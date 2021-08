Movies on TV this week: ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Freeform; ‘The Godfather’ (1 and 2) on AMC

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 8 - 14 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 8 - 14 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 8 - 14, 2021

Almost Famous (2000) Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:05 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Once (2006) Cinemax Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Thur. 10:44 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:02 a.m.

Twelve O’Clock High (1949) TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 8 - 14, 2021

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:31 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:20 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ IFC Fri. 1:20 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 4:07 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 9:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

K-9 (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 10:35 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:20 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Selena (1997) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Street Kings (2008) ★★ IFC Thur. 3 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:50 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 8 - 14, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Fri. 5:13 a.m.

Advertisement

American Pie (1999) ★★★ E! Sat. Noon E! Sat. 6 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sun. 2:30 p.m. REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Syfy Sun. 10:35 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Tues. 8 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sun. 9 a.m. A&E Tues. 10:40 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sun. 11:30 a.m. A&E Tues. 1:20 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:31 a.m.

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10:37 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:45 a.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3 p.m. Disney Mon. 8 p.m. Disney Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:05 p.m. Disney Tues. 8 p.m. Disney Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:43 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sun. Noon REELZ Thur. 5 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 1:08 a.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sun. 6 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Sun. 8:09 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:52 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Tues. 1:49 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:34 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 9:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Help (2011) ★★★ Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 8 a.m. BBC America Sun. 7 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

How the West Was Won (1962) ★★★ TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. Noon TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Tues. 7:58 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. Noon

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Starz Thur. 10:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:48 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ POP Sat. 11:25 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ POP Sat. 8 a.m. POP Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:26 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:01 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sat. 10:09 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:42 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ FX Sun. 9 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:22 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ History Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 9 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:21 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m. TMC Mon. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:33 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Fri. 3:02 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 2 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 10:44 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:02 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 2:17 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:50 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Paramount Wed. 2 a.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Paramount Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:29 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:53 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:52 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:13 p.m.

Advertisement