mixed team relay (live) 3:30 p.m. USA
Track and field, beach volleyball, swimming Track and field heats, including the women’s 400-meter hurdles; women’s beach volleyball- Claes/Sponcil (U.S) versus Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil); swimming finals in men’s 100-meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke, and women’s 800-meter freestyle (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC and Saturday 3:05 a.m. NBC
Track and field Women’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 100-meter hurdles, men’s 800-meter heats, men’s pole vault, women’s discus qualifying and more (live) 5 p.m. USA
BMX freestyle Women’s qualifying (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; seeding runs (live) 8 p.m. USA
Women’s volleyball Group B: U.S. versus Russia (live) 7:10 p.m. CNBC
Women’s water polo Group B: U.S. versus Russia (tape) 7:45 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s archery Individual round of 16 (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Triathlon, cycling BMX freestyle Triathlon mixed relay; cycling BMX freestyle qualifying (tape) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Fencing Women’s team sabre quarterfinals and semifinals (live) 9:45 p.m. CNBC
Men’s water polo Group A: U.S. versus Hungary (live) 10 p.m. USA
Trampoline gymnastics Men’s final compulsory and voluntary routines (live) 10:30 p.m. CNBC
Diving Women’s 3-meter springboard semifinal (live) 11:10 p.m. USA
Shooting Mixed trap final (tape) 11:15 p.m. CNBC
Women’s handball Russia versus France (tape) 12:30 a.m. USA
Men’s soccer Quarterfinals (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (tape) Saturday 2:30 a.m. USA; (tape) Saturday 4 a.m. USA
Archery, water polo, volleyball, basketball, tennis Men’s individual archery final; group stage games for water polo; volleyball; men’s basketball; women’s tennis final and more. (live) Saturday 5 a.m. NBC
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit the Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Timbers visit the LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dr. Taraneh Shirazian. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Japanese mascots and the women behind them. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Old Dominion performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jay Pharoah (“Resort to Love”); guest co-host Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Molly Ringwald; Whitney Cummings. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Matthew Rhys; James Purefoy; Dove Cameron; Daymond John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week The Jan. 6 insurrection hearings; the infrastructure bill; CDC mask mandate and rise in COVID cases: Kelly O’Donnell, NBC; Ryan J. Reilly, Huffington Post; Rachel Scott, ABC; Dan Diamond, the Washington Post. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Candidate for Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.) (via satellite). Panel Joshua Green, Bloomberg; Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Alessia Cara performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Phoebe Robinson; Chelsea Handler; Chris Bosh; Moneybagg Yo performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Forest Whitaker; Kane Brown performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Looper (2012) 8:13 a.m. Starz
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Hell or High Water (2016) 9 a.m. AMC
Braveheart (1995) 10:15 a.m. Starz
Slow West (2015) 10:30 a.m. TMC
I, Tonya (2017) 10:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime
The Lost Boys (1987) 11 a.m. AMC
American Pie (1999) Noon and 6 p.m. E!
Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon Freeform
The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FXX
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
13 Going on 30 (2004) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Brokeback Mountain (2005) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Confidential Agent (1945) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Blades of Glory (2007) 12:57 p.m. Cinemax
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 1 p.m. AMC
The Missing (2003) 1:04 p.m. Encore
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform
Rio (2011) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Spy (2015) 3 p.m. FX
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:30 p.m. TMC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 4 p.m. Syfy
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) 5 p.m. TCM
Eastern Promises (2007) 5:01 p.m. Starz
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Wonder Boys (2000) 6:07 p.m. Cinemax
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney
Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Dances With Wolves (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:05 p.m. Syfy
Mona Lisa (1986) 7:15 p.m. TCM
WarGames (1983) 8 p.m. KCET
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. AMC
Trance (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Help (2011) 8 p.m. POP
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:15 p.m. IFC
Pretty Woman (1990) 9 p.m. Bravo
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 9 p.m. Encore
Hitch (2005) 9 p.m. VH1
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Seven Psychopaths (2012) 9:35 p.m. TMC
No Way Out (1987) 10 p.m. KCET
Pacific Rim (2013) 10:10 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11 p.m. Syfy
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:03 p.m. Encore
TV highlights for July 25-31 include the Tokyo Olympics, the “Jungle Cruise” movie with Dwayne Johnson and the series finale of “Good Witch”
TV Grids for the entire week of July 25 - 31 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week July 25: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ on TCM; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC; ‘Jaws’ on Animal Planet; ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Cinemax and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, July 25 - 31 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.