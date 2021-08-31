What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Supergirl’ on The CW; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC; ‘DC’s Stargirl’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Eleven semifinalists perform at Dolby Theatre. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Just as Pat (Luke Wilson) is pondering whether to come clean with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, an unexpected visit from Crock and Paula (Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara (Amy Smart) off guard. Also, Courtney gets information in a tense run-in with the Shade (Jonathan Cake). Meg DeLacy, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise As the women prepare to hand out their roses, some of the men are nervous. Lance Bass is guest host. 8 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Supergirl Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is introduced to an orphaned alien boy (guest star Aiden Stoxx) who is acting out in foster care because he’s worried about his incarcerated brother (guest star Jhaleil Swaby). Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate, and they discover incidents of abuse at the prison. Peta Sergeant and Nicole Maines also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Fantasy Island Alma (guest star Gigi Zumbado), a percussionist, comes to the island seeking answers as to why her tightly knit Cuban family is so disapproving of her career. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star in this new episode, with guest stars Ektor Rivera, Adam Irigoyen, Modesto Lacen, Yaiza Figueroa, Gabriela Z. Hernandez and Luis Rivera. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Man versus History What Benjamin Franklin really discovered and how. 9 p.m. History
9/11: One Day in America Survivors search for loved ones after being separated by a toxic dust cloud in the first of two new episodes. The second details the race to rescue firefighters who were inside the north tower of the World Trade Center when it collapsed. 9 and 9:50 p.m. National Geographic
College Bowl Semifinals: USC versus Alabama. 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Game Face (season premiere) 10 p.m. E!
Miracle Workers (N) 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Generation 9/11 This new two-hour documentary marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on New York’s World Trade Center by following children born to fathers who died in the collapse of the twin towers. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis First round: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Thomas; Brandi Broxson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Omid Scobie; Awkwafina; author Paula Hawkins; Harvey Guillén. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Stephen King. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Fred Armisen; Leon Bridges performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Radcliffe; Dan & Shay perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes; Awkwafina; Keke Palmer; Daryl Hall; John Oates. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lizzo; Billie Piper. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Kevin Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Kick-Ass (2010) 8:40 a.m. Epix
School Ties (1992) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Room (2015) 9 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9:30 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:58 a.m. Syfy
Love and Monsters (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix
One Foot in Heaven (1941) 11 a.m. TCM
Before Sunset (2004) 11:39 a.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future (1985) noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Silverado (1985) 12:02 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX
Dunkirk (2017) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Queen & Slim (2019) 1 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1 p.m. Syfy
Anna Karenina (1935) 1 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 2 p.m. AMC
Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 3 and 7:25 p.m. IFC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 8 p.m. Paramount
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 3 p.m. TCM
Sound of My Voice (2011) 3:14 p.m. Cinemax
Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 4 p.m. Ovation
Mad Max (1979) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:29 p.m. Syfy
Parenthood (1989) 4:33 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 5 p.m. TNT
The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Live and Let Die (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Munich (2005) 7:05 p.m. Showtime
The Lost Boys (1987) 7:29 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. TMC
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 9:30 p.m. BBC America
I Married a Witch (1942) 9:45 p.m. TCM
A Star Is Born (1937) 11:15 p.m. TCM
