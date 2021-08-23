What’s on TV Monday: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ on The CW; ‘Titans’ on TNT; ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Messyness Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray. 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV

American Ninja Warrior The semifinals conclude in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) lies to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) while Maria and Rosa (Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry). Lily Cowles, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Steven Krueger and Michael Trevino also star in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise David Spade guest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC



Hell’s Kitchen The stakes are high during a steak-night dinner service. Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah Sarah and Paul (Stella Baker, guest star Xander Berkeley) are starting to make headway in their relationship when Ellen (Megan Follows) surprises everyone by returning earlier than expected. Also, Weston (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) turns to Sarah for help after catching a big break with his story and Danny (Luke Mitchell) accidentally makes things difficult for Corinne (Hope Lauren). Izabella Alvarez also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

HouseBroken Honey is excited to mentor the neighbor’s new puppy. 9 p.m. Fox

Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones Host Molly Yeh challenges the ice cream masters to create a flavor inspired by the rapper Ludacris and his favorite desserts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Duncanville Annie is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds that ends up invading her home. 9:30 p.m. Fox

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer Jesse Palmer hosts this new summer competition series bringing together rising surf stars to vie for the title of Ultimate Surfer at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. 10 p.m. ABC

Titans When the Messenger reveals that her birth mother is alive and held captive by the Organization in a psychiatric facility, Rachel (Teagan Croft) is determined to rescue her in this new episode. 10 p.m. TNT

The Best Thing I Ever Ate Anne Burrell enjoys prime rib in Chicago and Richard Blais tries ice cream made before his eyes. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPORTS

2021 Little League World Series 10 a.m. and noon ESPN; 2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB

NFL Preseason Football The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Miguel Cardona; musical duo Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Travel expert Brian Kelly. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Clarkson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Bakar performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alan Alda; Gabriel Iglesias. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jerome Flood II performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

1275 Days Filmmakers Carlye Rubin and Katie Green explore the complicated topic of juvenile incarceration in America in this 2019 documentary, which was filmed over four years after a 15-year-old boy is convicted of felony murder following a botched home invasion and sentenced to 55 years. 10 p.m. Sundance

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Comrade X (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FXX

School Ties (1992) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Trance (2013) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 10:52 a.m. and 7:57 p.m. Starz

Animal House (1978) 11 a.m. Sundance

Boiler Room (2000) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

American Gangster (2007) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Amy (2015) 3:50 p.m. TMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. TNT

Little Women (2019) 4:57 p.m. Encore

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 5 p.m. AMC

Before Midnight (2013) 5:10 p.m. Showtime

Blinded by the Light (2019) 6 p.m. REELZ

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 p.m. Sundance

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 6 p.m. TMC

Mildred Pierce (1945) 6:45 p.m. TCM

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 7 p.m. Ovation

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. POP

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:03 p.m. BET

The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

True Grit (2010) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax

Climax (2018) 11 p.m. Showtime

