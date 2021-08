Movies on TV this week: ‘Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut’ on TCM; ‘Rear Window’ on Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing





Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 29 - Sept 4, 2021

Anastasia (1956) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Browning Version (1951) TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Paramount Mon. 8 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Thur. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 1:53 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Goodbye Again (1961) TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Showtime Wed. 7:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Wed. 9 a.m. Paramount Wed. 5 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard (1950) TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) Showtime Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 29 - Sept 4, 2021

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Tues. 7:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:54 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Wed. 2 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:53 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. Noon

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:33 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Sundance Sun. 11:45 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Sundance Sun. 1:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. Sundance Mon. 1 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Bravo Mon. 10 p.m. Bravo Tues. Noon Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ E! Wed. 8:30 a.m. E! Wed. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:26 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:03 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ IFC Wed. 2:05 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:50 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:40 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ E! Wed. 6 a.m. E! Wed. Noon E! Thur. 6 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:22 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 29 - Sept 4, 2021

American Pie (1999) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:30 a.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. E! Wed. 2:30 a.m. E! Wed. Noon

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Paramount Tues. Noon Paramount Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 3 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 9 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Paramount Thur. Noon Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:05 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:56 p.m.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Starz Sat. 12:23 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ TMC Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Tues. 3 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Wed. 10:22 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 5:49 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:54 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Bravo Wed. 2 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 11:52 a.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. Noon VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ TMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 8 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:50 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Mon. 6:06 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:53 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Mon. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:58 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ USA Tues. 5:05 p.m. USA Tues. 10:08 p.m. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon Paramount Tues. 2 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Encore Tues. 8:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 1:53 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Thur. 12:27 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:35 a.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m. E! Sat. 6:05 a.m. E! Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 1 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7 a.m. E! Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:36 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Sun. 11 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:29 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:31 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9:58 a.m. E! Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2:30 a.m. E! Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:35 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m. Paramount Thur. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 10:05 a.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Starz Tues. 6:09 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:07 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Disney Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:12 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FXX Fri. 8 a.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. FS1 Wed. 4 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 4:33 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Tues. 1:03 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:40 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:01 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 5 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 1:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:27 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:27 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 2 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 9 a.m. Paramount Wed. 5 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ AMC Sun. 7:53 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Fri. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:29 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:07 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Fri. 3:02 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:44 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:52 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:33 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:34 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:07 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Sat. Noon

Twister (1996) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Uncommon Valor (1983) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Mon. 11:22 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:05 p.m. Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

