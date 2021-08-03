What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ on HBO; Tokyo Olympics
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Top Dog The competition concludes with a two-episode season finale. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo
The Haves and the Have Nots The cast reunion concludes in the series finale. 8 p.m. OWN
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Victoria (Kron Moore) scolds Priscilla (Taja V. Simpson) after catching her giving Jason (Daniel Croix) a midnight snack. Ed Quinn also stars in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped The competitors get ballpark foods in their baskets in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union This new documentary series looks back at President Barack Obama’s formative years as he navigates his biracial identity in his hometown of Chicago, his upbringing and his education. 9 p.m. HBO
Catfish: The TV Show (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle (Taylor Hickson) is fighting for her life just as the Army and the Spree converge on Camarillo’s secret stronghold. Ashley Nicole Williams, Tony Giroux, Jessica Sutton and Amalia Holm also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Man versus History Storyteller and historian Bil Lepp explores the career of “The Real Houdini” and puts his own twist on the showman’s death-defying stunts. 10 p.m. History
Miracle Workers The wagon train stops in the sinful town of Branchwater, leading Ezekiel (Daniel Radcliffe) into a night of debauchery and temptation, and where Benny (Steve Buscemi) visits his favorite saloon, which has become a phony tourist trap in this new episode of the comedy. Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Tokyo Olympics
Women’s beach volleyball Quarterfinal matches in beach volleyball (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP; (live) 7 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s volleyball Quarterfinal (live) 6:50 a.m. and 3 p.m. USA; (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP
Sport climbing Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut with qualification in the men’s combined competition, featuring the speed, bouldering and lead disciplines (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA
Women’s water polo Quarterfinal matches (tape) 8 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s soccer Japan versus Spain (tape) 8:30 a.m. USA and 9:30 p.m. NBCSP; Mexico versus Brazil 6 p.m. NBCSP
Canoe/kayak Sprint finals in canoe/kayak, including women’s kayak single 200-meter, men’s canoe double 1000-meter (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP
Sport climbing, cycling, basketball, gymnastics, equestrian, water polo Men’s sport climbing qualifying round; finals in track cycling; men’s basketball: U.S. versus Spain; men’s gymnastics: parallel bars final; equestrian: jumping qualifying; water polo (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Men’s field hockey Semifinal (tape) 10 a.m. NBCSP
Table tennis Women’s doubles semifinals (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Artistic swimming Duet preliminary rounds (tape) 11:15 a.m. NBCSP; duet final (live) Wednesday 3:10 a.m. USA
Weightlifting, boxing, wrestling Men’s 109kg class in weightlifting; gold medal bout in women’s featherweight and men’s welterweight in boxing; gold medal matches in Greco-Roman (77kg, 97kg); women’s freestyle (68kg) in wrestling (tape) Noon USA
Equestrian Individual jumping qualifying rounds (tape) 12:15 p.m. NBCSP; individual jumping final (live) Wednesday 3 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Women’s marathon swimming The world’s elite female marathon swimmers race in open water (live) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s golf First round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf
Men’s diving, track and field, gymnastics Men’s springboard final in diving; finals and semifinals in track and field including the men’s 110-meter hurdles, women’s 400-meter hurdles, women’s 800-meter, women’s 200-meter, and men’s 200-meter; women’s balance beam final in gymnastics. (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Wednesday 3:05 a.m. NBC
Beach volleyball Quarterfinals (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; men’s quarterfinals (tape) 11:15 p.m. CNBC
Track and field Women’s 400-meter hurdles final; men’s 110-meter hurdles semifinals; heats for decathlon and heptathlon (tape) 5 p.m. USA
Skateboarding Coverage from heat 1 and heat 2 of women’s park skateboarding (live) 6 p.m. CNBC; finals in women’s park skateboarding (live) 8:30 p.m. CNBC
Canoe Heats and quarterfinals in women’s single 200-meter; men’s kayak single 200-meter; women’s kayak single 500-meter; men’s K-2 1000-meter (live) 7:30 p.m. CNBC and (tape) 9:15 p.m. CNBC
Men’s basketball Spain versus U.S. (tape) 7:45 p.m. NBCSP
Canoe sprint Qualifying in women’s single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s kayak double 1000-meter (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA; (live) Wednesday 5:15 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s skateboarding, women’s volleyball Women’s skateboarding park finals; quarterfinal match in women’s volleyball (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Women’s basketball Quarterfinal (live) 9:30 p.m. USA; (live) 1:30 a.m. USA; (live) Wednesday 5 a.m. USA
Men’s water polo Quarterfinal (live) 10 p.m. CNBC
Women’s diving Preliminary round 10-meter platform (live) 11:30 p.m. USA
Women’s handball Quarterfinal (tape) 12:15 a.m. CNBC
Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal (live) 1 a.m. NBCSP; (N) (live) 6 a.m. NBCSP
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Japan’s past traditions blending with the present. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Stephen King; Sarah Ferguson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Mr. Corman”); Dr. Sandra Lee; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Stephen King. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Chef Antonia Lofaso; Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk John Corbett; Terrence J guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor Harvey Keitel; comic Randall Otis. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Christian Slater; Chase Stokes; Kem. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Ellen DeGeneres; Wolf Alice performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) transplants the “Peter Pan” story to the rural Deep South in this 2020 fantasy drama starring Devin France as 9-year-old Wendy Darling, whose mother (Shay Walker) gave up her childhood dreams to raise a family. Wendy and twin brothers Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin) are swept into an adventure with a rambunctious boy named Peter (Yashua Mack). Kevin Pugh plays Captain Hook. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC
Argo (2012) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Dreamgirls (2006) 10 a.m. HBO
I Love You, Man (2009) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Arrival (2016) 10:35 a.m. Epix
The Notorious Landlady (1962) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Big (1988) 11 a.m. Freeform
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Rocketman (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix
The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 1 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Silverado (1985) 1:31 and 10:16 p.m. Encore
For Your Consideration (2006) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2 p.m. FX
A Few Good Men (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
X-Men (2000) 2:32 p.m. Syfy
Picnic (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
The Croods (2013) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1
The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
Seven (1995) 4 p.m. Showtime
Unforgiven (1992) 4 p.m. TMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 4:55 p.m. Syfy
World War Z (2013) 5 p.m. FX
Mean Girls (2004) 5 p.m. TNT
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Hercules (1997) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6 p.m. IFC
Fist of Fury (1972) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Miami Blues (1990) 6:20 p.m. Epix
War Horse (2011) 6:30 p.m. HBO
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 7 p.m. Ovation
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7 p.m. TNT
The Incredibles (2004) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Wendy (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Vertigo (1958) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8:30 p.m. IFC
A Star Is Born (2018) 9:30 p.m. TNT
Men of Honor (2000) 9:32 p.m. Starz
Bumblebee (2018) 10 p.m. FX
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 p.m. Ovation; 11:15 p.m. Epix
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Fifth Element (1997) 10:08 p.m. Syfy
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10:15 p.m. BBC America
Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 11 p.m. IFC
Talk to Me (2007) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Tokyo Olympics, President Obama and more
TV highlights for Aug. 1-7 include the Tokyo Olympics, a profile of President Obama, a docuseries about UFOs and the superhero sequel “The Suicide Squad”
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 1 - 7 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT
Movies on TV this week: August 1: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ on TNT
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.