What’s on TV Wednesday: Amanda Gorman on ABC’s ‘20/20’; ‘Fernandomania’ on SportsNetLA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Family Game Fight Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard host. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale After hearing news about his former commanding officer, Archie (K.J. Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Camila Mendes and Chris Mason also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Press Your Luck Contestants from Oakland, Edwards Air Force Base and Los Angeles. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef In the two-hour season finale, chef Curtis Stone returns as a guest judge as the top three competitors battle in an appetizer round that will determine which of them won’t go on to the final round, featuring chef Michael Cimarusti. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox

House Calls With Dr. Phil (season finale) 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent The winner is revealed. 9 p.m. NBC

The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore and Bridget Everett. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova The new episode “Bat Superpowers” takes a close look at the winged mammals, their long life spans and why they are resistant to diseases they carry, including Ebola and MERS. 9 p.m. KOCE

20/20 Robin Roberts profiles poet and activist Amanda Gorman, who recited a poem at President Biden’s inauguration. Vogue’s Anna Wintour discusses Gorman’s role as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala. 10 p.m. ABC

Future of Work (finale) 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) fears that her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far when he helps plot revenge against Wally’s (BD Wong) girlfriend (Jennifer Esposito). Lori Tan Chinn also stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

30 for 30 (N) 10 p.m. ESPN2

American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Younger The frequently provocative dramedy ends its run after seven seasons. In the finale, Liza and Charles (Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann) make amends and promise to stop lying, but Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) plans lead Liza to withhold information. Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard, Nico Tortorella and Laura Benanti also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Fernandomania Vin Scully narrates this new special marking the 40th anniversary of Fernando Valenzuela’s rookie year and the excitement that surrounded the pitcher who helped lead the Dodgers to the 1981 World Series championship. Former teammates Mike Scioscia, Steve Garvey, Steve Sax and Reggie Smith are interviewed, along with Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín. 11 p.m. SportsNetLA

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m.,1 and 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer LAFC visits Austin FC, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Houston Dynamo visit the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Advertisement

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: Philadelphia Union versus Club América, (N) (Live) 6 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Cynthia Erivo; Telfar Clemens; Ken Burns. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton (“The Voice”); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon; Diane Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane; a recipe from Jake Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Reese Witherspoon; author Tarana Burke. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Angela Bassett. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?)”; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“It Couldn’t Happen Here”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Chicken nuggets; aging, metabolism and weight gain; vacation meals. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Valerie”; Tim Gunn; Connie Britton; Maury Povich and Connie Chung. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she’s in love with a man she has never met and has sent him more than $30,000. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”); Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Real Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention”); Keisha Lance Bottoms. 4 p.m. KCOP

Inside the Issues: Results of the California Recall Election Emily Hoeven, CalMatters; podcast host Harry Litman, “Talking Feds”; Sonja Diaz, UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative; Raphael Sonenshein, Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA. Host Alex Cohen. 8 p.m. SpectrumNews1

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Platt performs; JoJo Siwa. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Chastain; Stephen Sondheim. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Maher; Hannah Waddingham; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; actress Gillian Anderson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers B.J. Novak; Nessa Barrett performs; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Coco This 2017 computer-animated fantasy tells the story of Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez), whose family forbids him to follow his dreams of becoming a musician and who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, accompanied by Hector the trickster (voice of Gael García Bernal). 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Stand by Me (1986) 8 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:45 a.m. TMC

Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. AMC

Witness (1985) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Grease (1978) 10:15 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

Election (1999) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10:30 a.m. TMC

The Princess Bride (1987) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

20th Century Women (2016) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:45 p.m. AMC

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 1:29 p.m. Encore

Stand and Deliver (1988) 1:30 p.m. HBO

The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 2:35 p.m. TMC

American Gangster (2007) 3 p.m. BET

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

The Cooler (2003) 3:04 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

King Kong (2005) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Whiplash (2014) 3:35 p.m. Starz

Open Range (2003) 3:45 p.m. AMC

La Bamba (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime

eXistenZ (1999) 4:35 p.m. TMC

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 4:48 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Back to Bataan (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC

The Strawberry Blonde (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

Pretty in Pink (1986) 7:20 p.m. Encore

Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Syfy

Licence to Kill (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Public Enemies (2009) 8:37 p.m. Starz

Intruder in the Dust (1949) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 10 p.m. AMC

American Sniper (2014) 10 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing Movies on TV the week of Sept. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 12 - 18 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 12 - 18 in downloadable and printable PDF files