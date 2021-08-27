What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation: Emmitt Smith’; ‘Disney Princess Remixed’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Secret Celebrity Renovation NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith returns to Pensacola, Fla., to renovate the home he grew up in for his father. 8 p.m. CBS

Burden of Truth As they cope with the demands of being new parents, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned in court. Also, the police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery. Star Slade also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (N) 8 p.m. Disney

The Greatest AtHome Videos George Lopez is a guest in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Blake (Grant Show, who also directs this new episode) makes a life-changing announcement and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits reality star Nene Leakes (guest starring as herself) to help in her online shopping business. Also, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) tries to make amends to Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), but they are suspicious of her motives. Rafael de la Fuente and Adam Huber also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances Conductor Daniel Harding leads the Vienna Philharmonic in an open-air concert from the gardens of Vienna’s imperial Schönbrunn Palace. 9 p.m. KOCE

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Dino Hunters Clayton Phipps makes a discovery at the Trike site and the Harris-Bolan crew unearth what they believe might be a rare Ceratopsian. On the Abercrombie ranch, Andre Lujan digs up an enormous tusk from an Ice Age mammoth. 9:05 p.m. Discovery

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration Twelve-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz narrates this new special that celebrates Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of some of their iconic songs. Disney stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Izabela Rose, Ruth Righi and Sophia Hammons are among the performers. Brandy will introduce her music video for “Starting Now.” 7:30 p.m. Disney

A Loud House Christmas: Behind the Scenes The animated Loud family is coming to life in the live-action movie “A Loud House Christmas.” This new special takes viewers behind the scenes for exclusive tours of the sets, chats with the cast and more. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

MLS Soccer FC Cincinnati visits Columbus Crew SC, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; Inter Miami CF visits Orlando City SC, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NFL Preseason Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. NFL

Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, 9 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, midnight NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today J Balvin performs; text scams. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina Hall; the Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Julia Haart. 10 a.m. KABC

Washington Week Afghanistan; COVID-19; the FDA approves Pfizer BioNTech vaccine: Jane Ferguson, PBS; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Sahil Kapur, NBC; Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal; Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post.

(N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Shop: Uninterrupted Jason Sudeikis, Carmelo Anthony, Jack Harlow, Keegan-Michael Key, Liz Cambage and Paul Rivera discuss being famous, egos and the Olympic experience for athletes. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Craig Whitlock (“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War”). Panel; Katty Kay, Ozy Media; Ralph Reed, Faith and Freedom Coalition. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

Back on the Record With Bob Costas Billie Jean King and John McEnroe; Peyton Manning. (N) 11 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Rose Byrne; Clairo performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Rita Moreno. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; the Wallflowers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ben Platt; Dana Bash; Jeff Bowders performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

2 Minutes of Fame Jay Pharaoh stars in director Leslie Small’s low-budget 2020 comedy as an aspiring stand-up comic in Alabama who goes viral on social media after he posts a video ridiculing another Black comic (Katt Williams). Keke Palmer, Andy Allo and Kimrie Lewis also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Lydia (1941) 8 a.m. TCM

Shine a Light (2008) 8:10 a.m. Epix

Their Finest (2016) 9:57 a.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:14 a.m. Starz

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 11:25 a.m. Encore

Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:55 a.m. Cinemax

The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FXX

Fury (2014) 12:45 p.m. IFC

The Cowboy and the Lady (1938) 1 p.m. TCM

Roxanne (1987) 1:25 p.m. Encore

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2 p.m. AMC

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 3 p.m. TCM

’71 (2014) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Munich (2005) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Tangled (2010) 4 p.m. Disney

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1

All the Way (2016) 4:35 p.m. HBO

Up in the Air (2009) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

A League of Their Own (1992) 4:48 p.m. Starz

The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. AMC

Wuthering Heights (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 5:06 p.m. Encore

Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Frozen (2013) 5:45 p.m. Disney

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. IFC

Fargo (1996) 7 p.m. Ovation

Airplane! (1980) 7:29 p.m. Encore

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. POP

John Wick (2014) 8 p.m. Syfy

The Nutty Professor (1996) 8 p.m. TMC

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. AMC

Hook (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation

’Til We Meet Again (1940) 9 p.m. TCM

Private Parts (1997) 9:39 p.m. Cinemax

Doc Hollywood (1991) 11 p.m. POP

300 (2006) 11 p.m. TNT

