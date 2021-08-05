What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; Tokyo Olympics continue; ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Grown-ish The police shooting of an unarmed Black man draws a range of reactions from Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends in this new episode. Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson and Francia Raisa also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
After starring in a ‘Grown-ish’ subplot where art met life, the Bailey sisters reflect on creating together — even while thousands of miles apart.
Mountain Men (N) 8 p.m. History
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Outpost As Garret (Jake Stormoen) leads a rebellion, Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) track a Lu-Qiri to find a new enemy. Falista (Georgia May Foote) recruits Wren and Janzo (Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia) for a mission. Maeve Courtier-Lilley also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Review: ‘The Outpost’ is a revenge fantasy you’ve dreamed before but with a few surprises
We open in a sort of Whole Middle Earth Marketplace. Ruffians, rapscallions, scoundrels.
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union The documentary miniseries concludes with a look at the challenges, triumphs and defeats Obama experienced while in the White House. 9 p.m. HBO
We’re already plenty familiar with Barack and Michelle Obama’s lives and legacy. Yet ‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ finds new ground.
Alone Some of the final four participants at British Columbia’s Chilko Lake try different strategies in this new episode of the unscripted survivalist competition. 9:33 p.m. History
Tokyo Olympics
The Times TV team tuned in to NBC’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and broke down where it succeeded — and where it fell short.
Table tennis Women’s doubles bronze medal match (tape) 6 a.m. NBCSP; women’s doubles gold and bronze medal matches (tape) 9 a.m. USA; women’s doubles gold medal match (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC
Beach volleyball Semifinals (tape) 7 a.m. USA; (tape) 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s bronze medal match (live) 6 p.m. CNBC
Men’s handball Semifinal: Spain versus Denmark (tape) 7:45 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s field hockey (tape) 9 a.m. NBCSP
Basketball, track and field, canoe/kayak, water polo, sport climbing, track cycling The medals are awarded in men’s sport climbing. Canoe/kayak sprint finals; men’s basketball semifinal (U.S. versus Australia); women’s water polo semifinal; track and field (women’s heptathlon); track cycling finals (tape) 10 a.m. NBC
Baseball Dominican Republic versus U.S. (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP
Karate, boxing, wrestling First Olympic medals for karate are awarded in women’s kata, men’s kumite 67kg and women’s kumite 55kg; men’s featherweight, flyweight and middleweight and women’s lightweight boxing; men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle wrestling. (tape) 11:45 a.m. USA
Track and field Track and field (men’s 50km walk) (live) 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; women’s 20km walk (live) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Sport climbing Men’s gold-medal round (tape) 1:45 p.m. USA
Men’s basketball France versus Slovenia 3 p.m. USA; U.S. versus Australia (tape) 8 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s golf Third round (live) 3:30 p.m. Golf
Women’s water polo Semifinal: Spain versus Hungary 4 p.m. USA and 9:40 p.m. NBCSP
The Tokyo Olympics has already offered a unique experience for the reporters who are covering the Games for the first time.
Skateboarding, diving, track and field, beach volleyball Men’s skateboard park final, the women’s platform diving final and track and field finals in the men’s 400-meter and 1500-meter semifinal, decathlon and heptathlon. Plus, the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and Friday 3:05 a.m. NBC
Track cycling Track events including women’s keirin (tape) 5 p.m. USA and (tape) 11 p.m. CNBC; Women’s madison final; men’s sprint and women’s sprint (tape) Friday 2:30 a.m. USA
Canoe sprint Heats and quarterfinals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 5:30 p.m. USA
Women’s soccer Bronze medal match: Australia versus U.S. (tape) 6 p.m. NBCSP; gold medal: Sweden versus Canada (live) 7 p.m. USA and (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Rhythmic gymnastics, canoe sprint Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics; canoe sprint qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (live) 7 p.m. CNBC
Women’s water polo Semifinal matches (tape) 7 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s volleyball First semifinal (live) 9 p.m. USA; second semifinal (live) Friday 5 a.m. USA
Canoe/kayak, women’s basketball Canoe/kayak qualifying, including men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter, men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter; women’s basketball semifinal (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Women’s field hockey Bronze medal match (tape) 9:45 p.m. CNBC; gold medal (live) Friday 3 a.m. USA
Men’s volleyball Semifinal: France versus Argentina (tape) 11 p.m. NBCSP
Diving The preliminary round of the men’s 10-meter platform (live) 11 p.m. USA
Men’s water polo Semifinals (live) 11:30 p.m. CNBC
Women’s handball First semifinal (live) 1:30 a.m. USA
Rhythmic gymnastics Individual all-around qualification in rhythmic gymnastics (tape) 2:15 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s soccer Bronze medal match: Mexico versus Japan (live) Friday 4 a.m. NBCSP
Artistic swimming Qualifying rounds (live) Friday 4:30 a.m. USA
Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics, including Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles’ dominance and Southern California’s influence on the Games.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL Exhibition Football Hall of Fame Game: The Dallas Cowboys visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Japanese foods: Candice Kumai; the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Storm Reid; Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Luke Wilson; David Begnaud guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; writer Wally Baram. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nick Kroll; Seth Rogen; Winston Duke; Gucci Mane performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Alec Benjamin performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Importance of Being Earnest (1952) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Road Warrior (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9 a.m. TMC
Chimes at Midnight (1965) 10 a.m. TCM
Doubt (2008) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:55 a.m. Epix
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
I, Tonya (2017) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:32 p.m. Encore
Matchstick Men (2003) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Munich (2005) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Hell or High Water (2016) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Winter Solstice (2004) 2:30 p.m. TMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 2:50 p.m. Encore
Pretty Woman (1990) 3 p.m. Freeform
Blood Father (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Mouse on the Moon (1963) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax
Terms of Endearment (1983) 4:58 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Logan (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Murder, She Said (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Henry V (1989) 5:40 p.m. Epix
The Brothers (2001) 5:50 p.m. VH1
Murder at the Gallop (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Dirty Dancing (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Pure Country (1992) 8 p.m. CMT
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
Changing Lanes (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Love & Basketball (2000) 8 p.m. VH1
Murder Most Foul (1964) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
A League of Their Own (1992) 8:48 p.m. Starz
Steel Magnolias (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10 p.m. Bravo
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy
Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Field of Dreams (1989) 11 p.m. CMT
The Best Man (1999) 11 p.m. VH1
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:02 p.m. Encore
The Blind Side (2009) 11:13 p.m. Cinemax
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Tokyo Olympics, President Obama and more
TV highlights for Aug. 1-7 include the Tokyo Olympics, a profile of President Obama, a docuseries about UFOs and the superhero sequel “The Suicide Squad”
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 1 - 7 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ on TNT
Movies on TV this week: August 1: ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM; ‘Jaws’ on AMC; ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ on TNT
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 1 - 7 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.