What’s on TV Wednesday: Kobe Bryant profiled on ABC’s ‘Superstar’; ‘America’s Got Talent’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals results. Seven acts from the previous show move on to the semifinals and viewers vote to fill the last open spot. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale In this new episode Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) shares his origin story with Reggie (Charles Melton), explaining how he went from a young man known as Jaime Luna (played by guest star Michael Consuelos, Mark’s son) to his role as the kingpin of Riverdale. KJ Apa also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Press Your Luck Contestants from Severn, Md.; Newport Beach and Redondo Beach. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Christmas dinner. 8 p.m. Bravo

House Calls With Dr. Phil In the premiere of this unscripted series Dr. Phil McGraw visits a family in Utah where one teenage daughter hasn’t spoken to her father in five years or her sister in three years while living in the same house. 9 p.m. CBS

Family Game Fight! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard host. (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy, Felix and Max (Perry Mattfeld, Morgan Krantz, Casey Deidrick) turn to Josiah (guest star Maurice Compte) for answers about Jess (Brooke Markham) in the new episode. Matt Murray and Keston John also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The $100,000 Pyramid (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season finale) 9 p.m. BET

I Survived a Serial Killer (N) 9:30 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

The FBI Declassified (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Superstar This new episode tells the story of Kobe Bryant. 10 p.m. ABC

Sports Kobe Bryant crash anniversary: Reflecting on his death Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Remembering the Lakers legend a year later.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens The unscripted series returns with two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) begins to see Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in a new light as Tommy’s (Kevin David Lin) murder trial gets under way. Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola and Shannon Chan-Kent also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Younger When Caitlin (Tessa Albertson) needs help with an event at Vassar, Liza (Sutton Foster) is forced to turn to Quinn (guest star Laura Benanti), in this new episode. 10 p.m. TV Land

Advertisement

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. BSW; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

Little League Softball World Series Championship Game 2 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ethan Hawke. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Keaton; cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adrien Brody; Nicole Kidman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”); Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Author D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”); Michael Bolton (“The Celebrity Dating Game”). 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Keaton; Heidi Klum; Vince Staples; Fousheé. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Radcliffe; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes; Awkwafina; Keke Palmer; Daryl Hall; John Oates. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ms. Pat; Sleater-Kinney performs; Jeff Bowders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Heat (1995) 8:29 a.m. and 5:02 p.m. Starz

Executive Decision (1996) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax

Sicario (2015) 9 a.m. FX

Little Women (2019) 10:06 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Candidate (1972) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Ad Astra (2019) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax

The Way We Were (1973) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:59 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

The Princess Bride (1987) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Breakdown (1997) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2 p.m. FX

First Blood (1982) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Before Midnight (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 7:30 p.m. Ovation

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Airplane! (1980) 3:40 and 10:51 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) 3:40 p.m. HBO

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4 p.m. Freeform

Hook (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

Coming to America (1988) 4:30 and 7:15 p.m. E!

Advertisement

Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

Out of Africa (1985) 5 p.m. TCM

Pacific Rim (2013) 5 p.m. TNT

Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Trance (2013) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax

Enemy of the State (1998) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Fences (2016) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 8 p.m. TCM

Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Almost Famous (2000) 8:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

In the Same Breath (2021) 9 p.m. HBO

John Wick (2014) 9:15 p.m. Syfy

The Italian Job (2003) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax

American Gangster (2007) 11 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

X-Men (2000) 11:15 p.m. Syfy

TV Grids for the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print



Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.



