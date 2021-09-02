What’s on TV Thursday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX’; ‘CMA Summer Jam’ on ABC; ‘Grown-ish’
SERIES
Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry, Jake and Charles (Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio) visit Charles’ family’s farm. Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero also star in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
Coroner Dr. Cooper and Det. McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) investigate a mysterious death in an allegedly haunted house in this new episode of the medical crime drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo
Bobby and Giada in Italy Bobby and Giada visit a winery and try beekeeping in Tuscany in the season finale. 8 p.m. Food Network
Grown-ish In the season finale Zoey (Yara Shahidi) accepts Luca’s (Luka Sabbat) advice but that leaves Aaron (Trevor Jackson) feeling uncomfortable. Also, Doug and Kiela (Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins) try to find a workaround when they run into a relationship roadblock, and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) tries to take Nomi’s and Ana’s (Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa) minds off the stress of the LSATs. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) take arms together against the gods, but not everything goes as they planned. Also, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) is reunited with a person from his past. Jake Stormoen and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (N) 9 p.m. A&E
Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:30 p.m. Bravo
What We Do in the Shadows Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion in the opener of the two episode season premiere of the supernatural comedy. In the second, a forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) love life. Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Backyard Bar Wars (season finale) 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
CMA Summer Jam More than 20 of the biggest stars in country music perform in this new special taped in July at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Among the artists featured are Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Also, Darius Rucker will take the outdoor stage at Nashville’s Fifth & Broadway downtown complex. 8 p.m. ABC
The 2021 Fox Fall Preview This new special offers set tours of new and returning series. 9 p.m. Fox
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Second round: 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB
College Football Boise State visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Idina Menzel (“Cinderella”); speed golf. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America JoJo Siwa; Dierks Bentley; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Cecily Strong; BTS performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Brian Stelter; Big Red Machine performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maren Morris; Willie Nelson; Megan Stalter; Sutton Stracke; Gabriels performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Awkwafina; the Killers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Ms. Pat; Jeff Bowders. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Father Anthony Hopkins became the oldest lead actor Academy Award winner in history for his performance in Florian Zeller’s 2020 screen adaptation of Zeller’s 2012 French play, about an elderly man battling encroaching dementia. Olivia Colman co-stars as his daughter who struggles with his resistance to having a caregiver. Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots also star. 9 p.m. Starz
Sausage Party (2016) 8 a.m. FXX
Billy Elliot (2000) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 a.m. Paramount
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 9 a.m. TCM
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:36 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz
A Better Life (2011) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC
City Slickers (1991) 11:52 a.m. Cinemax
Batman Begins (2005) Noon and 7 p.m. Paramount
Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Grease (1978) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Menace II Society (1993) 2:45 and 10 p.m. VH1
The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Chaplin (1992) 3:45 p.m. Epix
Vertigo (1958) 3:50 p.m. Showtime
Detroit (2017) 3:58 p.m. Starz
New Jack City (1991) 4:55 p.m. VH1
Cast Away (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
The Parent Trap (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform
Rear Window (1954) 6 p.m. Showtime
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Ray (2004) 6:24 p.m. Starz
Hugo (2011) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Epix
King Kong (2005) 8 p.m. HBO
Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Psycho (1960) 8 p.m. Showtime
Spy (2015) 8 p.m. TNT
Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Father (2020) 9 p.m. Starz
Sunset Boulevard (1950) 9 p.m. TCM
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix
The Birds (1963) 10 p.m. Showtime
Ant-Man (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 11 p.m. TCM
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 11:25 p.m. Epix
