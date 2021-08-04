What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling’ on the CW; Olympics continue
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri brings in four fan favorites from “Food Network Star” to compete. 9 p.m. Food Network
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union This new episode of the documentary miniseries revisits Obama’s campaign in 2008. 9 p.m. HBO
We’re already plenty familiar with Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy. Yet ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ finds new ground.
Breaking Bland Host and designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik breaks design boundaries and encourages clients to take a pass on traditional and predictable looks to create a truly personalized space in this new home improvement series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
The Encore As the group comes together to finalize things, Kiely is still on the fence about whether or not she will perform. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie and Mariana (Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez) work together to find the right jurors for an approaching trial. Meanwhile, Dennis (Josh Pence) launches a new business, while Gael and Isabella (Tommy Martinez, Priscilla Quintana) discover that co-parenting isn’t as easy as they thought it would be. Sherry Cola also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave Hoping to break through his creative block Dave (Dave Burd) visits a celebrated recording studio. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino and GaTa also star. 10 p.m. FXX
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 10 p.m. MTV
On a balmy weeknight inside the nightspot formerly known as Les Deux — the reality TV landmark frequently featured in “The Hills” — Spencer Pratt is tending to his fidgety toddler.
Locked Up Abroad: Extended Sentence (season premiere) 10 p.m. National Geographic
My Feet Are Killing Me (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. TLC
Younger Liza and Kelsey (Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff) start an underground event that they hope will go viral. Elsewhere, Liza struggles to decide whether to tell Charles (Peter Hermann) the truth about Quinn’s (guest star Laura Benanti) motives. Debi Mazar also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
Gubernatorial Debate Some of the candidates hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election discuss the issues. 6 p.m. Fox
The findings of the new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the L.A. Times dispel the notion that California’s solid Democratic voter majority will provide an impenetrable shield for Newsom.
World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling This new video clip special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton features Ed Alonzo and Bob the duck with commentary from Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rodgers, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews. 8 p.m. The CW
Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.
Women’s golf First round 6:30 a.m. Golf; second round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf and Thursday 4 a.m. Golf
Sport climbing Women’s combined speed, bouldering and lead (tape) 7 a.m. USA
Beach volleyball Men’s quarterfinals: (tape) 7:15, 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. NBCSP; women’s semifinal (live) 12:15 a.m. USA
Track cycling Track events in cycling, including men’s team pursuit (tape) 8 a.m. USA; women’s keirin, men’s omnium and men’s sprint in cycling (tape) Thursday 3 a.m. USA
Table tennis Women’s doubles semifinals 9 a.m. USA
Women’s field hockey Semifinal (tape) 9:15 a.m. NBCSP
Equestrian, artistic swimming, canoe, sport climbing, beach volleyball, skateboarding, diving (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. USA; quarterfinal: Brazil versus Russia 11 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s water polo Quarterfinals (tape) 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. NBCSP
Weightlifting Final weight class, the men’s 109kg take the platform (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA
Baseball First semifinal: South Korea versus Japan (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP
Boxing Gold medal in men’s light heavyweight and more (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA
Men’s marathon swimming (live) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s basketball Quarterfinal: Spain versus France 3 p.m. USA
Beach volleyball, track and field, women’s diving Women’s beach volleyball semifinal; qualifying in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, men’s 4x100-meter, men’s triple jump final and other track and field events; semifinal in women’s platform diving (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Thursday 3:05 a.m. NBC
Skateboarding Heat 1 and heat 2 of men’s park (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; preliminary runs and final of men’s park (live) 8 p.m. CNBC and (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP
Track and field Finals in men’s shot put, men’s triple jump and men’s 110-meter hurdles; heptathlon and decathlon (live) 5 p.m. USA; men’s 20km walk (live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Diving, canoe Semifinal of women’s diving 10-meter platform competition; canoe/kayak finals including women’s canoe single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s K-2 1000-meter (live) 6:05 p.m. CNBC
Women’s basketball Quarterfinals (tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s beach volleyball Semifinal (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Equestrian Individual jumping final 8:45 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s volleyball Semifinals: (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC; (live) Thursday 5 a.m. USA
Canoe Finals in women’s canoe single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s K-2 1000-meter (tape) 9:10 p.m. CNBC
Men’s field hockey Bronze medal match (live) 10:30 p.m. CNBC
Diving Women’s 10-meter platform final (live) 11 p.m. USA
Women’s water polo Semifinals: (tape) 11:30 p.m. CNBC; (live) Thursday 3:50 a.m. USA
Women’s soccer Bronze medal match: Australia versus USA (live) 1 a.m. USA
Men’s handball First semifinal (tape) Thursday 2:45 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s basketball Semifinal (live) Thursday 4 a.m. NBCSP
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Sporting Kansas City visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the Real Salt Lake visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olympic athlete Allyson Felix; Japanese secrets to longevity and happiness: Candice Kumai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Reynolds; John Cena; Buddy Valastro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ryan Reynolds (“Free Guy”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (U.S. Army, ret.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Home & Family Bob Gunia, Physician’s Mutual. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Mary McCormack; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actress Hannah Einbinder; comic Alex Falcone. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; Brett Gelman. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Megan Leavey (2017) 8:20 a.m. Starz
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005) 9:15 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Children of Men (2006) 10 a.m. Showtime
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:10 a.m. Epix
EMMA. (2020) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax
Men of Honor (2000) 10:20 a.m. Starz
Pennies From Heaven (1936) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Mother of George (2013) 11:05 a.m. TMC
The Eiger Sanction (1975) 11:33 a.m. Encore
Dunkirk (2017) 11:40 a.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) Noon and 8 p.m. Showtime
Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) Noon TCM
Much Ado About Nothing (1993) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax
World War Z (2013) 12:30 p.m. FX
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:33 p.m. Starz
Glory (1989) 1:45 p.m. Encore
Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 2 p.m. Epix
Easy A (2010) 3 p.m. MTV
Chaplin (1992) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Titanic (1997) 3:51 p.m. Encore
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
First Reformed (2017) 4 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 6:45 p.m. IFC
The Five Pennies (1959) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
Let Him Go (2020) 7:05 p.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Urban Cowboy (1980) 9 p.m. Encore
High Society (1956) 9 p.m. TCM
Mad Max (1979) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Arachnophobia (1990) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Love Affair (1939) 10 p.m. KVCR
Hustle & Flow (2005) 10 p.m. Showtime
Hell or High Water (2016) 11 p.m. AMC
Scrooged (1988) 11:25 p.m. Epix
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Tokyo Olympics, President Obama and more
TV highlights for Aug. 1-7 include the Tokyo Olympics, a profile of President Obama, a docuseries about UFOs and the superhero sequel “The Suicide Squad”
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 1 - 7 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT
Movies on TV this week: August 1: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ on TNT
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.