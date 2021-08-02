What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Pier Kids’ on PBS; Tokyo Olympics; David Faber hosts “Jeopardy!”
SERIES
Jeopardy! Former “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion David Faber (“Squawk on the Street”) begins his turn as guest host of the questions-for-answers quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
Roswell, New Mexico As they look for a way to save Max, Jones (Nathan Dean) fills in Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) on insights from the past. Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Katie has a tense fallout with one of the three remaining men in New Mexico. 8 p.m. ABC
Drain the Oceans (season premiere) (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic
Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC
The Republic of Sarah When an unexpected snowstorm leaves the town stranded and isolated with no plows it’s up to Sarah (Stella Baker) to come up with creative ways to clear the roads. Unexpected guests arrive during the weather crisis presenting Sarah with challenges. Hope Lauren, Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff and Landry Bender also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump This new six-part documentary series from filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, premiering with two back-to-back episodes, takes viewers behind the scenes at a small, scrappy, privately owned TV news station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nev. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO
sMothered (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC
The Celebrity Dating Game Chris Kattan and Margaret Cho. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV Filmmaker Elegance Bratton captures a vibrant but highly vulnerable subculture of at-risk youth in New York in the documentary “Pier Kids,” which follows homeless queer and trans young people of color who hang out at the city’s Christopher Street Pier. 10 p.m. KOCE
So Freakin Cheap (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC
Tokyo Olympics
Beach volleyball Round of 16 match (live) 6 a.m. USA; round of 16 match (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal matches (tape) 8:30 p.m. CNBC; round of 16 match (tape) 11:15 p.m. NBCSP; quarterfinal matches (tape) midnight NBCSP
Women’s soccer Semifinal match (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP
Canoe sprint Heats and quarterfinals in women’s kayak single 200-meter, men’s canoe double 1000-meter, men’s kayak single 1000-meter and women’s K-2 500-meter 8 a.m. USA
Track cycling Women’s team sprint qualifying, first round and finals; men’s and women’s team pursuit qualifying 9:15 a.m. USA; women’s team pursuit and men’s team sprint (tape) Tuesday 3 a.m. NBCSP
Equestrian, beach volleyball, water polo, diving, gymnastics Eventing and jumping finals in equestrian; early-round matches for men’s beach volleyball and water polo; qualifying for men’s springboard in diving; finals for men’s vault and men’s rings in gymnastics (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Women’s badminton Doubles gold medal game in badminton (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball Spain versus Russia (tape) 10 a.m. USA; Netherlands versus Montenegro (tape) 2:15 p.m. NBCSP
Equestrian Jumping final (tape) 11 a.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting Finals in the women’s weightlifting 87kg and more events (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA
Wrestling Medals are awarded in Greco-Roman (60kg, 130kg) and women’s freestyle (76kg) wrestling; semifinal matches are held in three other divisions (tape) noon USA
Women’s field hockey Quarterfinal (tape) 1 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s basketball France versus U.S. (tape) 1 p.m. USA and 8 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s soccer Semifinals 3 p.m. USA (tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s badminton Men’s singles gold medal game 3:30 p.m. NBCSP
Beach volleyball, track and field, gymnastics A quarterfinal match in women’s beach volleyball; track and field finals in men’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s long jump and more; women’s floor final in gymnastics (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Tuesday 3:05 a.m. NBC
Track and field Finals in men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump; men’s 200-meter, men’s 1500-meter and women’s 400-meter first rounds (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Men’s water polo Group A: Greece versus U.S. (tape) 5 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s volleyball U.S. versus Italy (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP
Diving Semifinals of the men’s springboard (tape) 8 p.m. USA; final round of the men’s 3-meter springboard (live) 11 p.m. CNBC
Canoe/kayak, volleyball Sprint finals in canoe/kayak; men’s volleyball quarterfinal (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Men’s volleyball Quarterfinals (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC; 11:10 p.m. and Tuesday 3:15 a.m. USA
Canoe Semifinals in women’s kayak single 200-meter; men’s canoe double 1000-meter; men’s kayak single 1000-meter and women’s K-2 500-meter (live) 9:30 p.m. CNBC
Women’s water polo Quarterfinal (live) 10 p.m. USA
Men’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 12:15 a.m. CNBC
Men’s soccer Semifinals (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (live) Tuesday 4 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s basketball Quarterfinals (live) 1:15 a.m. USA; (live) Tuesday 5 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Toronto Blue Jays, noon MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba; Josh Peck (“Turner & Hooch”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Rebecca Firth; author Christine Caine. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Linda Lavin; author DeVon Franklin guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Margot Robbie; John Cena; James Gunn; PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tiffany Haddish; Dominic Fike performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Henry V (1989) 8:10 a.m. Epix
True Grit (2010) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
The Truman Show (1998) 9 a.m. AMC
Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:27 a.m. Cinemax
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Undercover Brother (2002) 11:13 a.m. Starz
The Sandpiper (1965) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Like Crazy (2011) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 12:45 p.m. HBO
Animal House (1978) 1 p.m. Sundance
Ordinary People (1980) 2 p.m. Epix
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 3:17 p.m. Encore
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 3:25 p.m. MTV
Big (1988) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Emma (1996) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. FS1; 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Conversation (1974) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 4:25 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Dark Waters (2019) 4:40 p.m. Showtime
Death Wish (1974) 4:50 p.m. TMC
Anne of the Thousand Days (1969) 5 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Doubt (2008) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Arrival (2016) 6 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 6 and 10 p.m. FX
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6 p.m. Sundance
Seabiscuit (2003) 6:30 p.m. FS1
Fargo (1996) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Freaky (2020) 7:11 p.m. HBO
Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 p.m. AMC
The Taming of the Shrew (1967) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform
Doc Hollywood (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. Syfy
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
Misery (1990) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Night of the Iguana (1964) 10 p.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10:30 p.m. POP
