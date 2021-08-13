What’s on TV Friday: ‘Spin’ and ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ on Disney; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Jesse Tyler Ferguson travels to Dobbin, a small town in Texas, where he helps renovate the dilapidated family farmhouse belonging to a longtime friend in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior Semifinals. 8 p.m. NBC
Burden of Truth Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) are blindsided when Joanna becomes the target of a criminal investigation. Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother and Anwen O’Driscoll also star in this new episode with guest star Skye Pelletier. 8 p.m. The CW
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Jeff (Sam Adegoke) urges Dominique (Michael Michele) to remain patient in the face of disappointing sales figures for her new business. Maddison Brown, Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente and Sam Underwood also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
Icon: Music Through the Lens The first of two new episodes documents the transition of music photography from a niche pastime to a highly collectible and valuable art form. Then, the series finale examines the role photography plays in the contemporary music landscape. 9 p.m. KOCE
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off Three teams of two young pastry chefs race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake in this new kids cooking competition. 10:05 p.m. Disney
SPECIALS
Descendants: The Royal Wedding This new animated special takes place at the wedding of Mal and King Ben, the most anticipated social event in the fantasy kingdom of Auradon. “Descendants” actors Dove Cameron and Mitchell Hope voice their respective characters. Others from the movies providing voices include Cheyenne Jackson, Sofia Carson, BooBoo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Melanie Paxson, China Anne McClain, Jedidiah Goodacre, Anna Cathcart and Bobby Moynihan. 9:40 p.m. Disney
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Midwest regional semifinal: Iowa versus TBA, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England regional semifinal: New Hampshire versus TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN; West regional semifinal: Southern California versus TBA, Noon ESPN; Great Lakes regional semifinal: Ohio versus TBA, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic regional semifinal: Delaware versus TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northwest regional semifinal: Oregon versus TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN.
Baseball The Dodgers visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NFL Preseason Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions, 4 p.m. NFL; the Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Audra McDonald. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kent Babb; Brice Brown; Ben Platt performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sheryl Crow performs; Avantika. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Lisey’s Story”); Holly Robinson Peete (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation; infrastructure bills; U.N. Climate report: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Eva McKend, Spectrum; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Martin Short and Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”). Panel: Donna Brazile, ABC; Michael Moynihan, Vice News. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lorde performs; Taku Hirano with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); rap group Migos. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Spin This new TV movie from director Manjari Makijany stars Avantika Vandanapu as a bubbly Indian-American teenager who discovers her previously untapped creative side through the unique world of DJ culture. Meera Syal, Michela Luci, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart also star. 8 p.m. Disney
A Mighty Wind (2003) 8:15 a.m. HBO
Fury (2014) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Any Wednesday (1966) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Thelma & Louise (1991) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Life of Pi (2012) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Contact (1997) 10 a.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 10:02 a.m. Encore
Long Shot (2019) 10:35 a.m. and 9 p.m. Bravo
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
A Quiet Place (2018) Noon FX
Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Agnes of God (1985) 1 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 1:05 p.m. Starz
Instant Family (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Italian Job (2003) 1:38 p.m. Cinemax
War Horse (2011) 1:45 p.m. HBO
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX
Room (2015) 2 p.m. TMC
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Sunday in New York (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:10 p.m. Starz
Amistad (1997) 3:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 4 p.m. Ovation
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 4 p.m. TMC
Scary Movie (2000) 4 p.m. VH1
The China Syndrome (1979) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:15 p.m. HBO
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:21 p.m. Starz
Capote (2005) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
About Last Night ... (1986) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Toy Story 4 (2019) 6:15 p.m. Disney
Hook (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
John Wick (2014) 7 p.m. USA
Klute (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Argo (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8 p.m. IFC
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Killing Fields (1984) 8:02 p.m. KCET
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:30 p.m. BET
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Encore
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Galaxy Quest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10 p.m. Ovation
Love and Monsters (2020) 11:25 p.m. Epix
