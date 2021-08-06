Advertisement
Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The 27-Hour Day’ on Hallmark; Tokyo Olympics continue; freeway series

A woman in a striped dress stands with her hands clasped under her chin.
Autumn Reeser in the new TV romance “The 27-Hour Day” on Hallmark.
(Hugh Tull / Hallmark)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Destination California (N) 7 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: Bronx-Sized Brown bears wreak havoc on an exhibit. Also, the zookeepers prepare for the birth of a litter of African wild dogs, and the newest keeper handles a golden eagle with help from zoo director Jim Breheny. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley” visits the untouched grasslands at the end of East Africa’s Great Rift Valley. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II) goes along with Dylan (Young Dylan) to camp overnight for a chance to appear in a music video and be the first to get new sneakers. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Tokyo Olympics

Baseball Gold medal game: U.S. versus Japan (live) 6:30 a.m. USA and (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP

Canoe sprint Finals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP

Golf, handball, water polo, wrestling Women’s golf final round; men’s handball final (France versus Denmark); women’s water polo final (U.S. versus Spain); finals in wrestling. (tape) 7:15 a.m. NBC

Artistic swimming Team final (tape) 7:30 a.m. NBCSP

Equestrian Team jumping final (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP

Men’s handball Gold medal match: France versus Denmark (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA and 5 p.m. NBCSP

Modern pentathlon Laser run (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP and 8:30 p.m. CNBC

Beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian, artistic swimming, canoe Men’s beach volleyball final; rhythmic gymnastics individual event final; equestrian (jumping); artistic swimming (team event); canoe sprint finals (tape) 10:45 a.m. NBC

Men’s volleyball Gold medal match: France versus Russia (tape) 10:45 a.m. USA and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s golf Final round (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Sunday 3 a.m. Golf

Women’s marathon (tape) 12:30 p.m. NBCSP

Karate, wrestling, boxing Women’s and men’s kumite karate finals; wrestling repechage matches in men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle; gold medal boxing bouts in men’s flyweight, men’s middleweight, women’s flyweight and women’s welterweight (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA

Men’s basketball Gold medal game: France versus U.S. (tape) 3 and 10:30 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s marathon (live) 3 p.m. USA and Sunday 3:30 a.m. USA

Marathon, track and field, diving, water polo Men’s marathon; track and field finals in women’s high jump, women’s 10,000-meter, men’s javelin, men’s 1500-meter, and men’s and women’s 4x400-meter; men’s platform diving final; women’s water polo final (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Men’s soccer Gold medal match: Brazil versus Spain (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC and Sunday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP

Women’s volleyball Bronze medal game (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; gold medal Game (live) 9:30 p.m. USA and (live) 10:30 p.m. NBC

Women’s water polo Gold medal match: Spain versus U.S. (tape) 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s handball Bronze medal match (live) 7 p.m. CNBC; (live) 1:45 a.m. USA

Rhythmic gymnastics Group all-around final (live) 7 p.m. USA

Track cycling Women’s sprint final and men’s keirin final (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA; final in the men’s Madison event (tape) 11:30 p.m. USA

Men’s water polo Bronze medal match (live) 9:30 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 12:30 a.m. USA

Men’s beach volleyball Gold medal match: Norway versus Russia (tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP

Boxing Gold medal bouts in women’s lightweight, women’s middleweight, men’s lightweight and men’s super heavyweight (live) 10:50 p.m. CNBC

Women’s basketball Gold medal game (tape) Sunday 6 a.m. USA

Final events (tape) Sunday 8:30 a.m. USA

Cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, handball, water polo, volleyball Track cycling finals, rhythmic gymnastics team final and gold medal matches in women’s handball, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball (tape) Sunday 10 a.m. NBC

Closing ceremony From Olympic Stadium (tape) Sunday 5 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels
visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. BSW and SportsNetLA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Chris Witherspoon; Brian Kelly. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

All My Life Marc Meyers’ 2020 romantic tearjerker, based on a true story, casts Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) and Jessica Rothe (“Utopia”) as a newly engaged couple who are looking forward to a long life together until diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. Jay Pharaoh, Keala Settle and Ever Carradine also star. 8 p.m. HBO 8 p.m. HBO

The 27-Hour Day Taking a break from her wellness empire, a self-help entrepreneur (Autumn Reeser) develops a romance with the owner (Andrew W. Walker) of a mountain retreat in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

No Man’s Land In this 2021 Western from director Conor Allyn, Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are patrolling the Texas-Mexico border when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill takes the blame and flees on horseback to Mexico, seeking forgiveness from the victim’s father. Andie MacDowell and Jorge A. Jiménez also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Field of Dreams (1989) 8 a.m. MLB

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 a.m. Paramount

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 a.m. TMC

The Dead Zone (1983) 8:20 a.m. Epix

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:24 a.m. TNT

Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:30 a.m. POP; 3:58 p.m. KCET

Parenthood (1989) 8:33 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9:07 a.m. Bravo

Cars (2006) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

Interstellar (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO

Back to the Future (1985) 10:30 a.m. Paramount

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:06 a.m. Starz

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 11:29 a.m. TNT

I Love You, Man (2009) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

American Gangster (2007) 11:30 a.m. TMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) Noon A&E

The Hunger Games (2012) Noon CMT

Shrek 2 (2004) Noon Nickelodeon

Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 12:39 p.m. Bravo

The Natural (1984) 1 p.m. Ovation

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1 and 8:50 p.m. Paramount

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Goodfellas (1990) 1:30 p.m. History

The Time of Their Lives (1946) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 2:29 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:30 p.m. A&E

21 Jump Street (2012) 3 p.m. FX

Buck Privates (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. CMT

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 3:30 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 3:44 p.m. Bravo

Mean Girls (2004) 4:15 p.m. TBS

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Ratatouille (2007) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:47 p.m. TNT

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 6 and 11:20 p.m. Paramount

Jaws (1975) 6:30 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 6:45 p.m. CMT

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 7:10 p.m. Bravo

Hook (1991) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me (2010) 7:50 p.m. Freeform

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

All My Life (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:32 p.m. TNT

The 27-Hour Day (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

No Man’s Land (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:05 p.m. KVCR

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 9:45 p.m. CMT

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:55 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 10:28 p.m. Bravo

The Witch (2015) 10:35 p.m. TMC

The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:50 p.m. KVCR

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 11:19 p.m. TNT

