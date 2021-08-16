What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season premiere on ABC
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Maria and Isobel (Heather Hemmens, Lily Cowles) take a trip together in a search for answers. Also, Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a disturbing discovery, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) receives a message from his past. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn and Amber Midthunder also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise Twenty-three former bachelors and bachelorettes arrive at a tropical oasis in Mexico for another chance at finding that special someone in the season premiere. Among the featured couples are Noah Erb and Abigail Herlinger, Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker, Tammy Ly and Thomas Jacobs, Demi Burnett and Kenny Braasch, and Ivan Hall and Jessenia Cruz. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs take on a blind taste-test challenge with messy consequences and one team falls apart during dinner service in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah When unseasonably warm weather rapidly melts snow, the town faces the threat of massive flooding. Sarah (Stella Baker) must ask Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley), the last person she wants to rely on, for help. Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck and Ian Duff also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones A specially constructed ice cream lab on the grounds of the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont is the setting for this new competition in which host Molly Yeh challenges ice cream makers from across the country to create inspired flavors. In the premiere, Kevin Bacon invites them to create a flavor in his name that incorporates up to six ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump The documentary series set at a privately owned TV station in Pahrump, Nev., ends its run with a two-episode finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO
Cheap Old Houses (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
HouseBroken When Jill’s mother’s sociopathic parrot goes missing, all of the animals are suspects in this new episode of the animated series. 9 p.m. Fox
Duncanville Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) finally gets her braces and becomes more popular in this new episode of the animated series. Ty Burrell, Amy Poehler, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Celebrity Dating Game Joey Lawrence and Marcus Scribner are guests in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Titans In a new episode, Dick and Jason Todd (Brenton Thwaites, Curran Walters) take Dr. Adamson (Reed Birney) to one of Bruce Wayne’s safe houses, where Dick learns that someone is murdering everyone who used to work at the circus with his parents. Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter also star with guest star Lester Speight. 10 p.m. TNT
The Best Thing I Ever Ate Andrew Zimmern pulls apart a meatball parmigiana hero in Portland, Ore., and Antonia Lofaso finds a super-soft crème brûlée doughnut in Washington, D.C. 10:30 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Emma Goldberg The New York Times journalist discusses her new book “Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic,” which follows six doctors fighting COVID-19 in 2020. 7:52 and 10:44 a.m., 7:44 and 11 p.m. CSPAN
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; the Oakland Athletics visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Jenny McCarthy (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman; Eboni K. Williams. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; Jai Courtney; Little Simz performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Platt; Dana Bash; Jeff Bowders performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Matchstick Men (2003) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Journey for Margaret (1942) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime; 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10 a.m. AMC
Fury (2014) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime
Love, Simon (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Noon Freeform
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Canterville Ghost (1944) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:51 and 10:42 p.m. Encore
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TNT
I Am Legend (2007) 2:25 p.m. MTV
Men of Honor (2000) 2:25 and 11:08 p.m. Starz
Ray (2004) 3 p.m. BET
I Love You, Man (2009) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Blood Father (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. Sundance
Out of the Furnace (2013) 4 p.m. TMC
Best in Show (2000) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 4:30 p.m. TNT
The Dead Zone (1983) 4:45 p.m. Epix
Seabiscuit (2003) 5 p.m. FS1
I, Tonya (2017) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 6 p.m. AMC
Thelma & Louise (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me (2010) 6:45 p.m. Freeform
Steel Magnolias (1989) 6:58 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 7 p.m. Paramount
Western Union (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
This Is the End (2013) 7:10 p.m. Starz
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:15 p.m. TNT
H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
The Rock (1996) 9 p.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
Crawl (2019) 10:45 p.m. Epix
They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 11 p.m. TCM
