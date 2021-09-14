What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform one last time. From the Dolby Theatre. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Bachelor in Paradise (N) 8 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox
Queen Sugar In this new episode the Bordelons have a tense conversation with Billie (Tammy Townsend), the daughter of family friend Prosper Denton (Henry G. Sanders). Also, Ralph Angel and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) prepare for a new baby. Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner also star. 8 p.m. OWN
DC’s Stargirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Fantasy Island An introverted bookworm who has promised herself to say "yes” to life wants to travel back in time to meet her favorite author. Also, a hyper-competitive survivalist discovers that the ultimate challenge awaiting him is something for which he hasn’t trained. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes star in this new episode with guest stars Eric Winter, Caitlin Stasey, Gillian Saker and Andrew Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Family Game Fight (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Boeing’s Fatal Flaw” investigates Boeing’s 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people, focusing on business pressures, design flaws and failed oversight that may have contributed. 10 p.m. KOCE
American Restaurant Battle From his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., Scott Conant oversees a culinary competition between chefs working in their restaurant kitchens in real-time. Conant delivers challenges that address issues faced by chefs and restaurant staff, and the chefs try to solve the problems using the ingredients and equipment they have on hand. 10 p.m. Food Network
Impeachment: American Crime Story Monica (Beanie Feldstein) reveals to Linda (Sarah Paulson) that she is having an affair with the president (Clive Owen) in this new episode. Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale and Edie Falco also star. 10 p.m. FX
Miracle Workers The wagon train faces its final challenge. Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Steve Buscemi star in the season finale. (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
ELECTION SPECIALS
The final day of voting and returns in the California governor recall election will be covered with dedicated specials and as breaking news by the major local stations and cable news channels.
Inside the Issues: California Governor Recall Election Hosted by Alex Cohen and Amrit Singh. Coverage throughout the night will include updates as results are reported; analysis and reports from reporters at the secretary of state’s office in Sacramento and candidate headquarters and watch parties. 6 p.m. (live) SpectrumNews1
The California Recall: Special Election Coverage (live) 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 p.m. and midnight CNN
KTLA News Special Edition: Recall Election Results (live) 8 p.m. The CW
California Recall Election Coverage Trace Gallagher hosts. (live) 8 and 11 p.m. Fox News
SPECIALS
Level Playing Field This new special documents an intersection of sports, race and social policy through a look at Midnight Basketball, the innovative program started in Glenarden, Md., in 1986 to provide a haven for at-risk youths and help curb rising crime rates in the area. 8 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Minnesota Twins, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
Soccer: Leagues Cup Semifinal: Seattle Sounders versus Santos Laguna, 7 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Bon Appétit’s Dawn Davis; author Colson Whitehead; civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ben Platt; Julianne Moore; the cast of “Wicked” performs; chef Antoni Porowski. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gymnast Simone Biles; Joe Zee; Chioma Nnadi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (“Gold Over America Tour”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary Katharine Ham guest co-hosts; author Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Idina Menzel performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New details on the death of singer Aaliyah, whose plane crashed minutes after takeoff. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Molly Shannon, David Arquette and Michael Vartana (“Never Been Kissed”); RuPaul. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”; Tracy Morgan; Julia Haart. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Tonia Bales, Debra Newell and Terra Newell discuss con artist “Dirty John” Meehan. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Model Kendall Jenner; Antoni Porowski; “TINA,” the Tina Turner Musical. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justice Stephen Breyer; Chris Turner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan (“Tacoma FD”); the Marias perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Regina Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate Hudson; Jon Bernthal; Natasha Brown; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Karen Inspired by a real-life incident and a series of social media memes, writer-director Coke Daniels’ 2021 drama stars Taryn Manning as a virulently racist white woman who vows to make life miserable for a Black family who moved into her neighborhood, but the newcomers (Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke) have no intention of caving to her nastiness. Gregory Alan Williams and Brandon Sklenar also star. 10 p.m. BET
The Chosen (1981) 8 a.m. Cinemax
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 8:30 a.m. TCM
A Hidden Life (2019) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Mississippi Grind (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
G.I. Jane (1997) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11:30 a.m. FXX
The World’s End (2013) Noon Syfy
Contact (1997) Noon TMC
Arrival (2016) 12:30 p.m. Epix
The Lost Boys (1987) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Vivacious Lady (1938) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:41 p.m. Encore
Billy Elliot (2000) 2:48 p.m. Cinemax
Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. IFC
Ninotchka (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
United 93 (2006) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
American Gangster (2007) 5 p.m. BET
The Paper Chase (1973) 5 p.m. TCM
Tombstone (1993) 5:05 and 10:08 p.m. USA
The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Ruby in Paradise (1993) 6 p.m. TMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6:25 p.m. Epix
La Bamba (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Father (2020) 6:56 p.m. Starz
Gremlins (1984) 7 p.m. IFC
Good News (1947) 7 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Election (1999) 8 p.m. Epix
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 p.m. Freeform
Moonlight (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
Getting Straight (1970) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) 9:30 p.m. IFC
Grease (1978) 10 p.m. AMC
Dear White People (2014) 11:10 p.m. Epix
What’s on TV This Week: Justin Bieber, Clint Eastwood, ‘Scenes From a Marriage’
TV highlights for Sept. 12-18 include Justin Bieber at the VMAs, Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage.”
Movies on TV this week: ‘Funny Girl’ on TCM; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘Titanic’ on Starz
Movies on TV this week: Sept. 12: ‘Funny Girl’ on TCM; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘Titanic’ on Starz; ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ on Paramount
Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV the week of Sept. 12-18 in interactive PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 12-18 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.