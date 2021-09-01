What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale’ on The CW; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC; ‘Archer’ on FXX

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Five of the 11 acts from the previous show move on to the finals. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Riverdale After she discovers there is palladium underneath her maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) seeks help from Archie, Kevin, Fangs and Reggie (KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, Charles Melton). Betty and Alice (Lili Reinhart and Mädchen Amick, who directed this episode) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Chefs Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland are seated in a restaurant to judge a battle of the sexes two-course menu. Then, after a Mystery Box challenge judged by French chef Ludo Lefebvre, the contestants are challenged to make two elevated French Bistro-style dishes in this new two-hour episode. 8 p.m. Fox

House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Family Game Fight! (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The $100,000 Pyramid Kal Penn versus Kathy Najimy and Neil deGrasse Tyson versus Gilbert Gottfried in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

9/11: One Day in America At Ground Zero, two ex-Marines and an ex-paramedic join forces to search for survivors and pull off one of the most miraculous rescues of the day in the finale of the documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

Superstar Legendary comic Richard Pryor is profiled in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Future of Work In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic this new documentary miniseries examines changes in the contemporary workplace and their long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities. The premiere looks at some of the continuing disrupting factors to the world of work, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, platform technology, globalization and labor practices. 10 p.m. KOCE

CMT Crossroads Hip-hop superstar Nelly and country stars Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown & Breland merge their musical styles in performing hit songs in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Despite professional setbacks and creepy auditions, Nora (Awkwafina) stands by Edmund (Bowen Yang) and his new acting career. B.D. Wong, Jennifer Esposito and Lori Tan Chinn also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Good Trouble As Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) struggle to find a way to spend more time together, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to redeem herself with the Fight Club Girls. Zuri Adele and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Younger Maggie (Debi Mazar) unveils a new art show at an unconventional location, while Clare (Phoebe Dynevor) gives Kelsey (Hilary Duff) a hand at work as their dating lives begin to converge. Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann, Nico Tortorella and Laura Benanti also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

Advertisement

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Second Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 p.m. ESPN2

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Norway versus the Netherlands, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Angels, 4 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Football Alabama-Birmingham visits Jacksonville State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sportscaster Mike Tirico; professional golfer Collin Morikawa; Marisel Salazar. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Audra McDonald. 10 a.m. KABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights include Machine Gun Kelly, Mickey Guyton, Paula Abdul, Maluma and Justin Bieber. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Rojo Perez. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jonathan LaPook; Fumi Abe. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Niall Horan; Lizzo; Cristo Fernández; Kane Brown performs; Jonas Brothers. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Clive Owen; James Arthur performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Jodie Comer. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FX

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

The Browning Version (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Antwone Fisher (2002) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Braveheart (1995) 10:22 a.m. Starz

Sausage Party (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:31 a.m. Syfy

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Burn After Reading (2008) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Skyfall (2012) 12:10 p.m. Epix

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 1:05 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:36 p.m. Syfy

Twister (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Tenet (2020) 2 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount

Kick-Ass (2010) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Platoon (1986) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:10 p.m. Syfy

The Lobster (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Rudy (1993) 6:30 p.m. FS1

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

G.I. Jane (1997) 7 p.m. Showtime

They Died With Their Boots On (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Detroit (2017) 8:34 p.m. Starz

The Invisible Man (2020) 9:26 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR

Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

Grease (1978) 11 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Advertisement