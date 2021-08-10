What’s on TV Wednesday: Roy Choi on ‘MasterChef’ on Fox; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC
SERIES
Money Court Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary presides over a diverse docket of financial disputes including business partners at odds over a deal gone sour and siblings falling out over a family business venture in this new unscripted TV courtroom series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Expedition Unknown: Unearthed Josh Gates follows new evidence in the DB Cooper case that includes a deathbed confession and cutting-edge forensics. 7 p.m. Discovery
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Seven acts from the previous show move on to the semifinals and viewers have one last chance to vote their favorite act to the next round. With host Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale In last March’s midseason finale, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) unleashed chaos on the town after his mining operation released dangerous criminals from the local prison. Now, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing and someone with a gun may pose a threat to Archie (K.J. Apa) as the dark soap returns with new episodes. Charles Melton and Madelaine Petsch also star. 8 p.m. the CW
Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Roy Choi, an L.A. chef who helped pioneer the food truck revolution, challenges the home cooks to make a street food dish worthy of a Michelin-star restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
The Challenge (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Family Game Fight! (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) attempt to save Jess (Brooke Markham) lands her in deeper trouble while Gene and Josh (Matt Murray, Theodore Bhat) have a disagreement in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Ryan Eggold versus Elizabeth Marvel and Joe Tessitore versus Tiki Barber. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Bradshaw Bunch Terry Bradshaw leads a play-by-play of the unscripted show’s funniest moments from its first season, ahead of the season premiere. 9 p.m. E!
MTV Cribs (season premiere) (N) 9:30 p.m. MTV
Superstar This new documentary miniseries profiles major celebrities who shaped American culture. Each episode spotlights a different superstar. Tonight’s premiere is devoted to Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. 10 p.m. ABC
The Encore The final performance has arrived and the ladies work hard to ensure they are ready in the season finale. Shamari Fears, Fallon King, Felisha King, Pamela Long and Kiely Williams are featured. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Alice (Sherry Cola) hosts a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie in this new episode. Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave In the season finale, Dave (Dave Burd) releases his debut album. Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino and GaTa also star. 10 p.m. FXX
Younger After one of Empirical’s authors dies, Charles (Peter Hermann) reconnects with the late writer’s widow (guest star Joanna Cassidy), who also was the real-life inspiration for Charles’ novel. Debi Mazar, Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Southwest Regional, Final: Teams TBA, 9 and 11 a.m. ESPN
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN and 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Monterrey versus Cruz Azul, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dermatologist Jeanine Downie. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Katie Ledecky. Fashion: Zanna Roberts Rassi; Katie Lee Gifford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Marlon Wayans; Rebecca Hall; Sebastián Yatra performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sanaa Lathan (“Hit & Run”); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”). 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; Katie Ledecky; Jackie Fabulous. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alan Alda; Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Silverman; James McAvoy; Taika Waititi; Max performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Hannah Waddingham; Tom Odell performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Moby performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Everest (2015) 8 a.m. FXX
Two Sisters From Boston (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
School Ties (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Scarface (1983) 10:21 a.m. Encore
Clueless (1995) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Boiler Room (2000) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Godfather (1972) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Once (2006) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 2:01 p.m. Starz
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Anchors Aweigh (1945) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Parenthood (1989) 2:45 p.m. Encore
Half Nelson (2006) 2:53 p.m. Cinemax
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 3:53 p.m. Starz
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Say Anything... (1989) 4:41 p.m. Cinemax
Brave (2012) 5 p.m. Freeform
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Signs (2002) 5:33 p.m. Syfy
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:15 p.m. Disney
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 7 p.m. Freeform
Munich (2005) 7 p.m. Showtime
Show Boat (1951) 7 p.m. TCM
Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Trolls (2016) 8 p.m. Disney
Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
American Honey (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
I, Tonya (2017) 9:45 p.m. Showtime
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10 p.m. Epix
Nightcrawler (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
