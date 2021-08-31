What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Supergirl’ on The CW; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC; ‘DC’s Stargirl’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Eleven semifinalists perform at Dolby Theatre. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Just as Pat (Luke Wilson) is pondering whether to come clean with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, an unexpected visit from Crock and Paula (Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara (Amy Smart) off guard. Also, Courtney gets information in a tense run-in with the Shade (Jonathan Cake). Meg DeLacy, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise As the women prepare to hand out their roses, some of the men are nervous. Lance Bass is guest host. 8 p.m. ABC

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Supergirl Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is introduced to an orphaned alien boy (guest star Aiden Stoxx) who is acting out in foster care because he’s worried about his incarcerated brother (guest star Jhaleil Swaby). Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate, and they discover incidents of abuse at the prison. Peta Sergeant and Nicole Maines also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Fantasy Island Alma (guest star Gigi Zumbado), a percussionist, comes to the island seeking answers as to why her tightly knit Cuban family is so disapproving of her career. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star in this new episode, with guest stars Ektor Rivera, Adam Irigoyen, Modesto Lacen, Yaiza Figueroa, Gabriela Z. Hernandez and Luis Rivera. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Man versus History What Benjamin Franklin really discovered and how. 9 p.m. History

9/11: One Day in America Survivors search for loved ones after being separated by a toxic dust cloud in the first of two new episodes. The second details the race to rescue firefighters who were inside the north tower of the World Trade Center when it collapsed. 9 and 9:50 p.m. National Geographic

College Bowl Semifinals: USC versus Alabama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Celebrity Game Face (season premiere) 10 p.m. E!

Miracle Workers (N) 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Generation 9/11 This new two-hour documentary marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on New York’s World Trade Center by following children born to fathers who died in the collapse of the twin towers. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis First round: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sarah Thomas; Brandi Broxson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Omid Scobie; Awkwafina; author Paula Hawkins; Harvey Guillén. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; Stephen King. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Fred Armisen; Leon Bridges performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Radcliffe; Dan & Shay perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Hayes; Awkwafina; Keke Palmer; Daryl Hall; John Oates. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lizzo; Billie Piper. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Kevin Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Kick-Ass (2010) 8:40 a.m. Epix

School Ties (1992) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Room (2015) 9 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 9:30 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:58 a.m. Syfy

Love and Monsters (2020) 10:40 a.m. Epix

One Foot in Heaven (1941) 11 a.m. TCM

Before Sunset (2004) 11:39 a.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future (1985) noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Silverado (1985) 12:02 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX

Dunkirk (2017) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Queen & Slim (2019) 1 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1 p.m. Syfy

Anna Karenina (1935) 1 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 2 p.m. AMC

Seven (1995) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. A&E

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 3 and 7:25 p.m. IFC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 8 p.m. Paramount

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 3 p.m. TCM

Sound of My Voice (2011) 3:14 p.m. Cinemax

Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 4 p.m. Ovation

Mad Max (1979) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:29 p.m. Syfy

Parenthood (1989) 4:33 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 5 p.m. TNT

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Live and Let Die (1973) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Munich (2005) 7:05 p.m. Showtime

The Lost Boys (1987) 7:29 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. TMC

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Wonder (2017) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 9:30 p.m. BBC America

I Married a Witch (1942) 9:45 p.m. TCM

A Star Is Born (1937) 11:15 p.m. TCM

