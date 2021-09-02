What’s on TV Thursday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX’; ‘CMA Summer Jam’ on ABC; ‘Grown-ish’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother 8 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry, Jake and Charles (Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio) visit Charles’ family’s farm. Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero also star in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Coroner Dr. Cooper and Det. McAvoy (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) investigate a mysterious death in an allegedly haunted house in this new episode of the medical crime drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo

Bobby and Giada in Italy Bobby and Giada visit a winery and try beekeeping in Tuscany in the season finale. 8 p.m. Food Network

Grown-ish In the season finale Zoey (Yara Shahidi) accepts Luca’s (Luka Sabbat) advice but that leaves Aaron (Trevor Jackson) feeling uncomfortable. Also, Doug and Kiela (Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins) try to find a workaround when they run into a relationship roadblock, and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) tries to take Nomi’s and Ana’s (Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa) minds off the stress of the LSATs. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) take arms together against the gods, but not everything goes as they planned. Also, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) is reunited with a person from his past. Jake Stormoen and Aaron Fontaine also star. 9 p.m. The CW



Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (N) 9 p.m. A&E

Top Chef Amateurs (N) 9:30 p.m. Bravo

What We Do in the Shadows Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion in the opener of the two episode season premiere of the supernatural comedy. In the second, a forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) love life. Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FX



Backyard Bar Wars (season finale) 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

CMA Summer Jam More than 20 of the biggest stars in country music perform in this new special taped in July at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Among the artists featured are Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Also, Darius Rucker will take the outdoor stage at Nashville’s Fifth & Broadway downtown complex. 8 p.m. ABC

The 2021 Fox Fall Preview This new special offers set tours of new and returning series. 9 p.m. Fox

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Second round: 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB

College Football Boise State visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Minnesota, 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver and Idina Menzel (“Cinderella”); speed golf. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America JoJo Siwa; Dierks Bentley; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Cecily Strong; BTS performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Brian Stelter; Big Red Machine performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maren Morris; Willie Nelson; Megan Stalter; Sutton Stracke; Gabriels performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Awkwafina; the Killers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Ms. Pat; Jeff Bowders. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Father Anthony Hopkins became the oldest lead actor Academy Award winner in history for his performance in Florian Zeller’s 2020 screen adaptation of Zeller’s 2012 French play, about an elderly man battling encroaching dementia. Olivia Colman co-stars as his daughter who struggles with his resistance to having a caregiver. Mark Gatiss and Imogen Poots also star. 9 p.m. Starz

Sausage Party (2016) 8 a.m. FXX

Billy Elliot (2000) 8:22 a.m. Cinemax

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 9 a.m. Paramount

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 9 a.m. TCM

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:36 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz

A Better Life (2011) 10:14 a.m. Cinemax

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC

City Slickers (1991) 11:52 a.m. Cinemax

Batman Begins (2005) Noon and 7 p.m. Paramount

Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Grease (1978) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Menace II Society (1993) 2:45 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Chaplin (1992) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Vertigo (1958) 3:50 p.m. Showtime

Detroit (2017) 3:58 p.m. Starz

New Jack City (1991) 4:55 p.m. VH1

Cast Away (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

The Parent Trap (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform

Rear Window (1954) 6 p.m. Showtime

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Ray (2004) 6:24 p.m. Starz

Hugo (2011) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

King Kong (2005) 8 p.m. HBO

Rio (2011) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Psycho (1960) 8 p.m. Showtime

Spy (2015) 8 p.m. TNT

Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Father (2020) 9 p.m. Starz

Sunset Boulevard (1950) 9 p.m. TCM

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix

The Birds (1963) 10 p.m. Showtime

Ant-Man (2015) 10 p.m. Syfy

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 11 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 11:25 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



