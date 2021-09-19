Television

The must-see fashion from the Emmys 2021 red carpet

In Christian Dior Haute Couture, Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Photography by
Jay L. Clendenin
The Emmy red carpet is back!

One year after an unprecedented remote ceremony brought festive pajamas and home decor to television’s biggest night, expect plenty of glam Sunday as the stars come out for the 2021 edition.

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and this year’s celebration will still be pared down compared to normal, at least there is a red carpet this time around — and we have it covered. Times photographers and fashion experts are joining forces to bring you the best looks of the night.

Check out the photos below, which we’ll be updating throughout the event.

Jason Sudeikis

A man in a dark green suit
Jason Sudeikis in Tom Ford (with Stance Eazy-E socks). Who had money on a Jason Sudeikis in an ironic hoodie as a fashion callback at the #Emmys2021? Well, you lost. It’s green velvet. (Also, the name of the little-known sequel to “Blue Velvet.”)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Billy Porter

A photo of Billy Porter.
Billy Porter can unfurl his fabric wingspan on the red carpet like nobody’s business.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet.
Sometimes plain and simple is the way to go. Kate Winslet is teaching the master class in a custom black silk cady Giorgio Armani Privé evening gown with a chiffon bust and petite bell sleeves.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Beth Behrs

A woman in a light-pink gown on the red carpet.
Beth Behrs.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Dan Levy

Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn.
Kathryn Hahn in Lanvin hits the Emmys red carpet with what appears to be Andre the Giant’s belt buckle.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Elie Saab.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson.
Rita Wilson in Tom Ford.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley.
Samira Wiley in a Genny tux is letter-perfect on the red carpet — although we’re not sure if it spells something (besides “W-I-N-N-E-R”!)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi.
Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Josh O’Connor

A man in a tux
Josh O’Connor is wearing a custom Loewe tuxedo but decided to swap out the tie for a bold black flower at the Adam’s apple.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Akilah Green

Akilah Green.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Zuri Hall

A woman in a flowy white suit
Zuri Hall in Rani Zakhem Couture.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Byer

A woman in a bright-purple gown
Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Lindsay

A woman holding a clutch in an orange gown
Rachel Lindsay.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
