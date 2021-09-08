What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ on Comedy Central; Mike Nichols on TCM

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Five acts from the previous show move on to the finals. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Musical superstar Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) is back in Riverdale, after vanishing without explanation in the middle of her world tour where she reunites with former band mates Valerie and Melody (guest stars Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield) and finally explains why she’s come home. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The four semifinalists tackle a culinary triathlon where each makes three dishes alongside three legendary chefs: Nyesha Arrington, Suzette Gresham and Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox

Curb Appeal Xtreme (premiere) 8 p.m. HGTV

House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS

In the Dark Feeling isolated, alone and vulnerable Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) must fend for herself or face disaster. Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Family Game Fight (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Good Trouble In the 90-minute season finale, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a new job, while Callie (Maia Mitchell) starts to question several of her recent choices. Also, Malika (Zuri Adele) considers a job offer and Alice (Sherry Cola) faces a difficult decision. Tommy Martinez also stars. 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Future of Work (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) and her friends band together to take down a scammer targeting the elderly in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

American Horror Story: Double Feature The dark history of Provincetown and its residents is revealed in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Women of 9/11 Host Robin Roberts profiles women whose lives were changed on Sept. 11, 2001, including the last survivor pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center. 9 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 5 p.m. BSW

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Atlanta Dream, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Camila Cabello; Billy Porter; Idina Menzel. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast reveal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Regina Hall (“Nine Perfect Strangers”); Blue Man Group performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Mia Love guest co-hosts; Steve Martin; Martin Short. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); chef José Andrés. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kym Whitley; Elizabeth Olsen; Mario López; Eiza González; Serena Williams; Blake Shelton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Meredith Hagner; Baby Keem performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Holland Taylor. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Drew Barrymore; Sebastian Maniscalco; Rufus Wainwright. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Selena Gomez; Glenn Howerton; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Mike Nichols tribute The 1967 comedy “The Graduate,” (5 p.m.) about a young man (Dustin Hoffman) who is seduced by his parent’s friend (Anne Bancroft) then falls in love with the woman’s daughter (Katharine Ross), kicks off a TCM tribute to the Oscar-winning director. That’s followed by an “American Masters” profile (7); Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1966 drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (8) and the 1980 concert film “Gilda, Live” (10:30).

Movies Full Coverage: Mike Nichols | 1931 - 2014 Mike Nichols, Oscar-winning director of “The Graduate,” died at 83 of cardiac arrest at his home in New York.

Inheritance After the death of its patriarch (Patrick Warburton), a powerful New York family gathers to learn how his estate will be divided among them in Vaughn Stein’s 2020 thriller. Privately, the family’s attorney (Michael Beach) gives one daughter (Lily Collins) a message from her late father that leads her to a secret bunker where she meets a stranger (Simon Pegg) who claims he has been held prisoner for 30 years. Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Red House (1947) 8 a.m. TCM

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Cinderella (2015) 8:30 a.m. Encore

Aliens (1986) 9 a.m. AMC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 9:30 a.m. BBC America

Animal House (1978) 9:30 a.m. IFC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:10 a.m. and 6:11 p.m. Starz

Cinderella Man (2005) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Mississippi Grind (2015) 11:10 a.m. TMC

The Party (2017) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Despicable Me (2010) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 12:45 p.m. Epix

The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

I Love You, Man (2009) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

The Yearling (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 3 p.m. TNT

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 3:52 p.m. Starz

Patriot Games (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

X-Men (2000) 4:08 p.m. Syfy

The Raid 2 (2014) 4:10 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:45 p.m. Freeform

Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) 5 p.m. REELZ

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Creed II (2018) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT

Rudy (1993) 6:30 p.m. FS1

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Contact (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Blinded by the Light (2019) 9:30 p.m. REELZ

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10 p.m. Epix

Open Range (2003) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Moon (2009) 10:30 p.m. TMC

