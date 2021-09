Movies on TV this week: ‘Funny Girl’ on TCM; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘Titanic’ on Starz

Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing Movies on TV the week of Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 12 - 18, 2021

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Conversation (1974) EPIX Thur. 9:55 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) Cinemax Thur. 11:33 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Funny Girl (1968) TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Hustler (1961) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) TMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Intruder in the Dust (1949) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Man on a Tightrope (1953) TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Showtime Sat. 7 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Sun. Noon

Show Boat (1936) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Thur. 10:34 a.m.

12 Angry Men (1957) KCET Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 12 - 18, 2021

Any Given Sunday (1999) ★★ Bravo Wed. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:25 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Bravo Tues. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Wed. 12:30 p.m. E! Fri. 7 a.m. E! Fri. 9 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Good Hair (2009) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:25 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ E! Sat. 9 a.m. E! Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ E! Sun. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:35 p.m.

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987) ★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. E! Mon. Noon Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Bravo Fri. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:40 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:55 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:05 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 10:45 p.m. CMT Thur. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 12 - 18, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Fri. 2 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 7 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 3 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ TBS Fri. 8:40 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Sat. 9:56 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ TBS Sun. 10:40 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:30 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:56 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Wed. 2:36 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E! Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:05 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

The Client (1994) ★★★ POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Showtime Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ TMC Tues. Noon

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Syfy Sun. 3 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Tues. 10:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:28 a.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 8:05 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:25 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Starz Sun. 7:43 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 11 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Paramount Tues. Noon

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Funny Girl (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:34 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Grown Ups (2010) ★ NEWSNTN Sat. 7 a.m. NEWSNTN Sat. 9 a.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ POP Sun. 11 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ POP Sun. 8 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5:01 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:31 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 5:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 2:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:52 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 7:17 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Thur. 5:39 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:30 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:47 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:36 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:36 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:41 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 8 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 1:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:59 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:23 p.m. Encore Wed. 7:20 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 7 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:50 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:50 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:40 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:04 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 3 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Thur. 10:34 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ USA Tues. 5:05 p.m. USA Tues. 10:08 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:46 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:43 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:17 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 3:35 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Ovation Tues. 11 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Thur. 4:06 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:25 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

