Television

What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Little Daytime Drama’ on Hallmark; ‘Stand Up to Cancer’; Rams/Raiders

Two women seated, one with a notepad, one looking through a binder of material.
Linda Dano, left, and Jen Lilley in the new TV romance “A Little Daytime Drama” on Hallmark.
(Hugh Tull / Hallmark)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego Hyena brothers prepare to share a habitat with lions, and zookeepers are pleased when a zebra shows signs of being pregnant. Also, a pygmy hippo gives birth. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Eden: Untamed Planet This new episode travels to the southern tip of South America to visit Patagonia, a region that appears to be frozen in time. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Rebecca (Celina Smith) wants to use her new scooter to make social media posts but Dylan (Young Dylan) wants to use it in a rap video, and both need to hide it from their parents if they want to keep it. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPECIALS

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert An all-star concert celebrates the resilience of a city and the nation after a challenging year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 p.m. CNN

Stand Up to Cancer This year’s fundraising event — executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth — originates from Los Angeles and airs on several broadcast and cable channels. Ken Jeong and his wife, physician Tran Ho, a cancer survivor herself, are cohosts with Anthony Anderson and Sofía Vergara. Common and Brittany Howard are scheduled to perform. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, Fox, E!, HBO, IFC and Showtime

SPORTS

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Atlanta Dream, 9 a.m. ESPN2

2021 Little League World Series 10 a.m., 3 and 5 p.m. ESPN; noon ABC

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. BSW; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 1 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB

PGA Tour Golf The Northern Trust, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

NFL Preseason Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Rams, 7 p.m. ABC. Also, the Buffalo Bills visit the Chicago Bears, 10 a.m. NFL; the New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Detroit Lions visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. NFL

MLS Soccer The Sporting Kansas City visit the Minnesota United FC, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Seattle Sounders FC visit the Columbus Crew SC, 2:30 p.m. Fox; the New York City FC visit the New York Red Bulls, 5 p.m. FS1; the FC visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7 p.m. KCOP

Women’s Soccer International Champions Cup 7 p.m. ESPN2

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Comedian and author Cristela Alonzo (“Music to My Years”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

A Little Daytime Drama This new 2021 romance stars Jen Lilley as Maggie, the head writer on a soap opera with ratings so low it could be canceled. The show’s creator (real-life soap veteran Linda Dano) wants to boost ratings by bringing back a fan favorite (Ryan Paevey) who years ago bailed on the show — and a on relationship with Maggie. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Godzilla vs. Kong Released internationally in theaters and domestically on the HBO Max streaming service during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Adam Wingard’s 2021 monster film — a sequel to “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) — stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry. 9 p.m. HBO

Pixie British producer Barnaby Thompson directs this dark 2020 comedy thriller starring Olivia Cook as a sly young beauty who daydreams of getting out of her sleepy Irish village to start a bohemian life in San Francisco. Colm Meaney, Ben Hardy, Dylan Moran and Alec Baldwin also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 a.m. Freeform

Trainwreck (2015) 8 a.m. FX

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8:30 a.m. TMC

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8:41 a.m. Cinemax

Don’t Breathe (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Cinderella (2015) 9:17 a.m. Starz

Flatliners (1990) 9:21 a.m. Encore

The Bad News Bears (1976) 10 a.m. MLB

The Hunger Games (2012) 10 a.m. POP

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10:15 a.m. IFC

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 10:30 a.m. FX

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Paramount

Woman of the Year (1942) 11 a.m. TCM

My Cousin Vinny (1992) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) Noon Disney

Selena (1997) Noon E!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

The World’s End (2013) Noon Syfy

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 12:35 p.m. Freeform

War Horse (2011) 12:45 p.m. HBO

The Avengers (2012) 1 p.m. Epix

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

The Sea of Grass (1947) 1 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 1:30 and 6 p.m. Paramount

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:30 p.m. POP

Fargo (1996) 2 p.m. Ovation

Out of the Furnace (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 2:19 and 10:02 p.m. Starz

Harriet (2019) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

Adam’s Rib (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:15 p.m. TBS

Jaws (1975) 5 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5 p.m. POP

Desk Set (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989) 5:13 p.m. Encore

Toy Story (1995) 5:15 p.m. Freeform

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:55 p.m. HBO

The Rainmaker (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Toy Story 2 (1999) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

Cujo (1983) 7:25 p.m. TMC

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7:30 p.m. TBS

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 7:50 p.m. POP

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. BET

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Mad Max (1979) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Lion in Winter (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Toy Story 3 (2010) 9:20 p.m. Freeform

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10 p.m. Ovation

Dazed and Confused (1993) 10:30 p.m. CMT

Gran Torino (2008) 11 p.m. AMC

Private Parts (1997) 11:12 p.m. Cinemax

Working Girl (1988) 11:24 p.m. Encore

Television
