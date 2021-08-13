Guests on Sunday talk shows: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Incoming Governor of New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Wildfires in Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece. U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen. The impact of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on women: Mahbooba Seraj, Afghan Women’s Network. The U.N.'s climate change report: John Kerry, presidential envoy for climate change. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna; Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former Atty. Gen. Eric Holder; Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y); Amy Walter; Brittney Cooper; Matthew Dowd, Country Over Party; Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.); Robin Givhan, Washington Post; Tarana Burke, Me Too. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases; Incoming Governor of New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson, SiriusXM; Peter Baker; Cornell Belcher; Anne Gearan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Former FCC Chair Newton Minow. Panel: Doug Heye; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter COVID misinformation and the media: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Reporting in Afghanistan: Clarissa Ward. Press freedom in Poland: David Leavy, Discovery; Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic. Newsmax and One America News (OAN) are sued over false election claims: Stephen Shackelford, attorney for Dominion Voting Systems. Will Rachel Maddow leave MSNBC? Lachlan Cartwright, Daily Beast. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Steve Krakauer; Liz Claman; Robby Soave, Reason. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes An organization in Kenya provides legal counsel to inmates; driverless truck technology. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

