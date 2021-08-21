What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Little Daytime Drama’ on Hallmark; ‘Stand Up to Cancer’; Rams/Raiders
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo: San Diego Hyena brothers prepare to share a habitat with lions, and zookeepers are pleased when a zebra shows signs of being pregnant. Also, a pygmy hippo gives birth. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
For subscribers: San Diego Zoo races to vaccinate lions, tigers and other vulnerable species as COVID surges
Five tigers now have the coronavirus. Zoo and Safari Park staff are vaccinating about 250 animals.
Eden: Untamed Planet This new episode travels to the southern tip of South America to visit Patagonia, a region that appears to be frozen in time. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Rebecca (Celina Smith) wants to use her new scooter to make social media posts but Dylan (Young Dylan) wants to use it in a rap video, and both need to hide it from their parents if they want to keep it. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPECIALS
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert An all-star concert celebrates the resilience of a city and the nation after a challenging year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 p.m. CNN
Stand Up to Cancer This year’s fundraising event — executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth — originates from Los Angeles and airs on several broadcast and cable channels. Ken Jeong and his wife, physician Tran Ho, a cancer survivor herself, are cohosts with Anthony Anderson and Sofía Vergara. Common and Brittany Howard are scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, Fox, E!, HBO, IFC and Showtime
SPORTS
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Atlanta Dream, 9 a.m. ESPN2
2021 Little League World Series 10 a.m., 3 and 5 p.m. ESPN; noon ABC
Torrance is the first L.A. County team since 1994 to reach the Little League Baseball World Series. They begin play on Thursday.
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. BSW; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB
PGA Tour Golf The Northern Trust, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
NFL Preseason Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Rams, 7 p.m. ABC. Also, the Buffalo Bills visit the Chicago Bears, 10 a.m. NFL; the New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Detroit Lions visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. NFL
MLS Soccer The Sporting Kansas City visit the Minnesota United FC, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Sounders FC visit the Columbus Crew SC, 2:30 p.m. Fox; the New York City FC visit the New York Red Bulls, 5 p.m. FS1; the FC visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7 p.m. KCOP
Women’s Soccer International Champions Cup 7 p.m. ESPN2
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Comedian and author Cristela Alonzo (“Music to My Years”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests August 22 : Lloyd Austin on “This Week”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “Fox News Sunday”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
A Little Daytime Drama This new 2021 romance stars Jen Lilley as Maggie, the head writer on a soap opera with ratings so low it could be canceled. The show’s creator (real-life soap veteran Linda Dano) wants to boost ratings by bringing back a fan favorite (Ryan Paevey) who years ago bailed on the show — and a on relationship with Maggie. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Godzilla vs. Kong Released internationally in theaters and domestically on the HBO Max streaming service during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Adam Wingard’s 2021 monster film — a sequel to “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) — stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry. 9 p.m. HBO
Godzilla! Kong! Fight! The kaiju showdown restores some of the giddy escapism that’s been missing from the big screen lately.
Pixie British producer Barnaby Thompson directs this dark 2020 comedy thriller starring Olivia Cook as a sly young beauty who daydreams of getting out of her sleepy Irish village to start a bohemian life in San Francisco. Colm Meaney, Ben Hardy, Dylan Moran and Alec Baldwin also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Irish crime comedy ‘Pixie’ relies on star Olivia Cooke to work her magic.
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 a.m. Freeform
Trainwreck (2015) 8 a.m. FX
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:30 a.m. TMC
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8:41 a.m. Cinemax
Don’t Breathe (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Cinderella (2015) 9:17 a.m. Starz
Flatliners (1990) 9:21 a.m. Encore
The Bad News Bears (1976) 10 a.m. MLB
The Hunger Games (2012) 10 a.m. POP
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Hangover (2009) 10:30 a.m. FX
Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Paramount
Woman of the Year (1942) 11 a.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) Noon Disney
Selena (1997) Noon E!
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
The World’s End (2013) Noon Syfy
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 12:35 p.m. Freeform
War Horse (2011) 12:45 p.m. HBO
The Avengers (2012) 1 p.m. Epix
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
The Sea of Grass (1947) 1 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:30 and 6 p.m. Paramount
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:30 p.m. POP
Fargo (1996) 2 p.m. Ovation
Out of the Furnace (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 2:19 and 10:02 p.m. Starz
Harriet (2019) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
Adam’s Rib (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:15 p.m. TBS
Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5 p.m. POP
Desk Set (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Steel Magnolias (1989) 5:13 p.m. Encore
Toy Story (1995) 5:15 p.m. Freeform
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:55 p.m. HBO
The Rainmaker (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Toy Story 2 (1999) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
Cujo (1983) 7:25 p.m. TMC
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7:30 p.m. TBS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 7:50 p.m. POP
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. BET
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Mad Max (1979) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Lion in Winter (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Toy Story 3 (2010) 9:20 p.m. Freeform
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10 p.m. Ovation
Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:30 p.m. CMT
Gran Torino (2008) 11 p.m. AMC
Private Parts (1997) 11:12 p.m. Cinemax
Working Girl (1988) 11:24 p.m. Encore
What’s on TV This Week: Nicole Kidman, Adam Driver, ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ and more
TV highlights for Aug. 15-21 include Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Adam Driver in the musical “Annette” and the “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story’ ‘Toy Story 2'
Movies on TV this week: August 15: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story’ ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 15 - 21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.