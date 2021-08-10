What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ on the CW; ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Profit (season premiere) 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
America’s Got Talent Twelve performers take the stage at the Dolby Theatre as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. With Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Comedian Jim Gaffigan provides the voice for a new genie-like character, and Ysa Penarejo and Jonathan Cake join the cast in the season premiere of the superhero series. Brec Bassinger and Yvette Monreal star. 8 p.m. The CW
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out (season premiere) 8 and 8:30 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. With Tyler Hoechlin, Jordan Elsass, Wolé Parks and Emmanuelle Chriqui. 9 p.m. The CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
Fantasy Island In this reboot of the 1977-84 romantic fantasy series, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) — a descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s character in the original — runs a luxury island resort where guests’ fantasies are fulfilled. In the premiere, a TV morning show host (guest star Bellamy Young) is consumed by an unnatural hunger. Kiara Barnes also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The new episode, “In the Shadow of 9/11,” documents the case of seven men in Miami accused of assisting Al Qaeda in the biggest alleged terror plot since Sept. 11. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Richard and Sharon (Javon Johnson, Teesha Renee) put their lives on the line to rescue Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron) in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. BET
Little People, Big World (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC
College Bowl The quarterfinal rounds continue with the University of Michigan versus the University of Alabama. 10 p.m. NBC
Hart to Heart In the premiere of Kevin Hart’s new interview series, Miley Cyrus discusses the way Hollywood treats child actors and reflects on her journey from “Hannah Montana” to an acclaimed musical artist. 10 p.m. E!
Money Hungry “Bacon Me Crazy.” 10 p.m. Food Network
Motherland: Fort Salem In this new episode, Tally (Jessica Sutton) leads the unit on a mission to track down Nicte Batan (recurring guest star Arlen Aguayo). Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys The five-episode unscripted series returns for a new season set at the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard. 10 p.m. HBO
Doubling Down With the Derricos (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC
Man Versus History Host and historian Bil Lepp looks at the battle of the Alamo. 10:03 p.m. History
Miracle Workers The wagon train meets a religious group being led west by a prophet. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Steve Buscemi and Jon Bass star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
When he first started learning about God during his days in Hebrew school, Simon Rich was truly frightened by what he was reading.
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels versus the Toronto Blue Jays (double header), 3 and 7 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Samira Nasr, Harper’s Bazaar. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Hudson; author Cecily Strong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Mena Suvari; Shota Nakajima; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Barbra Streisand; Marlon Wayans; Snoh Aalegra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Stelter; Big Red Machine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade guest hosts; Molly Shannon; Addison Rae; Morgxn and Sara Bareilles perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Kevin Smith. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 a.m. A&E
The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 a.m. History
Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. TMC
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:55 a.m. and 5:04 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 10:30 a.m. AMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:40 a.m. A&E
American Made (2017) 11 a.m. FX
The World’s End (2013) 11 a.m. Syfy
The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) 11 a.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Party (2017) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
The Family Man (2000) 11:50 a.m. HBO
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 1 p.m. BBC America
Bye Bye Braverman (1968) 1 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 1:20 p.m. A&E
Dunkirk (2017) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. AMC
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4 p.m. Freeform
Live and Let Die (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation
Byzantium (2012) 4 p.m. Showtime
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
King Rat (1965) 5 p.m. TCM
Kick-Ass (2010) 6 p.m. Epix
Tangled (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform
Fatal Attraction (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Italian Job (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 6:20 p.m. Disney
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. AMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Fun With Dick and Jane (1977) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Disney
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. Ovation
California Split (1974) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Ruby Sparks (2012) 9:58 p.m. Cinemax
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10 p.m. FX
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Changing Lanes (2002) 10:40 p.m. TMC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10:53 p.m. Encore
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. AMC
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Fantasy Island,’ Princess Diana, the Tokyo Olympics and more
TV highlights for Aug. 8-14 include a reboot of “Fantasy Island,” a new animated series from Marvel and the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Freeform; ‘The Godfather’ (1 and 2) on AMC
Movies on TV this week: August 8: ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Freeform; ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather Part 2' on AMC; ‘Once’ on Cinemax
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 8 - 14 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 8 - 14 as PDF files you can download and print
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.