They’re baack. New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer reveals when Season 4 lands on Netflix

“Stranger Things” fans, do you copy?

Netflix released a brief teaser trailer Friday for the fourth season of its hit fantasy series starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown.

The 30-second preview reveals that the Emmy-winning drama will return to the streaming platform in 2022 — and not much else.

“Something’s coming,” a voice says in the trailer, set to dramatic instrumental music. “It is almost here.”

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

Stranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 6, 2021

A flurry of split-second snapshots from Season 4 and seasons past, the teaser contains new footage of Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Joyce (Ryder) and some of the not-so-little-anymore kids toting flashlights on a spooky mission.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Jim Hopper (Harbour), who (spoiler alert!) was presumed dead in the previous season, is back, bald and wielding a flamethrower, while telekinetic wonder Eleven (Brown) gets captured, per usual, by evil men in suits.

In other words: Just another day in the creepy town of Hawkins, Ind.

The third chapter of “Stranger Things,” which premiered on the Fourth of July in 2019, saw the squad’s summer of fun derailed by the supernatural forces of the Upside Down, culminating in an epic showdown in a shopping mall. Like just about every Hollywood project, production on Season 4 was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the Duffer brothers, the popular horror franchise’s returning ensemble cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

“The world has been watching,” title cards read throughout Friday’s trailer. “In 2022, the global phenomenon returns.”