What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; ‘America’s Got Talent’; ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

SERIES
America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl After getting a taste of superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) begs Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Also, after seeking help from Thunderbolt (voice of guest star Jim Gaffigan) the team prepares to confront the Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise Lance Bass guest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Supergirl Zor-El and Supergirl (Jason Behr, Melissa Benoist) return to National City, determined to put the trauma of the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy the shared superhero life in this new episode. Chyler Leigh also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Fantasy Island A flamboyant eccentric Eileen (guest star Debbi Morgan) arrives on the island hoping to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they’re not interested. The new arrivals also include a depressed physics professor (guest star Cliff Chamberlain) seeking reassurance that the universe has something greater out there for him. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star with guest stars Mieko Hillman, Rodrigo Rojas, Katira Maria and John Gabriel Rodriguez. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Ptosha Storey, Vaughn W. Hebron and Bill Barrett star in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
College Bowl The semifinals begins with Columbia versus Auburn. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Hart to Heart Kelly Clarkson discusses her early struggles as a young singer and her rise to stardom following the first season of “American Idol.” 10 p.m. E!
Motherland: Fort Salem The Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem. As the conflict builds, Raelle, Abigail, Tally (Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton) and many of their allies are forced to make some nearly impossible, potentially world-changing choices. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform
Miracle Workers Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to become a hero to a Native American tribe in this new episode. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni also star. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
2021 Little League World Series Games 21 and 22: Noon and 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Minnesota Lynx, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Sparks visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. SportsNet
Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling, Swimming, 7 p.m. NBCSP; Wheelchair Rugby; Cycling; Swimming, midnight NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Oprah Book Club announcement; Sal Khan, Khan Academy CEO. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jane Krakowski and Celina Smith; Sarah Thomas; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Aisha Tyler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Chuck Schumer; entertainment reporter Catt Sadler. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic Jon Stewart; Jon Batiste performs; comic Dana Carvey. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Niall Horan; Lizzo; Cristo Fernández; Kane Brown performs; Jonas Brothers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Melissa McCarthy; Ben Falcone; J. B. Smoove; Taylor Tomlinson; Jerome Flood II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 8 a.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 8:37 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore
Borg vs McEnroe (2017) 9:05 a.m. Showtime
For Your Consideration (2006) 9:45 a.m. HBO
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 10 a.m. FX
Gigi (1958) 10:30 a.m. TCM
I, Tonya (2017) 11 a.m. Showtime
Best in Show (2000) 11:15 a.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Spider-Man (2002) 11:42 a.m. Starz
Mad Max (1979) 11:50 a.m. Epix
American Pie (1999) Noon E!
Ad Astra (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 1 p.m. AMC
Top Gun (1986) 1:07 and 9 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 1:47 p.m. Starz
Spectre (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Searching (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3 p.m. Encore
The Merry Widow (1934) 3 p.m. TCM
The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
Young Adult (2011) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Love Me Tonight (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Arachnophobia (1990) 6:10 p.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Parenthood (1989) 6:53 p.m. Encore
Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:20 p.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 7:45 p.m. IFC
Matilda (1996) 7:55 p.m. Freeform
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
The Lost Boys (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. HBO
Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount
Judy (2019) 11 p.m. Epix
