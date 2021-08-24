What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; ‘America’s Got Talent’; ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl After getting a taste of superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) begs Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Also, after seeking help from Thunderbolt (voice of guest star Jim Gaffigan) the team prepares to confront the Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart and Meg DeLacy also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise Lance Bass guest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Supergirl Zor-El and Supergirl (Jason Behr, Melissa Benoist) return to National City, determined to put the trauma of the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy the shared superhero life in this new episode. Chyler Leigh also stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Fantasy Island A flamboyant eccentric Eileen (guest star Debbi Morgan) arrives on the island hoping to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they’re not interested. The new arrivals also include a depressed physics professor (guest star Cliff Chamberlain) seeking reassurance that the universe has something greater out there for him. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star with guest stars Mieko Hillman, Rodrigo Rojas, Katira Maria and John Gabriel Rodriguez. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Ptosha Storey, Vaughn W. Hebron and Bill Barrett star in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

College Bowl The semifinals begins with Columbia versus Auburn. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Hart to Heart Kelly Clarkson discusses her early struggles as a young singer and her rise to stardom following the first season of “American Idol.” 10 p.m. E!

Motherland: Fort Salem The Camarilla brings the fight to Fort Salem. As the conflict builds, Raelle, Abigail, Tally (Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton) and many of their allies are forced to make some nearly impossible, potentially world-changing choices. Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Freeform

Miracle Workers Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to become a hero to a Native American tribe in this new episode. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni also star. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

2021 Little League World Series Games 21 and 22: Noon and 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Minnesota Lynx, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Sparks visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. SportsNet

Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling, Swimming, 7 p.m. NBCSP; Wheelchair Rugby; Cycling; Swimming, midnight NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Book Club announcement; Sal Khan, Khan Academy CEO. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jane Krakowski and Celina Smith; Sarah Thomas; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Aisha Tyler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Chuck Schumer; entertainment reporter Catt Sadler. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Andrea Bocelli performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Comic Jon Stewart; Jon Batiste performs; comic Dana Carvey. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Niall Horan; Lizzo; Cristo Fernández; Kane Brown performs; Jonas Brothers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Melissa McCarthy; Ben Falcone; J. B. Smoove; Taylor Tomlinson; Jerome Flood II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 8 a.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 8:37 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore

Borg vs McEnroe (2017) 9:05 a.m. Showtime

For Your Consideration (2006) 9:45 a.m. HBO

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 10 a.m. FX

Gigi (1958) 10:30 a.m. TCM

I, Tonya (2017) 11 a.m. Showtime

Best in Show (2000) 11:15 a.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Spider-Man (2002) 11:42 a.m. Starz

Mad Max (1979) 11:50 a.m. Epix

American Pie (1999) Noon E!

Ad Astra (2019) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 1 p.m. AMC

Top Gun (1986) 1:07 and 9 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 1:47 p.m. Starz

Spectre (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Searching (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Hustlers (2019) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3 p.m. Encore

The Merry Widow (1934) 3 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

Young Adult (2011) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Love Me Tonight (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Arachnophobia (1990) 6:10 p.m. Epix

The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Parenthood (1989) 6:53 p.m. Encore

Batman Begins (2005) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:20 p.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 7:45 p.m. IFC

Matilda (1996) 7:55 p.m. Freeform

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

The Lost Boys (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. HBO

Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 10 p.m. Paramount

Judy (2019) 11 p.m. Epix

