Beginning of the end: ‘Insecure’ gets final season release date and teaser

Issa Rae is taking one last look in the mirror before saying goodbye to her smash-hit comedy “Insecure.”

HBO released a teaser trailer Friday for the fifth and final season of its acclaimed series about a young, Black woman navigating work, love and friendship in South Los Angeles.

The first episode of Season 5 will premiere Oct. 24 on HBO — five years after Season 1 found its relatable protagonist disillusioned with her long-term relationship and an unfulfilling job at a predominantly white nonprofit organization.

“Oh, Issa. You were so simple then,” Rae’s character tells herself during one of her signature bathroom pep talks in the Season 5 preview.

Advertisement

“I just wanna be drama-free and happy. I keep fronting everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I’m terrified. So what am I supposed to do now?”

A great question, considering the major cliffhanger of a Season 4 finale saw Issa finally reconnect with her former flame, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), only to learn that (spoiler alert!) another woman is pregnant with his child.

“Maybe there’s a little voice in the back of your head that’s telling you that you’re not done,” bathroom-mirror Issa tells real-world Issa in the teaser.

“That’s you,” real Issa fires back. “You’re the voice in the back of my head.”

Co-created and executive produced by Rae, “Insecure” also features the on- and offscreen talents of Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Natasha Rothwell.

Watch the Season 5 preview here.