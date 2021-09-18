What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Raise a Glass to Love’ on Hallmark; ‘Imperfect High’ on Lifetime

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Top Dog (season premiere) Noon A&E

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Guy Fieri invites his friends to put a spin on some American classics. Eric Greenspan prepares lobster rolls, Maneet Chauhan serves a Southern-belle mint julep, Christian Petroni makes teriyaki meatloaf and Justin Warner fries fajita chimichangas. 12:30 p.m. Food Network

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode Holmes marks the Emmys by baking biscuits inspired by “Ted Lasso.” She also builds a charcuterie board with the founders of Lady and Larder and kicks off football season with a chicken parm sub. 7:30 p.m. The CW

Supergirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: San Diego When lesser flamingo eggs and chicks are being preyed upon by hungry predators, the zookeepers must make a difficult decision. Also, a wallaby and her joey, Everest, become ambassador animals and staff members create a new perch for a young fishing cat. 8 p.m. Animal Planet



Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Expedition Unknown (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Outgrown Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson (“Boise Boys”) shift their focus from flipping houses to helping families renovate their homes to meet their changing needs. In the premiere they help a couple and their two sons living in 700-square-foot, one bedroom, one bath home.8 p.m. HGTV

48 Hours (season premiere) 10 p.m. CBS

Design Star: Next Gen The final three designers create a master bedroom in two days in the season finale. 10 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Taped during two nights of ceremonies on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, this telecast features highlights of the Emmys for technical and other achievements, and guest acting roles on TV productions. 8 p.m. FXX

Television Everything to know about the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sunday in Los Angeles. Here’s who is nominated, who is hosting and how to watch.

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Arsenal, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester City versus Southampton, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Everton, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Football USC visits Washington State, 12:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Michigan State visits Miami, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Western Michigan visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. BSSC; Cincinnati visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Coastal Carolina visits Buffalo, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Hampton visits Howard, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Purdue visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Alabama visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Georgia Tech visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida State visits Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits Memphis, 1 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Furman visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Tulane visits Ole Miss, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 11 a.m. SportsNetLA; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the Oakland As visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. MLB

Boxing PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela versus Deiner Berrio, 4 p.m. FS1

MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Ayman (premiere) (N) 5 p.m. MSNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 and public health: Dr. Leana Wen discusses. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Mortal Kombat Based on the video game franchise, this 2021 martial arts fantasy film directed by Simon McQuoid stars Lewis Tan as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who is ignorant of his family lineage and can’t understand why an assassin is stalking him. Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson and Mehcad Brooks also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Imperfect High A follow-up to the 2015 TV movie “Perfect High,” this new drama explores the realities of teenage drug abuse, exacerbated by peer pressure. Nia Sioux stars as a new girl trying to fit in at Lakewood High School. Sherri Shepherd and Ali Skovbye also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Raise a Glass to Love Jenna (Broadway star Laura Osnes), who aspires to be a master sommelier, returns to her family vineyard where she meets an Argentine winemaker (Juan Di Pace) in this 2021 romantic comedy. Real-life master sommelier Jennifer Huether served as consultant and has a cameo as herself. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Price of Fitting In A suburban mother fears that her worst nightmare is coming true when her previously well-behaved daughter starts hanging out with the wrong crowd at her school. She becomes surly and withdrawn around her mother and her grades start to fall. Lora Burke, Elizabeth Adams, Nick Smyth and Kadrian Enyia star in this 2021 melodrama. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Inside Out (2015) 8:52 a.m. Encore

The Birds (1963) 9 a.m. Showtime

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 a.m. TMC

The Jungle Book (2016) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10:15 a.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. and 10:47 p.m. Encore

Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. AMC

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 a.m. Showtime

The Prize (1963) 11 a.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:11 a.m. Starz

Blockers (2018) Noon FX

American Pie (1999) Noon Paramount

42 (2013) Noon VH1

Flight (2012) 12:20 p.m. Epix

Field of Dreams (1989) 12:30 p.m. POP

X-Men (2000) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Platoon (1986) 1:05 p.m. Showtime

Stand and Deliver (1988) 1:30 p.m. HBO

The Wild One (1954) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 2 p.m. AMC

The Full Monty (1997) 2 p.m. TMC

A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

John Wick (2014) 2:50 p.m. Syfy

First Blood (1982) 3 and 7 p.m. Sundance

The Harder They Fall (1956) 3 p.m. TCM

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3 and 8:45 p.m. USA

American Gangster (2007) 3:15 p.m. VH1

Elysium (2013) 3:52 p.m. Starz

Shine (1996) 4 p.m. KCET

You Can Count on Me (2000) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax

Zootopia (2016) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Die Hard (1988) 5 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Sing (2016) 5:40 p.m. Disney

News of the World (2020) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. BET

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. FX

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Ant-Man (2015) 6:15 p.m. USA

The Other Guys (2010) 6:25 p.m. Comedy Central

The Help (2011) 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Seven (1995) 6:50 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:57 p.m. Encore

Man on a Tightrope (1953) 7 p.m. TCM

Menace II Society (1993) 7 p.m. VH1

Finding Nemo (2003) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:30 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E

Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. E!

Shrek 2 (2004) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Mortal Kombat (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Imperfect High (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 p.m. CMT

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:30 p.m. Reelz

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:55 p.m. Comedy Central

Raise a Glass to Love (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Human Desire (1954) 9 p.m. TCM

Finding Dory (2016) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 9:56 p.m. Starz

The Price of Fitting In (2021) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Taxi Driver (1976) 11 p.m. TCM

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 11 p.m. TMC

