What’s on TV Wednesday: Kobe Bryant profiled on ABC’s ‘Superstar’; ‘America’s Got Talent’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals results. Seven acts from the previous show move on to the semifinals and viewers vote to fill the last open spot. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale In this new episode Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) shares his origin story with Reggie (Charles Melton), explaining how he went from a young man known as Jaime Luna (played by guest star Michael Consuelos, Mark’s son) to his role as the kingpin of Riverdale. KJ Apa also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck Contestants from Severn, Md.; Newport Beach and Redondo Beach. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Christmas dinner. 8 p.m. Bravo
House Calls With Dr. Phil In the premiere of this unscripted series Dr. Phil McGraw visits a family in Utah where one teenage daughter hasn’t spoken to her father in five years or her sister in three years while living in the same house. 9 p.m. CBS
Family Game Fight! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard host. (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark Murphy, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz, Casey Deidrick) turn to Josiah (guest star Maurice Compte) for answers about Jess (Brooke Markham) in the new episode. Matt Murray and Keston John also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Beat Shazam (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season finale) 9 p.m. BET
I Survived a Serial Killer (N) 9:30 p.m. A&E
The FBI Declassified (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Superstar This new episode tells the story of Kobe Bryant. 10 p.m. ABC

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens The unscripted series returns with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) begins to see Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in a new light as Tommy’s (Kevin David Lin) murder trial gets under way. Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola and Shannon Chan-Kent also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Younger When Caitlin (Tessa Albertson) needs help with an event at Vassar, Liza (Sutton Foster) is forced to turn to Quinn (guest star Laura Benanti), in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Little League Softball World Series Championship Game 2 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michael Keaton; cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Adrien Brody; Nicole Kidman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”); Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”); Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”). 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Keaton; Heidi Klum; Vince Staples; Fousheé. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Radcliffe; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes; Awkwafina; Keke Palmer; Daryl Hall; John Oates. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ms. Pat; Sleater-Kinney performs; Jeff Bowders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Heat (1995) 8:29 a.m. and 5:02 p.m. Starz
Executive Decision (1996) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax
Sicario (2015) 9 a.m. FX
Little Women (2019) 10:06 a.m. Encore
The Candidate (1972) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Ad Astra (2019) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
The Way We Were (1973) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:59 p.m. Cinemax
The Princess Bride (1987) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Breakdown (1997) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2 p.m. FX
First Blood (1982) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Before Midnight (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Natural (1984) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 7:30 p.m. Ovation
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Airplane! (1980) 3:40 and 10:51 p.m. Encore
Jurassic Park (1993) 3:40 p.m. HBO
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4 p.m. Freeform
Hook (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
Coming to America (1988) 4:30 and 7:15 p.m. E!
Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
Out of Africa (1985) 5 p.m. TCM
Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. TNT
Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Trance (2013) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax
Enemy of the State (1998) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Fences (2016) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 8 p.m. TCM
Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Almost Famous (2000) 8:30 p.m. IFC
In the Same Breath (2021) 9 p.m. HBO
John Wick (2014) 9:15 p.m. Syfy
The Italian Job (2003) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax
American Gangster (2007) 11 p.m. Showtime
X-Men (2000) 11:15 p.m. Syfy
