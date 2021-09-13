What’s on TV Monday: ‘Ultra City Smiths’ on AMC; ‘You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Hell’s Kitchen The champion is crowned at the end of tonight’s two-hour season finale. Chef Gordon Ramsay arranges heartfelt reunions for the three remaining chefs before challenging them to cook a five-course dinner to be evaluated by a panel of celebrity judges. Then, the two finalists pick teams from a pool of former competitors and compete in the final dinner service to see who earns the title of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas. 8 p.m. Fox

Darcey & Stacey (N) 8 p.m. TLC

American Experience The new documentary “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First” looks back at the life and career of the Texas-born jurist who became the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. 9 p.m. KOCE



Halloween Baking Championship John Henson returns to host this seasonal competition, which this fall uses classic 1980s slasher movies as its theme and features 10 bakers who compete to outwit the (metaphorical) mass murderer who takes them out, one by one. The season premiere features “cereal killer” pies and mega cakes. Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

Laetitia Jessica (Sophie Breyer) grows increasingly anxious as Laetitia (Marie Colomb) is still missing after several days. Her worries prompt Detective Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to dig even deeper into the victim’s habits. Noam Morgensztern also stars. (in French with English subtitles.) 9 p.m. HBO

The Wall 10 p.m. NBC

Back to Life Series creator and star Daisy Haggard returns to her role as good-natured former prison inmate Miri Matteson as this dramedy launches its second season with Miri working a trial shift at the local supermarket and spending time with neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar). Geraldine James and Christine Bottomley also star. 10 p.m. Showtime

Titans After Donna (Conor Leslie) stops Kory (Anna Diop) from killing Rachel (Teagan Croft), Donna and Dick (Brenton Thwaites) follow Kory to an abandoned warehouse where a spacecraft suddenly uncloaks itself. Seamus Dever guest stars. 10 p.m. TNT

You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno The comedian and former talk-show host launches a reboot of the classic game show. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Fox

Ultra City Smiths An all-star cast provides the voices for this offbeat stop-action animation series that uses baby dolls for its adult characters. In the hourlong premiere, Detectives Mills and Johnson (voices of Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) investigate after a mayoral candidate (voice of Kurtwood Smith) suddenly goes missing. The voices of Kristen Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, Debra Winger and Tim Meadows also are featured. 11:05 p.m. AMC

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the New York Yankees, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5 p.m. ESPN and 5:15 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Joshua Prager; Molly Wright, an 8-year-old TED Talk speaker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?”); Paralympic gold medalist Anastasia Pagonis. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Mary Katharine Ham guest cohosts; Wendy Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (season premiere) Jessica Alba. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (season premiere) Lil Rel Howery; Daughtry; Carla Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (season premiere) COVID boosters; Howie Mandel copes with his OCD and anxiety during COVID. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (season premiere) Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”); Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (season premiere) Fat Joe; Kristin Chenoweth; Bowen Yang; 9/11 tribute; Chris Martin sings with River and Remy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (season premiere) Jimmy Kimmel. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Garfield; Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Nate Burleson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; Machine Gun Kelly; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Crawl (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix

The Blues Brothers (1980) 9:56 a.m. Encore

Atomic Blonde (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Captain Phillips (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance

Blue Jasmine (2013) 11 a.m. TMC

Bright Young Things (2003) 11:26 a.m. Cinemax

Platoon (1986) Noon Showtime

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 12:02 p.m. TNT

’71 (2014) 1 p.m. Epix

Coming to America (1988) 1 p.m. VH1

Seven (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime

Action in the North Atlantic (1943) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 3:05 p.m. TNT

Real Women Have Curves (2002) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Class Action (1991) 3:18 p.m. Encore

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

The Lobster (2015) 4 p.m. TMC

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 4:13 p.m. Starz

The Hustler (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 6 p.m. FS1

Mean Girls (2004) 6 p.m. MTV

Beetlejuice (1988) 6 p.m. Syfy

Room (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 7 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 7 p.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Exodus (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Syfy

Good Hair (2009) 10 p.m. Sundance

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 10:30 p.m. POP

Walk the Line (2005) 10:45 p.m. Bravo

Arrival (2016) 11 p.m. Epix

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993) 11:16 p.m. Encore

