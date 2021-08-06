Guests on Sunday talk shows: ‘The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart’ on MSNBC
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.); Biden advisor Anita Dunn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Tina Tchen. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Delta variant of COVID-19 and other variants: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Why the authoritarian government of Hungary is appealing to American conservatives and conservative media; Iran’s new president; Lebanon’s grim anniversary: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase (taped); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; author Amanda Ripley (“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Donna Edwards; Sara Fagen; Jake Sherman; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Afghanistan: former ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; Janis Shinwari, No One Left Behind. Wildfires: Michael Mann, Penn State; Kristina Dahl, Union of Concerned Scientists. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson, Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. Panel: Steve Hayes; Marie Harf; Jonathan Swan, Axios. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The popularity of Tucker Carlson; Hungary; threats to democracy: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Yasmeen Serhan, the Atlantic; John Avlon. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandal: Casey Seiler, Times Union. A doctor pleads for the media’s help in covering COVID-19: Dr. Nisha Mehta. New mediums and old: Author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb: Selected Writing 1989-2021"). New CNN series “Being”: Dana Bash. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Griff Jenkins; Peter Doocy; Charlie Gasparino, Fox Business; pollster Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 3:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The Boston Dynamics robotics workshop; grizzly bear populations in Montana. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
