What’s on TV Wednesday: Amanda Gorman on ABC’s ‘20/20’; ‘Fernandomania’ on SportsNetLA
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Family Game Fight Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard host. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After hearing news about his former commanding officer, Archie (K.J. Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Camila Mendes and Chris Mason also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck Contestants from Oakland, Edwards Air Force Base and Los Angeles. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef In the two-hour season finale, chef Curtis Stone returns as a guest judge as the top three competitors battle in an appetizer round that will determine which of them won’t go on to the final round, featuring chef Michael Cimarusti. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox
House Calls With Dr. Phil (season finale) 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent The winner is revealed. 9 p.m. NBC
The $100,000 Pyramid Celebrity contestants Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore and Bridget Everett. 9 p.m. ABC
Nova The new episode “Bat Superpowers” takes a close look at the winged mammals, their long life spans and why they are resistant to diseases they carry, including Ebola and MERS. 9 p.m. KOCE
20/20 Robin Roberts profiles poet and activist Amanda Gorman, who recited a poem at President Biden’s inauguration. Vogue’s Anna Wintour discusses Gorman’s role as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala. 10 p.m. ABC
Future of Work (finale) 10 p.m. KOCE
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) fears that her maniacal imaginary friend is taking things too far when he helps plot revenge against Wally’s (BD Wong) girlfriend (Jennifer Esposito). Lori Tan Chinn also stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
30 for 30 (N) 10 p.m. ESPN2
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Younger The frequently provocative dramedy ends its run after seven seasons. In the finale, Liza and Charles (Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann) make amends and promise to stop lying, but Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) plans lead Liza to withhold information. Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard, Nico Tortorella and Laura Benanti also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
Fernandomania Vin Scully narrates this new special marking the 40th anniversary of Fernando Valenzuela’s rookie year and the excitement that surrounded the pitcher who helped lead the Dodgers to the 1981 World Series championship. Former teammates Mike Scioscia, Steve Garvey, Steve Sax and Reggie Smith are interviewed, along with Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín. 11 p.m. SportsNetLA
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m.,1 and 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer LAFC visits Austin FC, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Houston Dynamo visit the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Semifinal: Philadelphia Union versus Club América, (N) (Live) 6 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Cynthia Erivo; Telfar Clemens; Ken Burns. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton (“The Voice”); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon; Diane Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Lane; a recipe from Jake Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Reese Witherspoon; author Tarana Burke. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Angela Bassett. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union (“You Got Anything Stronger?)”; Hilarie Burton Morgan (“It Couldn’t Happen Here”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Chicken nuggets; aging, metabolism and weight gain; vacation meals. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Cameron Diaz. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Valerie”; Tim Gunn; Connie Britton; Maury Povich and Connie Chung. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she’s in love with a man she has never met and has sent him more than $30,000. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”); Imagine Dragons perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention”); Keisha Lance Bottoms. 4 p.m. KCOP
Inside the Issues: Results of the California Recall Election Emily Hoeven, CalMatters; podcast host Harry Litman, “Talking Feds”; Sonja Diaz, UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative; Raphael Sonenshein, Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA. Host Alex Cohen. 8 p.m. SpectrumNews1
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ben Platt performs; JoJo Siwa. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Chastain; Stephen Sondheim. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Maher; Hannah Waddingham; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; actress Gillian Anderson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers B.J. Novak; Nessa Barrett performs; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Coco This 2017 computer-animated fantasy tells the story of Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez), whose family forbids him to follow his dreams of becoming a musician and who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead, accompanied by Hector the trickster (voice of Gael García Bernal). 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Stand by Me (1986) 8 a.m. IFC
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:45 a.m. TMC
Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. AMC
Witness (1985) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Grease (1978) 10:15 a.m. AMC
Election (1999) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 10:30 a.m. TMC
The Princess Bride (1987) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
20th Century Women (2016) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 12:45 p.m. AMC
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) 1:29 p.m. Encore
Stand and Deliver (1988) 1:30 p.m. HBO
The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 2:35 p.m. TMC
American Gangster (2007) 3 p.m. BET
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
The Cooler (2003) 3:04 p.m. Cinemax
King Kong (2005) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Whiplash (2014) 3:35 p.m. Starz
Open Range (2003) 3:45 p.m. AMC
La Bamba (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime
eXistenZ (1999) 4:35 p.m. TMC
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 4:48 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 5 p.m. FXX
Back to Bataan (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Goodfellas (1990) 7 p.m. AMC
The Strawberry Blonde (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
Pretty in Pink (1986) 7:20 p.m. Encore
Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Syfy
Licence to Kill (1989) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Public Enemies (2009) 8:37 p.m. Starz
Intruder in the Dust (1949) 9 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 10 p.m. AMC
American Sniper (2014) 10 p.m. TNT
