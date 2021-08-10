Pack your bags and make sure you’re booked in the Pineapple Suite, because there’s more of “The White Lotus” on the way.

HBO announced Tuesday that a second installment of the series from writer-director Mike White is in the works.

A murder mystery-social satire skewering the 1%, “The White Lotus” follows the entitled guests and beleaguered staff at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the course of an eventful and at times excruciatingly awkward week.

The cast includes Connie Britton as a Sheryl Sandberg-esque tech executive, Jennifer Coolidge as a woman messily grieving the death of her mother and Murray Bartlett as the tightly wound manager of the resort.

In Season 2, the show will leave Hawaii and follow “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants,” said the network in a press statement.

HBO did not disclose any further details about Season 2 — including where it will be set, when it might begin filming, and whether Coolidge’s character might make a return visit.

As White told The Times, HBO originally ordered “The White Lotus” because they needed a COVID-friendly show that could safely film in a single location. It now appears the network has developed an anthology series that could outlast the ongoing pandemic.

Since it debuted last month, “The White Lotus” has earned generally — though not exclusively — favorable reviews, praised for performances by Coolidge and Bartlett and for its hypnotic score. It is currently the No. 1 series on HBO Max, according to the network.

“The White Lotus” is the latest seemingly limited HBO series to get a second season, following “Big Little Lies.” The hit “Mare of Easttown” also seems likely to return for a second installment.