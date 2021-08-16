What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season premiere on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Maria and Isobel (Heather Hemmens, Lily Cowles) take a trip together in a search for answers. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise Twenty-three former bachelors and bachelorettes arrive at a tropical oasis in Mexico for another chance at finding that special someone in the season premiere. Among the featured couples are Noah Erb and Abigail Herlinger, Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker, Tammy Ly and Thomas Jacobs, Demi Burnett and Kenny Braasch, and Ivan Hall and Jessenia Cruz. 8 p.m. ABC



Hell’s Kitchen The chefs take on a blind taste-test challenge with messy consequences and one team falls apart during dinner service in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah When unseasonably warm weather rapidly melts snow, the town faces the threat of massive flooding. Sarah (Stella Baker) must ask Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley), the last person she wants to rely on, for help. Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck and Ian Duff also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones A specially constructed ice cream lab on the grounds of the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont is the setting for this new competition in which host Molly Yeh challenges ice cream makers from across the country to create inspired flavors. In the premiere, Kevin Bacon invites them to create a flavor in his name that incorporates up to six ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump The documentary series set at a privately owned TV station in Pahrump, Nev., ends its run with a two-episode finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO

Cheap Old Houses (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

HouseBroken When Jill’s mother’s sociopathic parrot goes missing, all of the animals are suspects in this new episode of the animated series. 9 p.m. Fox

Duncanville Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) finally gets her braces and becomes more popular in this new episode of the animated series. Ty Burrell, Amy Poehler, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Celebrity Dating Game Joey Lawrence and Marcus Scribner are guests in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Titans In a new episode, Dick and Jason Todd (Brenton Thwaites, Curran Walters) take Dr. Adamson (Reed Birney) to one of Bruce Wayne’s safe houses, where Dick learns that someone is murdering everyone who used to work at the circus with his parents. Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter also star with guest star Lester Speight. 10 p.m. TNT

The Best Thing I Ever Ate Andrew Zimmern pulls apart a meatball parmigiana hero in Portland, Ore., and Antonia Lofaso finds a super-soft crème brûlée doughnut in Washington, D.C. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Emma Goldberg The New York Times journalist discusses her new book “Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic,” which follows six doctors fighting COVID-19 in 2020. 7:52 and 10:44 a.m., 7:44 and 11 p.m. CSPAN

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; the Oakland Athletics visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman; Eboni K. Williams. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; Jai Courtney; Little Simz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Platt; Dana Bash; Jeff Bowders performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Matchstick Men (2003) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Journey for Margaret (1942) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime; 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10 a.m. AMC

Fury (2014) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime

Love, Simon (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Noon Freeform

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Canterville Ghost (1944) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:51 and 10:42 p.m. Encore

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TNT

I Am Legend (2007) 2:25 p.m. MTV

Men of Honor (2000) 2:25 and 11:08 p.m. Starz

Ray (2004) 3 p.m. BET

I Love You, Man (2009) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Blood Father (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. Sundance

Out of the Furnace (2013) 4 p.m. TMC

Best in Show (2000) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 4:30 p.m. TNT

The Dead Zone (1983) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Seabiscuit (2003) 5 p.m. FS1

I, Tonya (2017) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 6 p.m. AMC

Thelma & Louise (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me (2010) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Steel Magnolias (1989) 6:58 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount

Western Union (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

This Is the End (2013) 7:10 p.m. Starz

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:15 p.m. TNT

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

The Rock (1996) 9 p.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. Sundance

Crawl (2019) 10:45 p.m. Epix

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 11 p.m. TCM

