What’s on TV Thursday: The finale of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on NBC; ‘Tacoma FD’ returns on TruTV

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) (Tape) 8 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The squad takes stock of its eight years together and looks to the future in the series finale. Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller star. 8 p.m. NBC

Coroner While investigating a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa This real estate series expands to hour-long shows as it returns with a two-episode season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV

The Outpost Talon and Luna (Jessica Green, Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb, as Janzo and Wren (Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle) land in a precarious position. 9 p.m. The CW

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren In this new episode, penguins seem to be doing CrossFit, and a nearsighted eagle reports on traffic. 9 p.m. ABC

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (N) 9 p.m. A&E

Little Women: Atlanta (season finale) 9:30 p.m. Lifetime

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

What We Do in the Shadows The vampires embark on a road trip from which they may never return. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou star in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX



Tacoma FD This workplace comedy returns for a third season. In the premiere, the team is quarantined at the station after being exposed to a potentially infected Capuchin monkey while on an emergency call. Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison star. (N) 10 p.m. TRU

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 and 6 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. BSW

College Football Ohio visits Louisiana, 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team, 5:20 p.m. NFL

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Cedric the Entertainer; author Ron Lieber. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Filmmaker Ken Burns; author Rasheda Ali; Thomas Roberts. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brooke Shields; Jennifer Aniston; Calvin Kasulke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”); Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kate Hudson (“Truth Be Told”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Bear Grylls; Carmelo Anthony; Tarana Burke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The Jeffrey Epstein fallout. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”); Missy Elliott; Big Boy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Amber Ruffin; Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams, Nik Dodani and Danny Pino. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman posted an emotional video online about her husband’s infidelity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; a coach who was let go from a Christian school after he identified as a gay man. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Adams; Billy Crudup. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Melissa McCarthy; Lindsey Buckingham performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; James Blake performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; NCT 127 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers The cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; José Medeles. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Whiplash (2014) 8:45 a.m. Starz

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 a.m. AMC

The Hate U Give (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Key Largo (1948) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Room (2015) 9:30 a.m. TMC

Titanic (1997) 10:34 a.m. Starz

Open Range (2003) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Dark Passage (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) noon FXX

A Quiet Place (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX

Chocolat (2000) 12:54 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 1 p.m. BBC America

A Room With a View (1986) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Big Sleep (1946) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Arlington Road (1999) 1:45 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Freeform

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

To Have and Have Not (1944) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

The Killer Elite (1975) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Top Gun (1986) 3:46 and 10:43 p.m. Encore

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Freeform

Blades of Glory (2007) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax

Goodfellas (1990) 5 p.m. AMC

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

We Were Soldiers (2002) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Mary Poppins (1964) 6 p.m. Freeform

Men in Black (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

City Slickers (1991) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

Eighth Grade (2018) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Grease (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 8 p.m. Epix

I Love You, Man (2009) 8 p.m. TMC

Django Unchained (2012) 8:05 p.m. Showtime

Funny Girl (1968) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 9 p.m. CMT

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount

The Conversation (1974) 9:55 p.m. Epix

Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC

