What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation: Emmitt Smith’; ‘Disney Princess Remixed’
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith returns to Pensacola, Fla., to renovate the home he grew up in for his father. 8 p.m. CBS
Burden of Truth As they cope with the demands of being new parents, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned in court. Also, the police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery. Star Slade also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (N) 8 p.m. Disney
The Greatest AtHome Videos George Lopez is a guest in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Blake (Grant Show, who also directs this new episode) makes a life-changing announcement and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits reality star Nene Leakes (guest starring as herself) to help in her online shopping business. Also, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) tries to make amends to Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), but they are suspicious of her motives. Rafael de la Fuente and Adam Huber also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances Conductor Daniel Harding leads the Vienna Philharmonic in an open-air concert from the gardens of Vienna’s imperial Schönbrunn Palace. 9 p.m. KOCE
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Dino Hunters Clayton Phipps makes a discovery at the Trike site and the Harris-Bolan crew unearth what they believe might be a rare Ceratopsian. On the Abercrombie ranch, Andre Lujan digs up an enormous tusk from an Ice Age mammoth. 9:05 p.m. Discovery
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration Twelve-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz narrates this new special that celebrates Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of some of their iconic songs. Disney stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Izabela Rose, Ruth Righi and Sophia Hammons are among the performers. Brandy will introduce her music video for “Starting Now.” 7:30 p.m. Disney
A Loud House Christmas: Behind the Scenes The animated Loud family is coming to life in the live-action movie “A Loud House Christmas.” This new special takes viewers behind the scenes for exclusive tours of the sets, chats with the cast and more. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
MLS Soccer FC Cincinnati visits Columbus Crew SC, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NFL Preseason Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. NFL
Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, 9 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, midnight NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today J Balvin performs; text scams. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina Hall; the Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Julia Haart. 10 a.m. KABC
Washington Week Afghanistan; COVID-19; the FDA approves Pfizer BioNTech vaccine: Jane Ferguson, PBS; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal; Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post.
(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Shop: Uninterrupted Jason Sudeikis, Carmelo Anthony, Jack Harlow, Keegan-Michael Key, Liz Cambage and Paul Rivera discuss being famous, egos and the Olympic experience for athletes. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Craig Whitlock (“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”). Panel; Katty Kay, Ozy Media; Ralph Reed, Faith and Freedom Coalition. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
Back on the Record With Bob Costas Billie Jean King and John McEnroe; Peyton Manning. (N) 11 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Rose Byrne; Clairo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; the Wallflowers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Platt; Dana Bash; Jeff Bowders performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
2 Minutes of Fame Jay Pharaoh stars in director Leslie Small’s low-budget 2020 comedy as an aspiring stand-up comic in Alabama who goes viral on social media after he posts a video ridiculing another Black comic (Katt Williams). Keke Palmer, Andy Allo and Kimrie Lewis also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Lydia (1941) 8 a.m. TCM
Shine a Light (2008) 8:10 a.m. Epix
Their Finest (2016) 9:57 a.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:14 a.m. Starz
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:25 a.m. Encore
Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:55 a.m. Cinemax
The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FXX
Fury (2014) 12:45 p.m. IFC
The Cowboy and the Lady (1938) 1 p.m. TCM
Roxanne (1987) 1:25 p.m. Encore
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2 p.m. AMC
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 3 p.m. TCM
’71 (2014) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Munich (2005) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Tangled (2010) 4 p.m. Disney
Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1
All the Way (2016) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Up in the Air (2009) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
A League of Their Own (1992) 4:48 p.m. Starz
The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. AMC
Wuthering Heights (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 5:06 p.m. Encore
Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Frozen (2013) 5:45 p.m. Disney
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. IFC
Fargo (1996) 7 p.m. Ovation
Airplane! (1980) 7:29 p.m. Encore
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. POP
John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy
The Nutty Professor (1996) 8 p.m. TMC
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. AMC
Hook (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation
’Til We Meet Again (1940) 9 p.m. TCM
Private Parts (1997) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax
Doc Hollywood (1991) 11 p.m. POP
300 (2006) 11 p.m. TNT
