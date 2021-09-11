What’s on TV Saturday: 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego The staff develops an innovative course of treatment when a cheetah has an injury in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty 8 p.m. BBC America

9/11 Anniversary

9/11: 20 Years Later Continuing coverage of memorial services for victims of 9/11 attacks. 7 and 8 a.m. CNN

Movie: Flight 93 Jeffrey Nordling and Ty Olsson star in the 2006 historical drama about courageous passengers aboard a hijacked airplane who fought back against terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. 7 and 9 a.m. News Nation; 6 p.m. Showtime; 9 and 11:30 p.m. Bravo

America Remembers: 20 Years Later (N) 9 a.m. MSNBC

The Mercedes-Benz College Football Tribute Ahead of the annual academy football game between Air Force and Navy, Adam Zucker, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones host a tribute show commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. 11:30 a.m. CBS

Shine a Light: 9/11 Tribute Concert The musical tribute features performances by H.E.R., Brad Paisley and Common and discussions with young adults who lost parents on 9/11. 4 p.m. CNN

9/11: One Day in America The documentary miniseries airs in its entirety: “First Response,” 5:30 p.m.; “The South Tower,” 7; “Collapse,” 8; and the series finale, “The Cloud,” 9 p.m. National Geographic

9/11: We Remember A look back at the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. The CW

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 The story of Sept. 11 is told through eyewitness testimonies that were recorded in a small plywood booth in the months following the attacks; 20 years later, the eyewitnesses return to share their memories and reflect on America today. 7 and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Great Performances Misty Copeland hosts “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11,” a special performance to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. 8 p.m. KOCE

Surviving 9/11 Accounts by survivors of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and their lives since that day. 8 p.m. Discovery

NYC Epicenters 9/11 Through 2021½ Director Spike Lee explores the attacks of 9/11, hearing from survivors, frontline workers and boat captains who launched a maritime rescue. Then, in the finale of the documentary series, as the city is united in grief in the wake of 9/11, health problems of first responders and the persecution of Sikhs and Muslims underscore the impact of the tragedy. 8 and 10 p.m. HBO

9/11: Four Flights The passengers on four airline flights — American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93 — boarded their planes and departed for their destinations with no inkling of what awaited them. This new documentary presents a powerful and personal take on some of those on board. 8 p.m. History

9/11: I Was There Featuring an intimate portrayal of the events of Sept. 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day. (N) 10 p.m. History

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Southampton versus West Ham United, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester United versus Newcastle United, 7 a.m. USA; Chelsea versus Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Football Stanford visits USC, 7:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Oregon visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Kennesaw State visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Pittsburgh visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; South Carolina visits East Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Tulsa visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. FS1; Florida visits South Florida, 10 a.m. ABC; Air Force visits Navy, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas A&M visits Colorado, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Alabama-Birmingham visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Ball State visits Penn State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits Arkansas, 4 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Eastern Michigan visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State visits North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Washington visits Michigan, 5 p.m. ABC; UNLV visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; Hawaii visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. FS1

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB

U.S. Open Tennis Women’s championship, 1 p.m. ESPN

MOVIES

Dear White People (2014) 8:05 a.m. Epix

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:30 a.m. HBO

The Naked City (1948) 9 a.m. TCM

1917 (2019) 9 a.m. TMC

Walk the Line (2005) 10 a.m. E!

Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FX

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:20 a.m. Freeform

Jurassic Park (1993) 10:25 a.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10:30 a.m. POP

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 11 a.m. Ovation

Cinderella (2015) 11:41 a.m. Encore

Public Enemies (2009) 11:45 a.m. Starz

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Noon Comedy Central

Batman Begins (2005) Noon and 7 p.m. Paramount

Hercules (1997) 12:25 p.m. Freeform

West Side Story (1961) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Winter’s Bone (2010) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX

The Hunger Games (2012) 1 p.m. POP

Hot Shots! (1991) 1:30 p.m. IFC

The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:55 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Comedy Central

Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. TNT

Ex Machina (2015) 2:10 p.m. TMC

The Breakfast Club (1985) 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CMT

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Love & Basketball (2000) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Star Trek (2009) 3 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. KDOC 56.3

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:15 p.m. Encore

The Producers (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCOP

12 Angry Men (1957) 4 p.m. KCET

Windows on the World (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime

Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. Sundance

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:10 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. POP

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 4:35 p.m. Freeform

Shazam! (2019) 5 p.m. TBS

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

The Help (2011) 5 p.m. USA

Hitch (2005) 5:30 p.m. FX

Never Say Never Again (1983) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

eXistenZ (1999) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. AMC

Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. Disney

Selena (1997) 6 p.m. E!

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Omen (1976) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Monsters University (2013) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

The Hustler (1961) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8 p.m. POP

Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

American Psycho (2000) 9 p.m. TMC

Up (2009) 9:40 p.m. Freeform

Fright Night (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

Drive a Crooked Road (1954) 10 p.m. TCM

Ray (2004) 10:01 p.m. Starz

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:50 p.m. POP

