Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: ‘The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart’ on MSNBC

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, in a red jacket.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is scheduled to appear on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart.”
(Angela Weiss Pool Photo via Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.); Biden advisor Anita Dunn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Tina Tchen. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Delta variant of COVID-19 and other variants: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Why the authoritarian government of Hungary is appealing to American conservatives and conservative media; Iran’s new president; Lebanon’s grim anniversary: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase (taped); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; author Amanda Ripley (“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Donna Edwards; Sara Fagen; Jake Sherman; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Afghanistan: former ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; Janis Shinwari, No One Left Behind. Wildfires: Michael Mann, Penn State; Kristina Dahl, Union of Concerned Scientists. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. Panel: Steve Hayes; Marie Harf; Jonathan Swan, Axios. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The popularity of Tucker Carlson; Hungary; threats to democracy: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Yasmeen Serhan, the Atlantic; John Avlon. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandal: Casey Seiler, Times Union. A doctor pleads for the media’s help in covering COVID-19: Dr. Nisha Mehta. New mediums and old: Author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb: Selected Writing 1989-2021"). New CNN series “Being”: Dana Bash. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Griff Jenkins; Peter Doocy; Charlie Gasparino, Fox Business; pollster Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 3:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The Boston Dynamics robotics workshop; grizzly bear populations in Montana. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement
Daydreaming–A bubble young mermaid named Ariel (voice of Jodi Benson) spends her days contemplating what it would be like to be part of the human world in Walt Disney Pictures' delightful animated musical fantasy, "The Little Mermaid," resurfacing at theaters for the first time in eight years.

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Freeform; ‘The Godfather’ (1 and 2) on AMC

Movies on TV this week: Aug. 8: ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Freeform; ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather Part 2' on AMC; ‘Once’ on Cinemax

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 8 - 14 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 8 - 14, in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 8 - 14 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 8 - 14 as PDF files you can download and print

Advertisement
Michael Strahan, right, interviews Former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.


Updates

5:13 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021: Updated guests for “Meet the Press” on NBC.
Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement