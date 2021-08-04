What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling’ on the CW; Olympics continue

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri brings in four fan favorites from “Food Network Star” to compete. 9 p.m. Food Network

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union This new episode of the documentary miniseries revisits Obama’s campaign in 2008. 9 p.m. HBO

Breaking Bland Host and designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik breaks design boundaries and encourages clients to take a pass on traditional and predictable looks to create a truly personalized space in this new home improvement series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

The Encore As the group comes together to finalize things, Kiely is still on the fence about whether or not she will perform. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie and Mariana (Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez) work together to find the right jurors for an approaching trial. Meanwhile, Dennis (Josh Pence) launches a new business, while Gael and Isabella (Tommy Martinez, Priscilla Quintana) discover that co-parenting isn’t as easy as they thought it would be. Sherry Cola also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave Hoping to break through his creative block Dave (Dave Burd) visits a celebrated recording studio. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino and GaTa also star. 10 p.m. FXX

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 10 p.m. MTV

The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 10 p.m. MTV



Locked Up Abroad: Extended Sentence (season premiere) 10 p.m. National Geographic

My Feet Are Killing Me (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. TLC

Younger Liza and Kelsey (Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff) start an underground event that they hope will go viral. Elsewhere, Liza struggles to decide whether to tell Charles (Peter Hermann) the truth about Quinn’s (guest star Laura Benanti) motives. Debi Mazar also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Gubernatorial Debate Some of the candidates hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election discuss the issues. 6 p.m. Fox

Gubernatorial Debate Some of the candidates hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election discuss the issues. 6 p.m. Fox

World’s Funniest Animals: Summer Fling This new video clip special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton features Ed Alonzo and Bob the duck with commentary from Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rodgers, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews. 8 p.m. The CW

Tokyo Olympics

Women’s golf First round 6:30 a.m. Golf; second round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf and Thursday 4 a.m. Golf

Sport climbing Women’s combined speed, bouldering and lead (tape) 7 a.m. USA

Beach volleyball Men’s quarterfinals: (tape) 7:15, 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. NBCSP; women’s semifinal (live) 12:15 a.m. USA

Track cycling Track events in cycling, including men’s team pursuit (tape) 8 a.m. USA; women’s keirin, men’s omnium and men’s sprint in cycling (tape) Thursday 3 a.m. USA

Table tennis Women’s doubles semifinals 9 a.m. USA

Women’s field hockey Semifinal (tape) 9:15 a.m. NBCSP

Equestrian, artistic swimming, canoe, sport climbing, beach volleyball, skateboarding, diving (tape) 10 a.m. NBC

Women’s volleyball Quarterfinal 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. USA; quarterfinal: Brazil versus Russia 11 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s water polo Quarterfinals (tape) 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. NBCSP

Weightlifting Final weight class, the men’s 109kg take the platform (tape) 11:15 a.m. USA

Baseball First semifinal: South Korea versus Japan (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP

Boxing Gold medal in men’s light heavyweight and more (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA

Men’s marathon swimming (live) 2:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s basketball Quarterfinal: Spain versus France 3 p.m. USA

Beach volleyball, track and field, women’s diving Women’s beach volleyball semifinal; qualifying in the women’s 4x100-meter relay, men’s 4x100-meter, men’s triple jump final and other track and field events; semifinal in women’s platform diving (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Thursday 3:05 a.m. NBC

Skateboarding Heat 1 and heat 2 of men’s park (live) 5 p.m. CNBC; preliminary runs and final of men’s park (live) 8 p.m. CNBC and (tape) 2 a.m. NBCSP

Track and field Finals in men’s shot put, men’s triple jump and men’s 110-meter hurdles; heptathlon and decathlon (live) 5 p.m. USA; men’s 20km walk (live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Diving, canoe Semifinal of women’s diving 10-meter platform competition; canoe/kayak finals including women’s canoe single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s K-2 1000-meter (live) 6:05 p.m. CNBC

Women’s basketball Quarterfinals (tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s beach volleyball Semifinal (tape) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Equestrian Individual jumping final 8:45 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s volleyball Semifinals: (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC; (live) Thursday 5 a.m. USA

Canoe Finals in women’s canoe single 200-meter, men’s kayak single 200-meter, women’s kayak single 500-meter and men’s K-2 1000-meter (tape) 9:10 p.m. CNBC

Men’s field hockey Bronze medal match (live) 10:30 p.m. CNBC

Diving Women’s 10-meter platform final (live) 11 p.m. USA

Women’s water polo Semifinals: (tape) 11:30 p.m. CNBC; (live) Thursday 3:50 a.m. USA

Women’s soccer Bronze medal match: Australia versus USA (live) 1 a.m. USA

Men’s handball First semifinal (tape) Thursday 2:45 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s basketball Semifinal (live) Thursday 4 a.m. NBCSP

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Sporting Kansas City visit the LAFC, 7:30 p.m. BSSC; the Real Salt Lake visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olympic athlete Allyson Felix; Japanese secrets to longevity and happiness: Candice Kumai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Reynolds; John Cena; Buddy Valastro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ryan Reynolds (“Free Guy”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (U.S. Army, ret.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Bob Gunia, Physician’s Mutual. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Mary McCormack; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actress Hannah Einbinder; comic Alex Falcone. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Porter; Brett Gelman. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Megan Leavey (2017) 8:20 a.m. Starz

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005) 9:15 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Children of Men (2006) 10 a.m. Showtime

Thelma & Louise (1991) 10:10 a.m. Epix

EMMA. (2020) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax

Men of Honor (2000) 10:20 a.m. Starz

Pennies From Heaven (1936) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Mother of George (2013) 11:05 a.m. TMC

The Eiger Sanction (1975) 11:33 a.m. Encore

Dunkirk (2017) 11:40 a.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) Noon and 8 p.m. Showtime

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) Noon TCM

Much Ado About Nothing (1993) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax

World War Z (2013) 12:30 p.m. FX

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:33 p.m. Starz

Glory (1989) 1:45 p.m. Encore

Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 2 p.m. Epix

Easy A (2010) 3 p.m. MTV

Chaplin (1992) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Titanic (1997) 3:51 p.m. Encore

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

First Reformed (2017) 4 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Bumblebee (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 6:45 p.m. IFC

The Five Pennies (1959) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

Let Him Go (2020) 7:05 p.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Urban Cowboy (1980) 9 p.m. Encore

High Society (1956) 9 p.m. TCM

Mad Max (1979) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Arachnophobia (1990) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Love Affair (1939) 10 p.m. KVCR

Hustle & Flow (2005) 10 p.m. Showtime

Hell or High Water (2016) 11 p.m. AMC

Scrooged (1988) 11:25 p.m. Epix

