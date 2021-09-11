What’s on TV Saturday: 20-year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks
SERIES
The Zoo: San Diego The staff develops an innovative course of treatment when a cheetah has an injury in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty 8 p.m. BBC America
9/11 Anniversary
9/11: 20 Years Later Continuing coverage of memorial services for victims of 9/11 attacks. 7 and 8 a.m. CNN
Every major TV network is airing programming this week to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Here’s a viewing guide.
Movie: Flight 93 Jeffrey Nordling and Ty Olsson star in the 2006 historical drama about courageous passengers aboard a hijacked airplane who fought back against terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. 7 and 9 a.m. News Nation; 6 p.m. Showtime; 9 and 11:30 p.m. Bravo
America Remembers: 20 Years Later (N) 9 a.m. MSNBC
The Mercedes-Benz College Football Tribute Ahead of the annual academy football game between Air Force and Navy, Adam Zucker, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones host a tribute show commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. 11:30 a.m. CBS
Shine a Light: 9/11 Tribute Concert The musical tribute features performances by H.E.R., Brad Paisley and Common and discussions with young adults who lost parents on 9/11. 4 p.m. CNN
9/11: One Day in America The documentary miniseries airs in its entirety: “First Response,” 5:30 p.m.; “The South Tower,” 7; “Collapse,” 8; and the series finale, “The Cloud,” 9 p.m. National Geographic
9/11: We Remember A look back at the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. 7 p.m. The CW
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 The story of Sept. 11 is told through eyewitness testimonies that were recorded in a small plywood booth in the months following the attacks; 20 years later, the eyewitnesses return to share their memories and reflect on America today. 7 and 9 p.m. MSNBC
Great Performances Misty Copeland hosts “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11,” a special performance to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. 8 p.m. KOCE
Surviving 9/11 Accounts by survivors of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and their lives since that day. 8 p.m. Discovery
NYC Epicenters 9/11 Through 2021½ Director Spike Lee explores the attacks of 9/11, hearing from survivors, frontline workers and boat captains who launched a maritime rescue. Then, in the finale of the documentary series, as the city is united in grief in the wake of 9/11, health problems of first responders and the persecution of Sikhs and Muslims underscore the impact of the tragedy. 8 and 10 p.m. HBO
9/11: Four Flights The passengers on four airline flights — American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93 — boarded their planes and departed for their destinations with no inkling of what awaited them. This new documentary presents a powerful and personal take on some of those on board. 8 p.m. History
9/11: I Was There Featuring an intimate portrayal of the events of Sept. 11 captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras that day. (N) 10 p.m. History
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Southampton versus West Ham United, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester United versus Newcastle United, 7 a.m. USA; Chelsea versus Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Football Stanford visits USC, 7:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Oregon visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Kennesaw State visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Pittsburgh visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; South Carolina visits East Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Tulsa visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. FS1; Florida visits South Florida, 10 a.m. ABC; Air Force visits Navy, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas A&M visits Colorado, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Alabama-Birmingham visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Ball State visits Penn State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits Arkansas, 4 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Eastern Michigan visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State visits North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Washington visits Michigan, 5 p.m. ABC; UNLV visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2; Hawaii visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. FS1
Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 7:30 p.m. MLB
U.S. Open Tennis Women’s championship, 1 p.m. ESPN
MOVIES
Dear White People (2014) 8:05 a.m. Epix
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8:30 a.m. HBO
The Naked City (1948) 9 a.m. TCM
1917 (2019) 9 a.m. TMC
Walk the Line (2005) 10 a.m. E!
Trainwreck (2015) 10 a.m. FX
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:20 a.m. Freeform
Jurassic Park (1993) 10:25 a.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10:30 a.m. POP
Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 11 a.m. Ovation
Cinderella (2015) 11:41 a.m. Encore
Public Enemies (2009) 11:45 a.m. Starz
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Noon Comedy Central
Batman Begins (2005) Noon and 7 p.m. Paramount
Hercules (1997) 12:25 p.m. Freeform
West Side Story (1961) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Winter’s Bone (2010) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Instant Family (2018) 1 p.m. FX
The Hunger Games (2012) 1 p.m. POP
Hot Shots! (1991) 1:30 p.m. IFC
The Untouchables (1987) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:55 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Comedy Central
Meet the Parents (2000) 2 p.m. TNT
Ex Machina (2015) 2:10 p.m. TMC
The Breakfast Club (1985) 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CMT
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Love & Basketball (2000) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Star Trek (2009) 3 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. KDOC 56.3
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:15 p.m. Encore
The Producers (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCOP
12 Angry Men (1957) 4 p.m. KCET
Windows on the World (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime
Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. Sundance
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:10 p.m. HBO
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. POP
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 4:35 p.m. Freeform
Shazam! (2019) 5 p.m. TBS
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
The Help (2011) 5 p.m. USA
Hitch (2005) 5:30 p.m. FX
Never Say Never Again (1983) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
eXistenZ (1999) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. AMC
Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. Disney
Selena (1997) 6 p.m. E!
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Omen (1976) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Monsters University (2013) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
The Hustler (1961) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8 p.m. POP
Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
American Psycho (2000) 9 p.m. TMC
Up (2009) 9:40 p.m. Freeform
Fright Night (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
Drive a Crooked Road (1954) 10 p.m. TCM
Ray (2004) 10:01 p.m. Starz
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:50 p.m. POP
