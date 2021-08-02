What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Pier Kids’ on PBS; Tokyo Olympics; David Faber hosts “Jeopardy!”

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Former “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion David Faber (“Squawk on the Street”) begins his turn as guest host of the questions-for-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

Roswell, New Mexico As they look for a way to save Max, Jones (Nathan Dean) fills in Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) on insights from the past. Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Katie has a tense fallout with one of the three remaining men in New Mexico. 8 p.m. ABC

Drain the Oceans (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic

Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC

The Republic of Sarah When an unexpected snowstorm leaves the town stranded and isolated with no plows it’s up to Sarah (Stella Baker) to come up with creative ways to clear the roads. Unexpected guests arrive during the weather crisis presenting Sarah with challenges. Hope Lauren, Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff and Landry Bender also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump This new six-part documentary series from filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, premiering with two back-to-back episodes, takes viewers behind the scenes at a small, scrappy, privately owned TV news station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO

sMothered (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC

The Celebrity Dating Game Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV Filmmaker Elegance Bratton captures a vibrant but highly vulnerable subculture of at-risk youth in New York in the documentary “Pier Kids,” which follows homeless queer and trans young people of color who hang out at the city’s Christopher Street Pier. 10 p.m. KOCE

So Freakin Cheap (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC

Tokyo Olympics



Beach volleyball Round of 16 match (live) 6 a.m. USA; round of 16 match (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal matches (tape) 8:30 p.m. CNBC; round of 16 match (tape) 11:15 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal matches (tape) midnight NBCSP

Women’s soccer Semifinal match (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP

Canoe sprint Heats and quarterfinals in women’s kayak single 200-meter, men’s canoe double 1000-meter, men’s kayak single 1000-meter and women’s K-2 500-meter 8 a.m. USA

Track cycling Women’s team sprint qualifying, first round and finals; men’s and women’s team pursuit qualifying 9:15 a.m. USA; women’s team pursuit and men’s team sprint (tape) Tuesday 3 a.m. NBCSP

Equestrian, beach volleyball, water polo, diving, gymnastics Eventing and jumping finals in equestrian; early-round matches for men’s beach volleyball and water polo; qualifying for men’s springboard in diving; finals for men’s vault and men’s rings in gymnastics (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Women’s badminton Doubles gold medal game in badminton (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s handball Spain versus Russia (tape) 10 a.m. USA; Netherlands versus Montenegro (tape) 2:15 p.m. NBCSP

Equestrian Jumping final (tape) 11 a.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting Finals in the women’s weightlifting 87kg and more events (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA

Wrestling Medals are awarded in Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg) and women’s freestyle (76kg) wrestling; semifinal matches are held in three other divisions (tape) noon USA

Women’s field hockey Quarterfinal (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s basketball France versus U.S. (tape) 1 p.m. USA and 8 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s soccer Semifinals 3 p.m. USA (tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s badminton Men’s singles gold medal game 3:30 p.m. NBCSP

Beach volleyball, track and field, gymnastics A quarterfinal match in women’s beach volleyball; track and field finals in men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s long jump and more; women’s floor final in gymnastics (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Tuesday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Track and field Finals in men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump; men’s 200-meter, men’s 1500-meter and women’s 400-meter first rounds (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Men’s water polo Group A: Greece versus U.S. (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball U.S. versus Italy (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP

Diving Semifinals of the men’s springboard (tape) 8 p.m. USA; final round of the men’s 3-meter springboard (live) 11 p.m. CNBC

Canoe/kayak, volleyball Sprint finals in canoe/kayak; men’s volleyball quarterfinal (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Men’s volleyball Quarterfinals (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC; 11:10 p.m. and Tuesday 3:15 a.m. USA

Canoe Semifinals in women’s kayak single 200-meter; men’s canoe double 1000-meter; men’s kayak single 1000-meter and women’s K-2 500-meter (live) 9:30 p.m. CNBC

Women’s water polo Quarterfinal (live) 10 p.m. USA

Men’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 12:15 a.m. CNBC

Men’s soccer Semifinals (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (live) Tuesday 4 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s basketball Quarterfinals (live) 1:15 a.m. USA; (live) Tuesday 5 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Toronto Blue Jays, noon MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba; Josh Peck (“Turner & Hooch”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Rebecca Firth; author Christine Caine. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Linda Lavin; author DeVon Franklin guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Margot Robbie; John Cena; James Gunn; PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tiffany Haddish; Dominic Fike performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Henry V (1989) 8:10 a.m. Epix

True Grit (2010) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

The Truman Show (1998) 9 a.m. AMC

Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:27 a.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Undercover Brother (2002) 11:13 a.m. Starz

The Sandpiper (1965) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Like Crazy (2011) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 12:45 p.m. HBO

Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Sundance

Ordinary People (1980) 2 p.m. Epix

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 3:17 p.m. Encore

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 3:25 p.m. MTV

Big (1988) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Emma (1996) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. FS1; 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Conversation (1974) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 4:25 p.m. HBO

A Few Good Men (1992) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Dark Waters (2019) 4:40 p.m. Showtime

Death Wish (1974) 4:50 p.m. TMC

Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) 5 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Doubt (2008) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Arrival (2016) 6 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 and 10 p.m. FX

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6 p.m. Sundance

Seabiscuit (2003) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Fargo (1996) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Freaky (2020) 7:11 p.m. HBO

Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 p.m. AMC

The Taming of the Shrew (1967) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform

Doc Hollywood (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. Syfy

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

Misery (1990) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Night of the Iguana (1964) 10 p.m. TCM

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10:30 p.m. POP

