What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘CMT Giants: Charley Pride’; ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

SERIES
Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Quarterfinal results. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale His effort to help Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD leads Archie (K.J. Apa) to confront his own past trauma in the Army. Meanwhile, Betty and Tabitha (Lili Reinhart, Erinn Westbrook) hatch a scheme to lure truckers to Pop’s as part of their strategy to find the Lonely Highway Killer. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott), while Veronica (Camila Mendes) challenges Reggie (Charles Melton) to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick and Mark Consuelos also star. 8 p.m. The CW
“Riverdale” captures the aesthetic of John Cameron Mitchell’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Whether the musical’s queer politics are intact is another matter.
Press Your Luck Contestants from Phoenix, Long Beach and Columbus, Ohio. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef A new two-hour episode opens with a visit from Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America to attain three Michelin stars. Next, iconic chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks an authentic taste of Japan. Gordon Ramsay is the host and head judge, joined on the panel by Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Family Game Fight (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Ana Gasteyer versus Luke Kirby; Ashanti versus Clay Aiken. 9 p.m. ABC
CMT Giants: Charley Pride Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna, George Strait, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs and more pay tribute to the country music legend. 9 p.m. CMT
The trailblazing singer, the son of a Mississippi sharecropper, was the first Black superstar in country music, writing hits such as “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’.”
Superstar A look at the life and career of comedy icon John Ritter. 10 p.m. ABC
The unexpected death of actor John Ritter, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a wacky bachelor in the hit ABC series “Three’s Company,” not only shocked fans and colleagues but delivered a powerful blow to the ailing network’s hopes of reviving its fortunes through the comedian’s latest sitcom.
Neighborhood Wars This new documentary series, which premieres with two episodes, takes viewers into suburban homes and backyards where dramatic incidents are captured by cellphones, drones, home security cameras and other methods. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) gets a tip from an anonymous source during the trial, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) lands a major client. Malika (Zuri Adele) ponders new feelings she is having for a coworker. Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Priscilla Quintana and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
American Horror Story: Double Feature A struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. After they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known as this anthology series returns for a new season. 10 p.m. FX
Archer (season premiere) 10 p.m. FXX
Younger Liza and Charles (Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann) work closely together to land a married couple for the company in this new episode. Kelsey (Hilary Duff) takes drastic measures to keep an author she nurtured at her literary salon. Michael Urie, Bruce Altman, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Hecht and Laura Benanti guest star. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPORTS
Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
2021 Little League World Series Torrance versus Sioux Falls (S.D.), 2 p.m. ESPN. Also, Hamilton (Ohio) versus Team TBA, 10 a.m. ESPN; Hastings (Neb.) versus Team TBA, noon ESPN; Honolulu versus Taylor (Mich.), 4:30 p.m. ESPN.
The Little League World Series has been the experience of a lifetime for the Torrance All-Star team, but it hasn’t been without its challenges.
Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball, 5 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, wheelchair basketball, cycling, wheelchair rugby, midnight NBCSP
The Paralympics have begun in the same empty National Stadium that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics.
MLS All-Star Game MLS All-Stars versus Liga MX All-Stars, from Banc of California Stadium, 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Lorde; Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Paralympic U.S. swimmer competes after surgery. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Beanie Feldstein; a performance by the cast of “Chicago.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eugenio Derbez; Chvrches performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Yola performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Iliza Shlesinger; Symone; Tai Verdes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Teyonah Parris; Chris Stapleton performs; Jerome Flood II performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Perfect Storm (2000) 8 a.m. History
Sound of My Voice (2011) 8:28 a.m. Cinemax
Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:20 a.m. Epix
Face/Off (1997) 10 a.m. AMC
Working Girl (1988) 10:04 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:35 a.m. HBO
Searching (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
Goodfellas (1990) 11 a.m. History
The Kid Detective (2020) 11:34 a.m. Starz
The Cider House Rules (1999) 11:52 a.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) noon Freeform
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) noon TMC
Matchstick Men (2003) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Blood Father (2016) 1:45 p.m. Syfy
Revolutionary Road (2008) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 2 p.m. Freeform
War Horse (2011) 2:50 p.m. HBO
So Big (1953) 3 p.m. TCM
The Truman Show (1998) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Ordinary People (1980) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Rescue Dawn (2006) 3:55 p.m. Showtime
The Croods (2013) 4 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019) 4:18 p.m. Encore
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:30 p.m. Starz
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
Johnny Belinda (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Blockers (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 5:45 and 10:15 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime
Inside Out (2015) 6:22 p.m. Starz
Live and Let Die (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX
The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
Miracle in the Rain (1956) 7 p.m. TCM
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Freeform
Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Showtime
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9 p.m. HBO
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Yearling (1946) 9 p.m. TCM
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:36 p.m. KVCR
The Matrix (1999) 10 p.m. Paramount
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Showtime
Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. TNT
The Story of Will Rogers (1952) 11:15 p.m. TCM
