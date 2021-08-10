What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ on the CW; ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Profit (season premiere) 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America’s Got Talent Twelve performers take the stage at the Dolby Theatre as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. With Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Comedian Jim Gaffigan provides the voice for a new genie-like character, and Ysa Penarejo and Jonathan Cake join the cast in the season premiere of the superhero series. Brec Bassinger and Yvette Monreal star. 8 p.m. The CW

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out (season premiere) 8 and 8:30 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. With Tyler Hoechlin, Jordan Elsass, Wolé Parks and Emmanuelle Chriqui. 9 p.m. The CW



Fantasy Island In this reboot of the 1977-84 romantic fantasy series, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) — a descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s character in the original — runs a luxury island resort where guests’ fantasies are fulfilled. In the premiere, a TV morning show host (guest star Bellamy Young) is consumed by an unnatural hunger. Kiara Barnes also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new episode, “In the Shadow of 9/11,” documents the case of seven men in Miami accused of assisting Al Qaeda in the biggest alleged terror plot since Sept. 11. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Richard and Sharon (Javon Johnson, Teesha Renee) put their lives on the line to rescue Barry (Vaughn W. Hebron) in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. BET

Little People, Big World (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. TLC

College Bowl The quarterfinal rounds continue with the University of Michigan versus the University of Alabama. 10 p.m. NBC

Hart to Heart In the premiere of Kevin Hart’s new interview series, Miley Cyrus discusses the way Hollywood treats child actors and reflects on her journey from “Hannah Montana” to an acclaimed musical artist. 10 p.m. E!

Money Hungry “Bacon Me Crazy.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Motherland: Fort Salem In this new episode, Tally (Jessica Sutton) leads the unit on a mission to track down Nicte Batan (recurring guest star Arlen Aguayo). Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys The five-episode unscripted series returns for a new season set at the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard. 10 p.m. HBO

Doubling Down With the Derricos (season finale) 10 p.m. TLC

Man Versus History Host and historian Bil Lepp looks at the battle of the Alamo. 10:03 p.m. History

Miracle Workers The wagon train meets a religious group being led west by a prophet. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Steve Buscemi and Jon Bass star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels versus the Toronto Blue Jays (double header), 3 and 7 p.m. BSW; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Samira Nasr, Harper’s Bazaar. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Hudson; author Cecily Strong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Mena Suvari; Shota Nakajima; guest cohost Terrence J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Barbra Streisand; Marlon Wayans; Snoh Aalegra performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Stelter; Big Red Machine performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade guest hosts; Molly Shannon; Addison Rae; Morgxn and Sara Bareilles perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Kevin Smith. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 a.m. A&E

The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 a.m. History

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:55 a.m. and 5:04 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 10:30 a.m. AMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:40 a.m. A&E

American Made (2017) 11 a.m. FX

The World’s End (2013) 11 a.m. Syfy

The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) 11 a.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Party (2017) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

The Family Man (2000) 11:50 a.m. HBO

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 1 p.m. BBC America

Bye Bye Braverman (1968) 1 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 1:20 p.m. A&E

Dunkirk (2017) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4 p.m. Freeform

Live and Let Die (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation

Byzantium (2012) 4 p.m. Showtime

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

King Rat (1965) 5 p.m. TCM

Kick-Ass (2010) 6 p.m. Epix

Tangled (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform

Fatal Attraction (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Italian Job (2003) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 6:20 p.m. Disney

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. AMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Fun With Dick and Jane (1977) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Disney

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

American Gangster (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Mad Max (1979) 9 p.m. Ovation

California Split (1974) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Ruby Sparks (2012) 9:58 p.m. Cinemax

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 10 p.m. FX

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Changing Lanes (2002) 10:40 p.m. TMC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10:53 p.m. Encore

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11 p.m. AMC

